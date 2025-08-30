ETV Bharat / bharat

Vintage Bowl Along With Chopsticks & Pashmina Shawl: PM Modi's Gifts For Japan Counterpart And His Wife

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who concluded his two-day visit of Japan, has handed over precious gifts to his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba and his spouse.

PM’s Gift to Japan PM--Ramen Bowls with Chopsticks

According to a government spokesperson, the vintage precious stonebowls set with silver chopsticks is a blend of Indian artistry and Japanese culinary tradition. Featuring a large brown moonstone bowl with four smaller ones and silver chopsticks, the vintage gift draws inspiration from Japan’s donburi and soba rituals.

The moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, glows with adularescence and symbolizes love, balance, and protection, while the base of the main bowl is Makrana marble inlaid with semi-precious stones in the traditional parchin kari style of Rajasthan.