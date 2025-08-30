Vintage Bowl Along With Chopsticks & Pashmina Shawl: PM Modi's Gifts For Japan Counterpart And His Wife

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who concluded his two-day visit of Japan, has handed over precious gifts to his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba and his spouse.
PM’s Gift to Japan PM--Ramen Bowls with Chopsticks
According to a government spokesperson, the vintage precious stonebowls set with silver chopsticks is a blend of Indian artistry and Japanese culinary tradition. Featuring a large brown moonstone bowl with four smaller ones and silver chopsticks, the vintage gift draws inspiration from Japan’s donburi and soba rituals.
The moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, glows with adularescence and symbolizes love, balance, and protection, while the base of the main bowl is Makrana marble inlaid with semi-precious stones in the traditional parchin kari style of Rajasthan.
PM’s Gift to Japan PM's Spouse—Pashmina Shawl In Papier Machie Box
This Pashmina shawl, made from the fine wool of the Changthangi goat in Ladakh, is valued worldwide for being light, soft, and warm. Handwoven by Kashmiri artisans, it carries a centuries-old tradition once cherished by royalty. The shawl has an ivory base with delicate floral and paisley patterns in rust, pink, and red, showing classic Kashmiri design and craftsmanship.
It comes in a hand-painted papier-mâché box decorated with floral and bird motifs, adding to its beauty and cultural value. Together, the shawl and box represent Kashmir’s artistry, heritage, and timeless elegance.