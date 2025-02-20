Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra Among 6 Members Of Rekha Gupta Cabinet To Take Oath Today

New Delhi: Parvesh Varma who defeated Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency and Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra are among the six members of the new cabinet for Delhi who will be taking along with the Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday, officials said.

A Union Home Ministry notification stated that the president, on the advice of Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta, appointed BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh as ministers of the Delhi government.

Ashish Sood, Parvesh Varma, Kapil Mishra (PTI)

"... All of us will work together to implement PM Modi's vision. They (AAP) betrayed the people of Delhi, and they received their punishment through the power of vote..," said Kapil Mishra ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Ravinder Indraj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa,Pankaj Kumar Singh (PTI)

He added that there would be an investigation against the corruption of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. "There has been a decision in the people's court, soon there will be a decision in the court of law...," Kapil Mishra added.

Meanwhile, Manjinder Singh Sirsa who is also taking oath as minister said "It's an opportunity for all of us to work together to make Delhi beautiful once again."

"I thank PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Baijayant Panda and Virendra Sachdeva. They included me in the team which has been formed to realise the vision of PM Modi for Delhi...They have given me this opportunity to work as a Minister. I thank them for this," he added.

Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states among others, are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan.