Parvathy Gopakumar Rewrites Destiny With Her Only Hand, Assumes Charge As Ernakulam Assistant Collector

Ernakulam: When Parvathy Gopakumar arrived at the Kakkanad Collectorate the other day to assume official duties, she wore a badge of humility on her persona. She walked tall, came to her chamber, and sat behind a board that read 'Assistant Collector – Ernakulam' placing her prosthetic arm gently on the desk to sign. The message was clear, adversity may have changed the direction of her path, but it could not define her destination.

Fifteen years ago, in 2010, as a 12-year-old girl, Parvathy lay in a hospital bed after a devastating accident while riding pillion on a bike with her father. The injuries were severe, and her right hand had to be amputated below the elbow. The trauma was immense but she did not resign to the blow, rather began her life from a new perspective, a new verve. “I don’t have a right hand, but my left one is in tact. Look how I live my life,” she had said to herself.

Fifteen years later, she secured the 282nd rank in the 2024 Civil Services Examination.

Parvathy Gopakumar Wrote Destiny With Her Only Hand, Assumes Charge as Ernakulam Assistant Collector (ETV Bharat)

At a time when others were looking at her with sympathy, Parvathy gave them back a reassuring stare. Switched to writing with her left hand, Parvathy did not take time to adapt to her daily routines, and began preparing for the dream career she had envisioned even before the accident— to be an IAS officer.