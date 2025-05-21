Parvathy Gopakumar Rewrites Destiny With Her Only Hand, Assumes Charge As Ernakulam Assistant Collector

Ernakulam: When Parvathy Gopakumar arrived at the Kakkanad Collectorate the other day to assume official duties, she wore a badge of humility on her persona. She walked tall, came to her chamber, and sat behind a board that read 'Assistant Collector – Ernakulam' placing her prosthetic arm gently on the desk to sign. The message was clear, adversity may have changed the direction of her path, but it could not define her destination.
Fifteen years ago, in 2010, as a 12-year-old girl, Parvathy lay in a hospital bed after a devastating accident while riding pillion on a bike with her father. The injuries were severe, and her right hand had to be amputated below the elbow. The trauma was immense but she did not resign to the blow, rather began her life from a new perspective, a new verve. “I don’t have a right hand, but my left one is in tact. Look how I live my life,” she had said to herself.
Fifteen years later, she secured the 282nd rank in the 2024 Civil Services Examination.
At a time when others were looking at her with sympathy, Parvathy gave them back a reassuring stare. Switched to writing with her left hand, Parvathy did not take time to adapt to her daily routines, and began preparing for the dream career she had envisioned even before the accident— to be an IAS officer.
A product of the prestigious National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, where she earned her law degree, Parvathy cautiously tread the path to make way for her dream job. She remained steadfast in her resolve, got immersed in books, maintained discipline, and with hard work, turned every obstacle into opportunity. Finally, she cracked one of the toughest exams in the country to become an IAS officer.
At 27, she is not just a civil servant, she is hope for many who feel life ends with obstacles. Breaking all limitations, she proved how one resolutely chases one's dream is what matters in the end.
Hailing from Ambadiyil House in Komana, Ambalapuzha, Parvathy is the daughter of K.S. Gopakumar, Deputy Tehsildar at the Alappuzha Collectorate, and Sreekala S. Nair, a teacher at Kakkazham High School. Her younger sister, Revathi, is pursuing higher studies at ICER, Thiruvananthapuram.
Parvathy also finds joy in writing and her poems and short stories have found space in Malayalam periodicals.
The warm welcome she received at Kakkanad Collectorate from the staff seemed heartfelt, as most people stood in awe of her, probably as a gesture of appreciation for the extraordinary journey she took to reach here.
