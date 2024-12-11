Party Will Ponder MLA's Statement On Sharad Pawar: Maharashtra BJP

Mumbai: Taking cognisance of the cheap remark of party MLA Gopichand Padalkar from a meeting in Makadwadi against NCP (SP) patriarch Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the matter is being looked into.

Bawankule also claimed many miffed MPs and MLAs of Congress are in touch with the saffron party. The ruling and opposition blocs have been engaged in a skullduggery over the EVM row.

After Pawar's Makadwadi visit on Tuesday BJP MLAs Padalkar and Sadabhu Khot held a protest meeting where Padalkar made remarks against Pawar that are bad in taste.

"Sharad Pawar Saheb is a respected leader. His and our ideological stances are different. However, the party does not accept personal criticism of him. We will give due understanding to those who have made such statements. Also, the party will take due note of this. But no one should criticise the leader of any party in such a low manner," Bawankule said.

Speculations are rife that 'Operation Lotus' will be carried out soon in the state and many Congress MLAs and MPs may start over to the rival camp.

"We do not need to carry out any operation. We never get involved in operations. Congress is ignoring its MLAs and MPs. They cannot manage their elected representatives. The elected representatives have to be supported as a party which is not being done by Congress. That is why the MLAs and MPs are restless. This restlessness is not only in Congress but in all parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc. After being elected, they have to work in their constituencies as public representatives and provide justice to the people. For that, they are not getting the party's backing. That is why many big leaders are also miffed. Many people are in touch with us and if anyone is willing to join us, they are welcome," Bawankule said.

Speaking on the cabinet expansion, he said the authority lies with the Chief Minister who will talk to the central leadership about it. After which a decision will be taken by the Chief Minister in consultation with the deputy Chief Ministers.

"But there is no difference between us regarding the cabinet expansion and everything will be arranged in the right manner and at the right time," Bawankule added.