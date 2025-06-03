As 16 Parties Demand Special Parliament Session On Op Sindoor, Gaps In INDIA Bloc Show Up

New Delhi: As 16 parties came together to demand a special session of parliament on the Pahalgam terror attack and the events that followed it to put pressure on the Modi government, gaps in the INDIA bloc showed with the AAP and the NCP-SP staying away from a joint presser in the national capital.

The 16 parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi party, TMC, DMK, Shiv Sena UBT, RJD, NC, CPI-M, IUML, CPI, RSP, JMM, VCK, Kerala Congress, MDMK and CPI-ML, who have written letters to PM Modi demanding a special session of parliament, came together.

Later, TMC’s Derek O’Brien noted the AAP will write a separate letter directly to the pm on June 4. However, hours after the joint presser, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also wrote a letter to pm Modi over the same issue. “The MP was in Lucknow today but we have released the letter,” AAP sources said.

NCP-SP boss Sharad Pawar had recently discounted the idea of a special parliament session.

"I am not opposed to calling a special session of Parliament but this is a sensitive and serious matter, and proper discussion of such issues isn't feasible in Parliament. In such circumstances, maintaining confidentiality serves the national interest. Rather than a special session, it would be preferable to convene an all-party meeting,” Sharad Pawar told reporters in Mumbai on May 12 days after the leaders of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had written separate letters demanding a special session of parliament to pm Modi.

According to Congress insiders, after having taken an initiative in the matter Rahul Gandhi had spoken to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC’s Abhishek Bannerjee, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray and DMK’s TR Baalu to broad base the opposition demand and put pressure on the Modi government.

However, the AAP which fought a bitter assembly election with the Congress in Delhi and whose government is being regularly attacked by the grand old party in Punjab, wanted to go solo.

The TMC wanted to have the AAP on board for the sake of opposition unity but neither Arvind Kejriwal’s party nor the Congress was okay with the idea, the insiders said.

Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha Dr Mohammad Jawed played down the absence of the AAP and NCP-SP leaders at the joint opposition presser saying the INDIA bloc was united.

“Sometimes a party delays its decision due to some reasons. Too much should not be read into it. If the AAP wants to send its letter a day after the 16 parties it is okay. But they share the same view. As for the NCP-SP, every party had a right to have a view on a national issue. Such decisions will not affect the Opposition unity. The INDIA bloc is united and will seek accountability from the government in parliament. But I can’t say if pm Modi will have the courage to convene a special session of parliament. Earlier, he did not attend the two all-party meetings held over the issue and he need not answer the questions being raised by the opposition,” Jawed told ETV Bharat.

The Congress leader denied that the AAP abstained from the joint presser due to the Delhi and Punjab politics. “I don’t think that is the case. During every parliament session the opposition takes on the government over various issues be it the Waqf amendment bill or national security,” said Jawed.

Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Harendra Malik expressed similar views. “The INDIA bloc is together even if some parties take a different view. The majority of the opposition parties want a special session to seek answers from the government which is hiding many things over the Pahalgam attack and Op Sindoor. They have not explained the role of the US in the ceasefire,” Malik told ETV Bharat.