Cash-For-Jobs: Supreme Court Orders Partha Chatterjee's Release On Bail By February 1

Chatterjee was arrested in July 2022 for his alleged involvement in the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam and has since been charged under PMLA.

Partha Chatterjee's Bail: SC Speeds Up Trial Against Him, Sets Deadline For Bail
The apex court’s judgment came on the bail plea of Partha Chatterjee in the money laundering case arising out of the West Bengal cash-for-jobs scam. (ANI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted relief to former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in a money laundering case related to recruitment irregularities, paving the way for his release on bail on or before February 1, 2025.

The apex court’s judgment came on the bail plea of Chatterjee in the money laundering case arising out of the West Bengal cash-for-jobs scam. A bench led by Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said a suspect can be held in custody indefinitely.

The apex court decided to grant bail to Chatterjee, prime accused in teacher recruitment scam, from February 1, 2025, but asked the trial court to decide on framing of charges this month and fix a date in second or third week of January 2025, for recording the statements of prosecution witnesses, who are most vulnerable, especially those who have expressed danger to their lives. “The appellant and the prosecution will extend full cooperation to the trial court in this regard.”, said the bench.

“The petitioner shall be released on bail on February 1, subject to furnishing bail bonds to the satisfaction of the trial court. In the event, the trial court completes the directions, framing of charges and recording of witnesses’, at an earlier date then the appellant shall be immediately on bail thereafter and prior to the given date of February 1”, said the bench.

The apex court passed the order only in the case related to the Enforcement Directorate. Detailed judgment will be uploaded later in the day. Chatterjee was arrested in July 2022 for his alleged involvement in the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam and has since been charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Following his arrest, the West Bengal government relieved him of his ministerial duties, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) removed him from all party posts, including that of secretary general.

