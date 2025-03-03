Part Of Hill Comes Off On Niti-Malari National Highway In Uttarakhand

Chamoli: On the heels of the avalanche-induced tragedy in Mana, which claimed four Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers, a portion of the hill slid on Monday near Saldhar ahead of Tapovan on the Niti-Malari National Highway connecting the Indo-China border.
Luckily, no vehicles were passing through the highway when the incident happened, and there was neither any loss of life nor any damage to the property.
In a 33-second video of the incident that went viral, it was seen that a large portion of a mountain collapsed on the highway. First stone debries started rolling down and suddenly the portion of the hill came off, seeing plumnes of dust in the vicinity.
The landslide has cut off the villagers around Niti valley from the district and Tehsil headquarters. However, BRO officials have claimed that the highway will be opened at the soonest time possible.
"A part of the hill has slid near Saldhar ahead of Malari on the highway connecting the India-China border. The work of smoothing the highway has been started by the BRO. Soon, the movement on the highway will be normalised," Ankur Mahajan, commander of BRO, said.
"The Jyotirmath-Niti-Malari National Highway is blocked due to boulder falling from the hill near Saldhar beyond Tapovan," Chamoli Police posted on X.
ज्योतिर्मठ-नीति-मलारी राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग तपोवन से आगे सालधार के पास पहाड़ी से बोल्डर आने के कारण अवरूद्ध है। pic.twitter.com/NCheuK9keB— Chamoli Police Uttarakhand (@chamolipolice) March 3, 2025
The hills in Uttarakhad have been receiving heavy snowfall and rains for the last two days, and when the sun came out on Monday, the hills started developing cracks.
Earlier, on February 28, an avalanche struck the Mana ahead of Badrinath Dham in Chamoli, in which 54 BRO workers were trapped, of whom eight died. In the three-day rescue operation, the army and ITBP personnel retrieved 46 workers.
