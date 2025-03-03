ETV Bharat / bharat

Part Of Hill Comes Off On Niti-Malari National Highway In Uttarakhand

Chamoli: On the heels of the avalanche-induced tragedy in Mana, which claimed four Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers, a portion of the hill slid on Monday near Saldhar ahead of Tapovan on the Niti-Malari National Highway connecting the Indo-China border.

Luckily, no vehicles were passing through the highway when the incident happened, and there was neither any loss of life nor any damage to the property.

In a 33-second video of the incident that went viral, it was seen that a large portion of a mountain collapsed on the highway. First stone debries started rolling down and suddenly the portion of the hill came off, seeing plumnes of dust in the vicinity.

The landslide has cut off the villagers around Niti valley from the district and Tehsil headquarters. However, BRO officials have claimed that the highway will be opened at the soonest time possible.