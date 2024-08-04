Parshwanath Developers CEO Sanjeev Jain Nabbed By Police From Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Sanjeev Jain, the Managing Director and CEO of Parshwanath Developers Pvt Ltd was apprehended by the Delhi Police from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after a long chase of 60 kilometres on Sunday, officials said.

The accused is a resident of DLF Phase-2, Gurugram, Haryana. He was apprehended by a team of Delhi Police Special Task Force (STF) Shahdara.

According to the police, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the accused by the Joint Registrar, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Delhi, in the matter of Execution application No. 83 of 2022, in consumer complaint no. 2489 of 2017, (Rajat Babbar & Anr Vs Ms Parshwanath Developers Pvt Ltd.

Four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant from the National Commission were pending in Shahdara Police Station against Jain. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Sanjeev Jain on July 18, 2024, but he did not appear before the Ld Commission, the police said. Following being apprehended, Jain was consequently arrested in all the above-mentioned cases issued against him.

Thereafter, Jain was produced before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Sunday. Further investigation into the matter is underway in the case and more details are awaited.