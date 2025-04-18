Parliamentary Standing Committee Reviews Rail Infrastructure, Tourism Development In Darjeeling

New Delhi: A delegation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways visited Darjeeling to discuss railway development and tourism promotion in the region, a senior railway official said on Friday.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways said, "The delegation visited Darjeeling as part of their official tour. During the visit, the Committee held a series of informal discussions with senior officials of NF railway and its associated organisations on issues relating to railway development and tourism promotion in the region.”

To boost tourism and develop railway infrastructure in the region, the discussions were held with Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR and the Chairman and Managing Director, IRCON International Limited, on the subject 'Expansion of Rail Network in North East and Union Territories', with a special emphasis on the Sivok–Rangpo new railway line project. This vital rail link aims to enhance connectivity to Sikkim and is considered crucial for the socio-economic and strategic development of the area," the railway official said.

It is understood that the Committee also held a separate informal interaction with the GM of Northeast Frontier Railway, and the Chairman & Managing Director, IRCTC regarding "Promotion of Railway–Based Tourism". The discussions focused on initiatives to harness the region's tourism potential through innovative rail-based experiences and sustainable heritage tourism.

During the visit, the committee members also toured the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to assess on-going efforts in preservation, modernisation, and promotion of heritage railway tourism. In the discussion, NF Railway reiterated its commitment to the advancement of railway infrastructure and tourism in the North Eastern Region and Union Territories, recognising their importance in fostering inclusive growth and national integration, the officials added.