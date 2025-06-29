Parliamentary Panel Visits Gulmarg To Review Facilities, Public Grievances And Redressal System

Srinagar: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on Sunday visited the famous tourist resort of Gulmarg to review the facilities, public grievances and redressal system.

The 29-member committee, led by Member of Parliament Brij Lal, is currently on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The committee -- comprising 20 Lok Sabha members and nine from the Rajya Sabha -- includes Ranjan Gogoi, A. Raja, Kalyan Banerjee, Vivek Tankha and Swati Maliwal.

"We are currently in Kashmir for our 10-day annual study visit... We will discuss public grievances, policy issues, and tourism-related matters with the J&K government and public sector undertakings... The normalcy I saw here, with the number of tourists coming here, shows that fear no longer prevails in J&K," Brij Lal said.

The committee is scheduled to meet with the chief secretary and government officials in Srinagar. It will submit a report to Parliament after the meeting. The committee was scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on May 9, but it was postponed after the Centre decided to launch Operation Sindoor following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, said officials.

They added that most of the committee members were satisfied with regard to the security situation in the valley. "After interacting with the locals upon their arrival in the valley, the committee members are satisfied that the atmosphere of fear created by the Pahalgam terror attack had now gone," the officials said.