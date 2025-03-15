Parliamentary Panel Recommends AI, Data Analytics For Effective Risk Management In Vulnerable Areas

New Delhi: To ensure the safety of the people from frequent incidents of glacier lake outbursts, cloudbursts, floods and avalanches causing several loss of life, the Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended the use of the latest technology interventions including Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics for early warning systems on forecasting for effective risk management in all vulnerable areas.

The Parliamentary panel has recommended that a more proactive, comprehensive and integrated approach has to be taken by the Ministry with all the agencies concerned using the latest technological interventions including the use of AI and Data Analytics for early warning systems on forecasting for effective risk management in all vulnerable areas.

The report of the Standing Committee on Water Resources 2025-26 of the Ministry of Jal Shakti–Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation were presented to both Houses of Parliament.

In its report panel has expressed concern over the meagre utilisation of allocated budgetary resources during the first three quarters of FY 2024-25 and a considerable portion, almost 40 percent of the budget yet to be utilized within the last quarter of FY 2024-25. However, it hoped that the department would be able to spend its all allocated funds within the stipulated time and ensure the optimum utilization of available resources.

The Committee has further observed that in view of the fact that underutilization of the fund hampering the implementation and execution of various activities under the Flood Management & Border Area Programme (FMBAP), the panel has recommended the ministry to carry out necessary consultations with all the States/UTs concerned well in advance to make a more realistic budgetary allocation for the Programm.

The report states that taking into cognizance of the slow progress of rehabilitation and resettlement under various projects undertaken by the ministry, the committee has asked the ministry to expedite the rehabilitation & resettlement of people displaced by taking all appropriate measures with timely planning and implementation, as well as monitoring of displacement and rehabilitation of the affected communities to ensure their livelihood and habitation with all necessary infrastructure.

The panel has also urged the ministry to upgrade its present technology of mapping of water bodies in the country to ensure the authenticity of the data compiled for effective utilization by all stakeholders/users, the report states.

To maintain Tiger Reserves and Sanctuaries in maintaining the eco-system of the country, the committee has asked the Ministry of Jal Shakti to coordinate with the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and ensure its accessibility / active involvement in River management and other water bodies in Forest Areas, Tiger Reserves and Sanctuaries in the country. The committee has also called for ensuring the sustainability of flora and fauna in these areas, and it has also urged for the incorporation of necessary provisions for the inclusion of elected public representatives in the bodies/organizations under NDSA by suitably amending Dam Safety Act, 2021 to further strengthen the NDSA.