Parliamentary Panel Raps MEA over Strategic Issues in Counter Terrorism Domain

New Delhi: A Parliamentary committee has vehemently criticised the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after it failed to create a pool of dedicated experts to deal with new and emerging technologies, cyber related matters and financial technology to counter terrorism domain.

The Committee on External Affairs acknowledges the efforts made by the Government to upgrade its counter terrorism apparatus but stresses the need for continuous review of such mechanisms to keep pace with new and emerging challenges in the counter terrorism domain such as aerial terrorism, encrypted messaging services, digital mode of terror financing, etc.

Going by the modus operandi of global terrorist groups, the Committee desired that the Government should keep one step ahead and create a pool of dedicated experts for new and emerging technologies, cyber related matters and financial technology innovation in coordination with all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies concerned.

The committee chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor submitted its report in the Parliament recently.

“The Committee finds that creation of a pool of dedicated experts as desired by them, has found no mention in the action taken by the Ministry. The Committee, hence reiterate this aspect of their recommendation and urge the Government to take follow up action in this regard, in consultation with all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies concerned as well as the stakeholders,” Tharoor said in the report.

The committee, however, noted that due to emerging challenges in counter terrorism domain within creasing use of technology, drones, misuse of internet by terrorists, cryptotransactions, use of encrypted communication platforms and social media by terrorists, India’s counter terrorism mechanism has been evolving continuously in terms of amendments in legislations, facilities and equipment for law enforcement agencies, technological up-gradation, skill enhancement of personnel, etc.

The MEA in its action taken report said that different agencies of the home ministry such as IB undertake capacity building programmes to train their personnel in new and emerging technologies jointly with other countries including USA.

“In the General Assembly of the UN, India has been striving to bring renewed focus on the issue of terrorism, through engagement with relevant UN bodies, through working with other member states to bring effective UN documents such as Resolution on Global Counter Terrorism Strategy and its subsequent reviews as well as through financial support to the UN Office of Counter Terrorism,” the ministry said in its action taken report.

The ministry informed that the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 has provisions to deal with cyber attack and cyber terrorism. Section 66F of the Act, 2000 specifically prescribes stringent punishment for cyber terrorism.

“In addition, Government takes prompt action under section 69A of IT Act for blocking of websites and URLs with objectionable contents, including suspending the accounts of such encrypted message services used for terrorism whenever requests are received from designated nodal officers or upon Court orders for blocking of websites/ URLs,” the ministry said.

Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000 empowers Government to block any information generated, transmitted, received, stored or hosted in any computer resource in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence, security, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above.