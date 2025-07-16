ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Panel On Income Tax Bill Adopts Report, Makes 285 Suggestions

A Select committee member said the report will be presented to the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon session.

Repersentational Image
Repersentational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel examining the Income Tax Bill-2025 on Wednesday made 285 suggestions on the draft legislation that seeks to modernise and simplify the country's tax laws.

The Select Committee of the Lok Sabha to examine the Income Tax Bill-2025, chaired by BJP leader Baijayant Panda, adopted the report on the draft law, which will be presented to the House on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon session. "We have made 285 suggestions to the Bill," a committee member said when asked about the report on the Income Tax Bill.

The member said the report of the Select Committee will be presented to the Lok Sabha on Monday and the bill is likely to be passed in the Monsoon session.

After the submission of the report by the Committee, the government will consider recommendations and if required, then will take approval from the Cabinet before moving the bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha.

The government aims to implement the new Income Tax law from April 1, 2026. According to the government, the new Bill aims to simplify language, eliminate redundancy, and streamline procedures and processes to enhance the taxpayer experience.

Once enacted, the new Bill will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961 which came into force from April 1, 1962. The 1961 Act has been amended 65 times and more than 4,000 amendments have been made to its various provisions.

Read More

  1. Delhi Court Reserves Order Over Terror Funding Accused Kashmir MP's Plea To Attend Parliament
  2. File Your ITR! Over 1.16 Crore Already Done, Deadline September 15

New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel examining the Income Tax Bill-2025 on Wednesday made 285 suggestions on the draft legislation that seeks to modernise and simplify the country's tax laws.

The Select Committee of the Lok Sabha to examine the Income Tax Bill-2025, chaired by BJP leader Baijayant Panda, adopted the report on the draft law, which will be presented to the House on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon session. "We have made 285 suggestions to the Bill," a committee member said when asked about the report on the Income Tax Bill.

The member said the report of the Select Committee will be presented to the Lok Sabha on Monday and the bill is likely to be passed in the Monsoon session.

After the submission of the report by the Committee, the government will consider recommendations and if required, then will take approval from the Cabinet before moving the bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha.

The government aims to implement the new Income Tax law from April 1, 2026. According to the government, the new Bill aims to simplify language, eliminate redundancy, and streamline procedures and processes to enhance the taxpayer experience.

Once enacted, the new Bill will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961 which came into force from April 1, 1962. The 1961 Act has been amended 65 times and more than 4,000 amendments have been made to its various provisions.

Read More

  1. Delhi Court Reserves Order Over Terror Funding Accused Kashmir MP's Plea To Attend Parliament
  2. File Your ITR! Over 1.16 Crore Already Done, Deadline September 15

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INCOME TAX BILLINCOME TAX BILL 2025BJP LEADER BAIJAYANT PANDAPARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSIONPARLIAMENTARY PANEL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.