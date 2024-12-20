ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Panel Discusses Indo-Bangla Border, Minority Atrocities In Bangladesh

New Delhi: A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Friday discussed the present situation of the Indo-Bangla border issue following a change of power in neighbouring Bangladesh. The meeting chaired by BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha Radha Mohan Das Agrawal also discussed the post-poll violence that has been witnessed in West Bengal.

Sources from the committee told ETV Bharat that the meeting also discussed the present situation in Bangladesh where people from the minority community especially Hindus have become victims of atrocities.

According to a statement given in Parliament, the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) has said that a total of 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities were reported in Bangladesh till December 8.

“India expects Dhaka to take necessary measures for their (Hindus living in Bangladesh) safety,” said Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. Singh said that the number of cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan this year stood at 112 till October 2024.