Parliamentary Panel Discusses Indo-Bangla Border, Minority Atrocities In Bangladesh

New Delhi: A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Friday discussed the present situation of the Indo-Bangla border issue following a change of power in neighbouring Bangladesh. The meeting chaired by BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha Radha Mohan Das Agrawal also discussed the post-poll violence that has been witnessed in West Bengal.
Sources from the committee told ETV Bharat that the meeting also discussed the present situation in Bangladesh where people from the minority community especially Hindus have become victims of atrocities.
According to a statement given in Parliament, the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) has said that a total of 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities were reported in Bangladesh till December 8.
“India expects Dhaka to take necessary measures for their (Hindus living in Bangladesh) safety,” said Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. Singh said that the number of cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan this year stood at 112 till October 2024.
Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has informed Parliament that the government has been persistent in its efforts to complete the remaining work of fencing along the India-Bangladesh border by engaging with the state administration for land availability and construction agencies for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and executing the sanctioned projects on these stretches.
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament that all efforts are being made to resolve the pending land acquisition cases in close coordination with the respective State Governments.
“Regular dialogues are held between the Government of India and the Government of Bangladesh regarding objections raised by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through bilateral institutional mechanisms such as director general-level talks between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Joint Working Group on Security and Border Management to ensure implementation of security fencing within 150 yards of the International Border,” Rai said.