Parliamentary Delegation From Russia Calls On President Murmu

New Delhi: A parliamentary delegation from the Russian Federation, led by H.E. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Welcoming the delegation, the President said that exchanges of this nature among public representatives not only foster stronger cooperation but also allow the partnership to remain contemporary and updated. She stated that the positive impact of regular contacts is also evident in the broader ‘India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’, which continues to benefit significantly from the ongoing interaction at various levels.

The President noted that at the leadership level, there is regular interaction between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin. The level of cooperation between our parliaments has also been very good. She said that mechanisms like the Inter-Parliamentary Commission have played an important role in facilitating cooperation. She emphasised special attention to closer interaction between women and youth parliamentarians of India and Russia.