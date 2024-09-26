24 Parliamentary Committees Formed: Shashi Tharoor To Head Committee On External Affairs

New Delhi: A Parliament's standing committees have been constituted on Thursday. BJP's B Mahtab will helm the panel on Finance. Crucial committees of external affairs and home will be chaired by Congress' Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agarwal respectively.

BJP's Radha Mohan Singh will head the Defence committee and Shiv Sena's Shrirang Appa Barne and NCP's Sunil Tatkare will lead Energy and Petroleum panels. Ex-minister Anurag Thakur will chair the parliamentary panel on Coal, Mines and Steel, committee on Education will be led by Congress' Digvijay Singh.