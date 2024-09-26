ETV Bharat / bharat

24 Parliamentary Committees Formed: Shashi Tharoor To Head Committee On External Affairs

author img

By PTI

Published : 37 minutes ago

A Parliament's standing committees have been constituted on Thursday. BJP's B Mahtab will helm the panel on Finance. Crucial committees of external affairs and home will be chaired by Congress' Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agarwal respectively.

Parliamentary Committees Formed: Radha Mohan Singh To Chair Committee On Defence
The New Parliament Building (sansad.in)

New Delhi: A Parliament's standing committees have been constituted on Thursday. BJP's B Mahtab will helm the panel on Finance. Crucial committees of external affairs and home will be chaired by Congress' Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agarwal respectively.

BJP's Radha Mohan Singh will head the Defence committee and Shiv Sena's Shrirang Appa Barne and NCP's Sunil Tatkare will lead Energy and Petroleum panels. Ex-minister Anurag Thakur will chair the parliamentary panel on Coal, Mines and Steel, committee on Education will be led by Congress' Digvijay Singh.

New Delhi: A Parliament's standing committees have been constituted on Thursday. BJP's B Mahtab will helm the panel on Finance. Crucial committees of external affairs and home will be chaired by Congress' Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agarwal respectively.

BJP's Radha Mohan Singh will head the Defence committee and Shiv Sena's Shrirang Appa Barne and NCP's Sunil Tatkare will lead Energy and Petroleum panels. Ex-minister Anurag Thakur will chair the parliamentary panel on Coal, Mines and Steel, committee on Education will be led by Congress' Digvijay Singh.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RADHA MOHAN DAS AGARWALSHASHI THAROORRADHA MOHAN DAS AGARWAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.