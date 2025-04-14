Parliamentary Committee Recommends Conducting Survey To Access Effectiveness Of MGNREGS

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has recommended that the ministry conduct an independent and transparent survey nationwide to gain valuable insights about the program’s shortcomings and accordingly introduce necessary policy reforms to increase the effectiveness of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, recently presented a report in Lok Sabha and recommended that the survey should focus on worker satisfaction, wage delays, participation trends and financial irregularities within the scheme.

“The Committee has noted that a persistent challenge in the implementation of MGNREGS has been the deletion of job cards. According to the Data furnished by the Department of Rural Development that in year 2021-22 around 50.31 lakh job cards were deleted due to minor spelling errors or mismatches in Aadhar details from thereon the figures have not come down significantly and thousands of eligible workers are regularly being denied work under MGNREGS,” the report states presented recently.

The Committee has also recommended that a system must be introduced by the Department of Rural Development to allow manual verification and corrections so that workers are not unjustly removed from the program. It also noted that the ministry has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to all States/UTs with clear guidelines regarding deletion and restoration of job cards.

“The SoP emphasizes the importance of due process, including the publication of draft lists of job cards marked for deletion, verification at Gram Sabhas and the right of appeal for affected workers. The Committee hopes that these measures are followed in the right earnest to ensure that the genuine beneficiaries are not excluded, enabling the eligible rural households to reap the benefits of the scheme while preventing misuse of job cards,” the report mentioned.

On the recommendations, the ministry replied as far as job card deletion is concerned, the department had shared what they would like to have in the SOP when a job card is deleted. The SOP is under preparation; suggestions from states were received, after that a draft SOP was made and shared with the States, because they may also have some suggestions for it.

Job Card deletion is not always a permanent deletion. In the year 2021-22, around 50.31 lakh job cards were deleted. However, 120.62 lakh job cards were either resumed or newly issued. Sometimes, it is not deleted permanently. If a job card is often deleted because of a temporary migration to another place, if he/she come back to the village, then there is a provision to resume the card, the ministry said.