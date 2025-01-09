ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliamentary Committee Asks MHA To Take Deterrent Actions Against Cybercrime

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs on Thursday asked the Centre to take more deterrent actions against cybercrime happening across India.

Home Secretary Govind Mohan gave a detailed presentation on the functioning of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the subject “Cyber Crime – Ramifications, Protection and Prevention.” The meeting was attended by the majority of the members of the Parliamentary panel. The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs comprises 30 members - 10 from Rajya Sabha and 20 from Lok Sabha.

Sources told ETV Bharat that Home Secretary Mohan briefed the members about the steps taken by the government to prevent cybercrime. "The issue of cybercrime is very serious. Inspite of several steps taken by the government, cases of cybercrime are being reported from across India regularly," said a member of the committee on condition of anonymity.

He said that the committee has asked the government to adopt the latest technologies to prevent cybercrime. The members also expressed concern over the cases of cybercrime related to women.

Cybercrime reported on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal

From August 2019 to March 31, 2024, a total of 38,58,971 cyber crimes have been registered. Child pornography and rape & gang rape (CP/RGR) cases reported 1,65,953. The total number of online financial frauds reported was 28,42,078 followed by other cyber crimes 8,27,757.

With the objective of prevention of cybercrimes against women and children, the Home Ministry is implementing the scheme “Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC)” with an outlay of Rs 223.198 crore. The schemes supplement the efforts of the States and UTs in dealing with such cybercrime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

Government data in possession of ETV Bharat stated that under the CCPWC scheme, an amount of Rs 132.82 crore has been released to States/UTs for setting up of cyber forensic-cum training labs, training of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and hiring of junior cyber forensic consultant during 2023-24.

The Home Ministry has also prepared a 10-day training programme on capacity building in consultation with the stakeholders, on advanced cyber-crime investigation for LEAs, in addition to 3-day and 5-day training programmes developed previously for law enforcement agencies, public prosecutors and judges.