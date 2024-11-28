The Congress has moved adjournment notices to both houses stating 'the urgent need to investigate allegations of corruption and bribery against Gautam Adani and the Adani Group.' Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has given a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the issue.
Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE Updates: No Waqf Amendment Bill For Now, Priyanka Gandhi To Take Oath As Lok Sabha MP Today
Day 3 of the winter session of Parliament will begin at 11 am today (November 28) with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan taking oath as Lok Sabha Members after winning the bye-polls from Wayanad and Nanded Parliamentary seats respectively.
The bill to amend the Waqf Act is unlikely to be taken up in this session of the Parliament since Joint Parliamentary Committee chairman Jagdambika Pal is set to move a motion today seeking an extension for the presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 up to the last day of the Budget Session, 2025. The deadline for the report is November 29 for now.
Adani bribery row: With both houses of the Parliament getting adjourned after a massive ruckus on Wednesday, the Congress does not seem to let go the issue as the party has again moved adjournment notices to both houses today stating 'the urgent need to investigate allegations of corruption and bribery against Gautam Adani and the Adani Group.' Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has given a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the issue.
Railways (Amendment) Bill: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 today. The bill aims to amend the Railways Act of 1989 to enhance the powers of the Railways Board.
Bill to amend RBI Act: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill which aims to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, in addition to the Banking Regulation Act.
The Parliament's winter session started on November 25 but was interrupted early, leading to the day's adjournment of both Houses. MPs were outraged by several issues, including the Sambhal violence and the turmoil in Manipur. The second day marked the 75th Constitution Day and there was no sitting. On the third day, within an hour, both houses were adjourned as the opposition created a ruckus over the Adani Bribery Case.
LIVE FEED
Congress Give Adjournment Notices In Both Houses To Discuss Adani Issue
Day 3 of the winter session of Parliament will begin at 11 am today (November 28) with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan taking oath as Lok Sabha Members after winning the bye-polls from Wayanad and Nanded Parliamentary seats respectively.
The bill to amend the Waqf Act is unlikely to be taken up in this session of the Parliament since Joint Parliamentary Committee chairman Jagdambika Pal is set to move a motion today seeking an extension for the presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 up to the last day of the Budget Session, 2025. The deadline for the report is November 29 for now.
Adani bribery row: With both houses of the Parliament getting adjourned after a massive ruckus on Wednesday, the Congress does not seem to let go the issue as the party has again moved adjournment notices to both houses today stating 'the urgent need to investigate allegations of corruption and bribery against Gautam Adani and the Adani Group.' Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has given a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the issue.
Railways (Amendment) Bill: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 today. The bill aims to amend the Railways Act of 1989 to enhance the powers of the Railways Board.
Bill to amend RBI Act: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill which aims to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, in addition to the Banking Regulation Act.
The Parliament's winter session started on November 25 but was interrupted early, leading to the day's adjournment of both Houses. MPs were outraged by several issues, including the Sambhal violence and the turmoil in Manipur. The second day marked the 75th Constitution Day and there was no sitting. On the third day, within an hour, both houses were adjourned as the opposition created a ruckus over the Adani Bribery Case.
LIVE FEED
Congress Give Adjournment Notices In Both Houses To Discuss Adani Issue
The Congress has moved adjournment notices to both houses stating 'the urgent need to investigate allegations of corruption and bribery against Gautam Adani and the Adani Group.' Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has given a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the issue.