ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Winter Session Day 10 LIVE Updates: Congress Demands Debate On India-China Ties; 3 Key Bills Expected To Pass

Parliament Winter Session Day 11 LIVE Updates: Congress Demands Debate On India-China Ties; 3 Key Bills Expected To Pass
File Photo- Lok Sabha Session (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 9 minutes ago

The 10th day of the Winter Session of Parliaments is set to resume on Monday with significant discussion and legislative activity. Three key bills, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, are likely to be passed today. Meanwhile, the Congress party is punching for a detailed debate on India-China relations following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent briefing on key developments in bilateral ties. The session, which has been marked by disruptions and protests over various issues is expected to witness further debates and discussions today.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Friday after opposition MPs protested during a statement made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Dubey criticised Congress, saying, "Congress ka Haath Soros Ke Saath," which sparked a commotion. Meanwhile, a controversy unfolded in the Rajya Sabha when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reporters that currency notes were found during anti-sabotage checks in the House. The notes were discovered from seat number 222, currently allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Singhvi later clarified that he only carries one Rs 500 note in Parliament.

In the first two weeks of the Winter Session, the proceedings were largely disrupted due to protests by the opposition, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, over various issues such as the Manipur unrest and the violence in Sambhal.

LIVE FEED

11:50 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 Noon amid ruckus.

11:42 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

BJP Alleges Sonia Gandhi's Links To George Soros-Backed Prganisation

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called Sonia Gandi's alleged ties to George Soros-backed organisations 'serious'. he said, "We must unte against anti-India Forces."

11:10 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 12 Noon

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon soon after the House proceedings began for the day as opposition members insisted on raising their issues.

11:03 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Begins With Birthday Greetings To Sonia Gandhi

The Rajya Sabha session on Monday commenced with Chairman Jagdeep Dhnakhar offering birthday greetings to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The Parliament extended its warm wishes to the senior leader as she marked her special day.

10:35 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Listed In Rajya Sabha

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is set to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill, which seeks to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1943 and the Banking Regulation Act, among other banking laws. Key provisions of the Bill include altering the tenure of directors of cooperative banks and expanding provisions for the settlement of unclaimed amounts.

10:33 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

Railways and Disaster Management Bills To Be Considered In LS

Two crucial bills are scheduled for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be moved by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

10:25 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

Congress Demands Discussion In Parliament On India-China Relations

The Congress party has demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament on India-China relations, criticising the government for its stance on bilateral ties.

The 10th day of the Winter Session of Parliaments is set to resume on Monday with significant discussion and legislative activity. Three key bills, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, are likely to be passed today. Meanwhile, the Congress party is punching for a detailed debate on India-China relations following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent briefing on key developments in bilateral ties. The session, which has been marked by disruptions and protests over various issues is expected to witness further debates and discussions today.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Friday after opposition MPs protested during a statement made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Dubey criticised Congress, saying, "Congress ka Haath Soros Ke Saath," which sparked a commotion. Meanwhile, a controversy unfolded in the Rajya Sabha when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reporters that currency notes were found during anti-sabotage checks in the House. The notes were discovered from seat number 222, currently allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Singhvi later clarified that he only carries one Rs 500 note in Parliament.

In the first two weeks of the Winter Session, the proceedings were largely disrupted due to protests by the opposition, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, over various issues such as the Manipur unrest and the violence in Sambhal.

LIVE FEED

11:50 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 Noon amid ruckus.

11:42 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

BJP Alleges Sonia Gandhi's Links To George Soros-Backed Prganisation

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called Sonia Gandi's alleged ties to George Soros-backed organisations 'serious'. he said, "We must unte against anti-India Forces."

11:10 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 12 Noon

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon soon after the House proceedings began for the day as opposition members insisted on raising their issues.

11:03 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Begins With Birthday Greetings To Sonia Gandhi

The Rajya Sabha session on Monday commenced with Chairman Jagdeep Dhnakhar offering birthday greetings to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The Parliament extended its warm wishes to the senior leader as she marked her special day.

10:35 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Listed In Rajya Sabha

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is set to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill, which seeks to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1943 and the Banking Regulation Act, among other banking laws. Key provisions of the Bill include altering the tenure of directors of cooperative banks and expanding provisions for the settlement of unclaimed amounts.

10:33 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

Railways and Disaster Management Bills To Be Considered In LS

Two crucial bills are scheduled for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be moved by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

10:25 AM, 9 Dec 2024 (IST)

Congress Demands Discussion In Parliament On India-China Relations

The Congress party has demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament on India-China relations, criticising the government for its stance on bilateral ties.

Last Updated : 9 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WINTER SESSION DAY 11 LIVE UPDATESINDIA CHINA TIES DISCUSSIONBILLS IN PARLIAMENT TODAYPARLIAMENT WINTER SESSION LIVE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.