Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 Noon amid ruckus.
Parliament Winter Session Day 10 LIVE Updates: Congress Demands Debate On India-China Ties; 3 Key Bills Expected To Pass
The 10th day of the Winter Session of Parliaments is set to resume on Monday with significant discussion and legislative activity. Three key bills, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, are likely to be passed today. Meanwhile, the Congress party is punching for a detailed debate on India-China relations following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent briefing on key developments in bilateral ties. The session, which has been marked by disruptions and protests over various issues is expected to witness further debates and discussions today.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Friday after opposition MPs protested during a statement made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Dubey criticised Congress, saying, "Congress ka Haath Soros Ke Saath," which sparked a commotion. Meanwhile, a controversy unfolded in the Rajya Sabha when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reporters that currency notes were found during anti-sabotage checks in the House. The notes were discovered from seat number 222, currently allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Singhvi later clarified that he only carries one Rs 500 note in Parliament.
In the first two weeks of the Winter Session, the proceedings were largely disrupted due to protests by the opposition, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, over various issues such as the Manipur unrest and the violence in Sambhal.
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon
BJP Alleges Sonia Gandhi's Links To George Soros-Backed Prganisation
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called Sonia Gandi's alleged ties to George Soros-backed organisations 'serious'. he said, "We must unte against anti-India Forces."
Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 12 Noon
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon soon after the House proceedings began for the day as opposition members insisted on raising their issues.
Rajya Sabha Begins With Birthday Greetings To Sonia Gandhi
The Rajya Sabha session on Monday commenced with Chairman Jagdeep Dhnakhar offering birthday greetings to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The Parliament extended its warm wishes to the senior leader as she marked her special day.
Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Listed In Rajya Sabha
The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is set to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill, which seeks to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1943 and the Banking Regulation Act, among other banking laws. Key provisions of the Bill include altering the tenure of directors of cooperative banks and expanding provisions for the settlement of unclaimed amounts.
Railways and Disaster Management Bills To Be Considered In LS
Two crucial bills are scheduled for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be moved by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Congress Demands Discussion In Parliament On India-China Relations
The Congress party has demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament on India-China relations, criticising the government for its stance on bilateral ties.
