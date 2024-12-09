Parliament Winter Session Day 10 LIVE Updates: Congress Demands Debate On India-China Ties; 3 Key Bills Expected To Pass

Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Listed In Rajya Sabha

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is set to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill, which seeks to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1943 and the Banking Regulation Act, among other banking laws. Key provisions of the Bill include altering the tenure of directors of cooperative banks and expanding provisions for the settlement of unclaimed amounts.