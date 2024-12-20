ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Winter Session Concludes As Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Opposition MPs protest on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in RS during Constitution debate during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 60 minutes ago

The winter session of parliament came to an end on Friday with both Lok Sabha adjourning sine die.

Earlier in the day, both houses of the Parliament adjourned soon after it reconvened. While Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, Rajya Sabha was scheduled to resume business at 12 pm. Soon after resuming proceedings at 12 pm, the upper house proceedings were also adjourned sine die. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar gave his closing remarks before adjourning the house. Both houses adopted resolutions referring bills on simultaneous polls to a joint committee of Parliament amid the din before adjournment.

The Congress MPs organised a march to the Parliament and the BJP legislators protested at the Gandhi statue over yesterday’s scuffle.

The proceedings in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid massive ruckus over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding B R Ambedkar and the alleged scuffle that broke out on Parliament premises between INDIA and BJP MPs. The disruption highlighted the ongoing political tensions in the country's legislative body.

LIVE FEED

12:51 PM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS Speaker Warns Of Action Over Protests In Parliament Premises

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday warned members of action if any of them resorted to demonstrations and protests within the premises of Parliament.

The directions from the Speaker came after Parliament premises witnessed large-scale protests by both the opposition and treasury members on the issue of alleged insult to B R Ambedkar.

"Do not resort to demonstration or protest at any gate or anywhere in Parliament premises. Else, the House will have to take serious action," Birla said in the House on Friday.

On Thursday, two MPs were injured in a scuffle and a woman lawmaker alleged intimidation by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the rival protests on the Ambedkar issue.

"It is not proper to hold any kind of protests or demonstration at any of the gates of Parliament. You will have to follow the rules in this regard. I urge you once again to take this warning seriously," Birla said in the House.

On Friday, BJP members carried out demonstrations against the Congress in Parliament premises.

Parliament Live Updates
File image of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (PTI)

12:47 PM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Left Speechless, Congress Resorting To Physical Fight: Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday accused the Congress of resorting to physical fights and claimed the ruling NDA established its misdeeds over the decades, leaving the main opposition party speechless.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju dismissed the Congress' charge that the BJP has adopted desperate measures after it targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly insulting B R Ambedkar.

"Everybody saw how our MPs were hurt. Priyanka Gandhi might not have seen it. Our MP bled," he said, reiterating the charge that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi caused them injuries and also misbehaved with a woman BJP MP.

Asked about the condition of the two hospitalised MPs, Rijiju said their condition is "not very serious".

The minister said it is a valid demand of the NDA MPs that Gandhi should apologise to the country and police action be taken against him.

The NDA MPs are very upset and angry, he added

12:36 PM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Aparajita Sarangi Carries '1984' Bag To Parliament

In a dig at Priyanka Gandhi's Palestine bag, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi carries a 1984 riots bag to Parliament

Aparajita Sarangi Carries '1984' Bag To Parliament (ETV Bharat)

12:13 PM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourns Sine Die

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday after the House adopted a motion to nominated 12 members to the joint committee of Parliament on simultaneous polls.

When the House met this morning, it witnessed protests by opposition members and was adjourned amid the din.

The Chairman also held a meeting with Leader of the House J P Nadda and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge besides leaders of various opposition parties in a bid to end the impasse in the House.

When the House again met at 12 noon, the Chairman asked Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to move a motion for nominating members of the upper house to the joint committee of Parliament to examine the bills related to 'one nation, one election'.

The motion was adopted with a voice vote to nominate 12 members of the Rajya Sabha to the joint committee on simultaneous polls.

The Chairman then made his concluding remarks, saying this session's productivity stood at a mere 40.03 percent with just 43 hours and 27 minutes of effective functioning.

"As Parliamentarians we are drawing severe criticism from the people of India and rightfully so. These persistent disruptions are steadily eroding public trust in our democratic institutions," he noted.

"It is time to choose between meaningful debate and destructive disruptions," he said before adjourning the House sine die.

12:04 PM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Resume Proceedings

Rajya Sabha proceedings were resumed at 12 pm after adjournment. Rajya Sabha adopts a motion to nominate 12 members to the joint committee of Parliament on bills for simultaneous polls. The chairman of the upper house is making the concluding remarks on the last day of the session.

12:02 PM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Privilege Motion Moved Against Rahul Gandhi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Breach of Privilege Motion has been moved both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. It has been moved against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha because he spread lies through a 12-second clip of Amit Shah's speech. In Rajya Sabha too, Notice was moved against Mallikarjun Kharge for the same reason..."

11:19 AM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Referred To JPC

Minutes before the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, the House on Friday adopted a resolution recommending the two bills on holding simultaneous polls to a joint committee of the two Houses.

Passed by a voice vote amid a din created by the opposition over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks related to Ambedkar, the resolution moved by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal recommended to the Rajya Sabha to communicate to the Lok Sabha names of the members to be appointed by the upper houses to the joint committee.

While 27 members on the panel will be from the Lok Sabha, 12 others will be from the Rajya Sabha.

Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary from the BJP, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress are among the Lok Sabha members, who will be part of the joint committee of Parliament that will scrutinise two bills on simultaneous elections.

The two 'one nation, one election' (ONOE) bills, including one requiring an amendment in the Constitution, lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections and were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after a fiery debate.

11:12 AM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid protests by opposition parties.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the morning session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received adjournment notices.

Soon after opposition leaders created uproar.

Before adjourning the proceedings, Dhankhar asked both the Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition to see him in the Chairman's chamber.

11:04 AM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday amid protests by opposition and treasury benches over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar and directions by Speaker Om Birla to members against holding demonstrations at any gate of Parliament.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened for the day, the Speaker called Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to present a resolution for setting up a joint committee of Parliament to examine the bills related to 'one nation, one election'.

Slogans of 'Jai Bhim' reverberated in the House as the Speaker read out directions barring demonstrations and protests at the gates of Parliament.

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die.

Even before the House proceedings began, Congress members started raising slogans "Jai Bheem, Jai Jai Bheem".

Amid the slogans by the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Lok Sabha chamber.

As Meghwal moved the resolution, Congress members led by Manickam Tagore stormed the Well raising slogans.

Protesting opposition members remained in the Well as 'Vande Mataram' was played as per convention at the end of the Parliament Session.

Except TMC, most of the opposition party members, including DMK and NCP, joined the protest from their seats. Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was present in the House.

10:59 AM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Shows Their Desperation: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Reacts To FIR Against LoP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the FIR filed against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that the government's actions reflect its desperation.
Speaking about the FIR, the Wayanad MP said, "The entire country is watching, they have slapped several cases on Rahul Gandhi. They bring in new FIRs and lie...This shows their desperation level."
The FIR was registered by Delhi police on Thursday in connection with a scuffle that took place in Parliament. Tensions erupted when members of the opposition and the ruling BJP-led NDA held separate protests, resulting in a face-off. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was pushed, and two BJP members were injured during the incident.

10:57 AM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Ambedkar Row: Opposition MPs Hold Protest Against Amit Shah At Vijay Chowk

Opposition MPs staged a protest at Vijay Chowk here on Friday demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's apology and resignation for allegedly "insulting" BR Ambedkar.

They also carried out a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the BJP over the FIR filed against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying it "shows their desperation level".

"The entire country is watching, they have slapped several cases on Rahul Gandhi. They bring in new FIRs and lie...This shows their desperation level," she told reporters.

Priyanka Gandhi joined several other INDIA bloc MPs at Vijay Chowk to protest against Shah's remarks as they demanded Shah's apology and resignation over the issue.

She was seen carrying a placard which read 'Babasaheb ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan'.

The MPs raised slogans such as 'Jai Bhim' 'Amit Shah Maafi Mango' and 'istifa do'.

The protest comes a day after separate marches by opposition and ruling party MPs over the alleged insult to Ambedkar led to jostling in Parliament premises, leaving BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured.

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

The opposition on Wednesday had seized on Shah's remarks on Ambedkar to corner the government and demanded his resignation for what they called was an insult to the architect of the Constitution.

Protests outside parliament on the final day of winter session (ANI)

10:54 AM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: NDA MPs Protest Near Gandhi Statue

"Rahul Gandhi's behaviour yesterday with a woman MP and the way he wanted to push others and enter into Parliament was very shameful. He should maintain decorum and behave responsibly. He should apologise for what he did yesterday," said BJP MP Arun Govil as NDA MPs protest against LoP Rahul Gandhi near Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises

10:51 AM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Parliamentary Panel On ONOE Bills To Have 39 Members

The government has moved to increase the strength of the joint committee of Parliament that will scrutinise the two bills proposing simultaneous elections from 31 MPs to 39, giving representation to more parties.

The list of Lok Sabha MPs proposed by the government now includes one member each from the Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), besides two more members of the BJP and one more of the Samajwadi party.

10:45 AM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS Speaker Bans Protests At Parliament Gates

After political protests turned ugly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at any of the Parliament gates, sources said.

"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House," parliament sources said.

10:38 AM, 20 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Injured BJP MPs' Condition Stable

BJP MP, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, who were injured after a scuffle in Parliament on Thursday, are stable and normal, as per the officials. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital MS Dr Ajay Shukla said, "Medical reports received yesterday are fine. Some reports will come today." Both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs.

