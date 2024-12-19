Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge submits privilege notice against Amit Shah for 'insulting' remarks against Ambedkar
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: BJP MP Injured After Face-To-Face Protest With Opposition Outside Parl; LS, RS Adjourned Till 2 PM
Both the houses of parliament were adjourned till 2 pm soon after they resumed business on Thursday amid uproar over Home Minister Amit Shah's Ambedkar remarks.
NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc MPs took out separate protest marches over the Ambedkar issue on Thursday and came face to face at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament House, leading to jostling in which BJP MP Pratap Sarangi was injured. He was taken to hospital with an injury on his forehead. BJP MPs alleged that Sarangi was pushed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha later told reporters that while he was trying to enter the Parliament House, BJP members pushed and "threatened" him.
Dressed in blue, a colour associated with B R Ambedkar, Opposition INDIA bloc members on Thursday took out a protest march in Parliament premises demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks related to the architect of the Constitution. BJP-led NDA parliamentarians also carried out a march within Parliament premises raising slogans and carrying placards demanding an apology from the opposition Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar.
A massive political row has erupted over Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar during his speech in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Congress has accused Shah of being anti-Ambedkar and has demanded his resignation. The Congress has issued notices to discuss the issue in both houses of the Parliament.
Earlier, Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised Shah's remark on Babasaheb Ambedkar demanding an apology from Shah for his remarks during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, accusing the Congress of being "anti-BR Ambedkar, anti-reservation and anti-Constitution," Shah on Wednesday said the opposition party has been presenting facts about his speech in Rajya Sabha in a distorted way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier on the day defended Amit Shah's remarks and said that the union minister exposed the Congress' "dark history of insulting" Baba Saheb Ambedkar after "which they were clearly stung and stunned" by the facts he presented.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Kharge Moves Privilege Motion Against Amit Shah
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: BJP MPs Were Pushing Me, Stopping Me From Going Inside Parliament: Rahul
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that BJP MPs were pushing him and stopping him and other opposition MPs from entering Parliament. His remarks came after some BJP MPs claimed that Gandhi pushed an MP, resulting in their leader Pratap Sarangi getting injured.
Sarangi was taken to hospital after getting injured in the melee when the protesting INDIA bloc and the BJP MPs came face to face in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament.
"I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me," Gandhi told reporters in Parliament premises.
Asked if Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi had also been pushed, Rahul Gandhi said, "It has happened but we don't get bothered with this pushing around." "This is the entry to Parliament, we have a right to go inside and the BJP members were stopping us from going inside," he alleged and pointed to the Makar Dwar.
Gandhi said the central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 PM as opposition members insist on discussion on Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today after the House paid obituary to former MP E.V.K.S. Elangovan amid protests by the Opposition seeking an apology from Amit Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: BJP MP Sarangi Injured During Protests, Says Rahul Pushed Another MP
BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..."
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proccedings Begin In LS, RS
The proceedings of both houses of the Parliament began at 11 am.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress Move Notices In RS,LS
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala gave Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in Rajya Sabha regarding Dr BR Ambedkar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding an apology and resignation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over remarks made during his Constitution Day speech in the Rajya Sabha. Tagore alleged Shah's comments insulted Dr. BR Ambedkar, causing offense to the Dalit community and undermining constitutional values.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: INDIA Bloc Holds Protest March
INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest on Thursday in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Many MPs including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, Mahua Majhi, and Ram Gopal Yadav were seen wearing blue clothes as a mark of protest against the Home Minister's remarks.
The INDIA Bloc MPs will march to Makar Dwar, demanding an apology and the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks. This came after Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name. "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah said. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that if there was a slip of the tongue, then Amit Shah should apologize.
"BJP has no work left. BJP is a party which is sitting idle. Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country. If he has made a mistake, if there was a slip of the tongue, he should apologise. There is no crime in apologising over Dr Ambedkar, he is a personality that has a God-like status...The man who provided dignity to the backward of the country is like God, even greater than him. You have used wrong words for him...So, apologise," he said. Earlier today, lashing out at the BJP over Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday that they do not have basic respect for the person who is regarded as the Constitution maker.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: BJP MPs Protest In Parliament
BJP MPs protested in Parliament, alleging insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar by the Congress party.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: 'This Is A Mindset That Vandalises The Statue Of Babasaheb': Priyanka Gandhi
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The manner in which he (HM Amit Shah) has insulted Babasaheb...This is a mindset that vandalises the statue of Babasaheb. Who will trust them? They say that they do not want to end reservation, that they do not want to change the Constitution. They do not have the basic respect, he (Babasaheb Ambedkar) is the Constitution maker. You are saying this about him."
"We Will Protest In Parliament": TMC MP Saugata Roy On Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks
TMC MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday said the opposition will continue their protest in Parliament on Thursday against the Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.
"We will protest in Parliament tomorrow. We will continue the protest until Home Minister Amit Shah apologizes for his remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar...," he told reporters in New Delhi.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: BJP MPs To Protest In Parliament
BJP MPs are planning to protest in Parliament at 10 am against Congress and the Opposition, who are seeking Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his controversial remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar
Both the houses of parliament were adjourned till 2 pm soon after they resumed business on Thursday amid uproar over Home Minister Amit Shah's Ambedkar remarks.
NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc MPs took out separate protest marches over the Ambedkar issue on Thursday and came face to face at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament House, leading to jostling in which BJP MP Pratap Sarangi was injured. He was taken to hospital with an injury on his forehead. BJP MPs alleged that Sarangi was pushed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha later told reporters that while he was trying to enter the Parliament House, BJP members pushed and "threatened" him.
Dressed in blue, a colour associated with B R Ambedkar, Opposition INDIA bloc members on Thursday took out a protest march in Parliament premises demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks related to the architect of the Constitution. BJP-led NDA parliamentarians also carried out a march within Parliament premises raising slogans and carrying placards demanding an apology from the opposition Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar.
A massive political row has erupted over Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar during his speech in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Congress has accused Shah of being anti-Ambedkar and has demanded his resignation. The Congress has issued notices to discuss the issue in both houses of the Parliament.
Earlier, Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised Shah's remark on Babasaheb Ambedkar demanding an apology from Shah for his remarks during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, accusing the Congress of being "anti-BR Ambedkar, anti-reservation and anti-Constitution," Shah on Wednesday said the opposition party has been presenting facts about his speech in Rajya Sabha in a distorted way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier on the day defended Amit Shah's remarks and said that the union minister exposed the Congress' "dark history of insulting" Baba Saheb Ambedkar after "which they were clearly stung and stunned" by the facts he presented.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Kharge Moves Privilege Motion Against Amit Shah
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge submits privilege notice against Amit Shah for 'insulting' remarks against Ambedkar
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: BJP MPs Were Pushing Me, Stopping Me From Going Inside Parliament: Rahul
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that BJP MPs were pushing him and stopping him and other opposition MPs from entering Parliament. His remarks came after some BJP MPs claimed that Gandhi pushed an MP, resulting in their leader Pratap Sarangi getting injured.
Sarangi was taken to hospital after getting injured in the melee when the protesting INDIA bloc and the BJP MPs came face to face in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament.
"I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me," Gandhi told reporters in Parliament premises.
Asked if Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi had also been pushed, Rahul Gandhi said, "It has happened but we don't get bothered with this pushing around." "This is the entry to Parliament, we have a right to go inside and the BJP members were stopping us from going inside," he alleged and pointed to the Makar Dwar.
Gandhi said the central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 PM as opposition members insist on discussion on Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today after the House paid obituary to former MP E.V.K.S. Elangovan amid protests by the Opposition seeking an apology from Amit Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: BJP MP Sarangi Injured During Protests, Says Rahul Pushed Another MP
BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..."
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proccedings Begin In LS, RS
The proceedings of both houses of the Parliament began at 11 am.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress Move Notices In RS,LS
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala gave Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in Rajya Sabha regarding Dr BR Ambedkar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding an apology and resignation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over remarks made during his Constitution Day speech in the Rajya Sabha. Tagore alleged Shah's comments insulted Dr. BR Ambedkar, causing offense to the Dalit community and undermining constitutional values.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: INDIA Bloc Holds Protest March
INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest on Thursday in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Many MPs including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, Mahua Majhi, and Ram Gopal Yadav were seen wearing blue clothes as a mark of protest against the Home Minister's remarks.
The INDIA Bloc MPs will march to Makar Dwar, demanding an apology and the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks. This came after Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name. "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah said. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that if there was a slip of the tongue, then Amit Shah should apologize.
"BJP has no work left. BJP is a party which is sitting idle. Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country. If he has made a mistake, if there was a slip of the tongue, he should apologise. There is no crime in apologising over Dr Ambedkar, he is a personality that has a God-like status...The man who provided dignity to the backward of the country is like God, even greater than him. You have used wrong words for him...So, apologise," he said. Earlier today, lashing out at the BJP over Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday that they do not have basic respect for the person who is regarded as the Constitution maker.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: BJP MPs Protest In Parliament
BJP MPs protested in Parliament, alleging insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar by the Congress party.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: 'This Is A Mindset That Vandalises The Statue Of Babasaheb': Priyanka Gandhi
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The manner in which he (HM Amit Shah) has insulted Babasaheb...This is a mindset that vandalises the statue of Babasaheb. Who will trust them? They say that they do not want to end reservation, that they do not want to change the Constitution. They do not have the basic respect, he (Babasaheb Ambedkar) is the Constitution maker. You are saying this about him."
"We Will Protest In Parliament": TMC MP Saugata Roy On Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks
TMC MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday said the opposition will continue their protest in Parliament on Thursday against the Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.
"We will protest in Parliament tomorrow. We will continue the protest until Home Minister Amit Shah apologizes for his remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar...," he told reporters in New Delhi.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: BJP MPs To Protest In Parliament
BJP MPs are planning to protest in Parliament at 10 am against Congress and the Opposition, who are seeking Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his controversial remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar