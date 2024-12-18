ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2PM Amid Uproar Over Amit Shah's Remarks On Ambedkar

Parliament Live Updates
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 minutes ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

Both houses of the parliament will resumd proceedings at 11 am on Wednesday. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar by opposition members soon after it resumed proceedings. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar.

The Rajya Sabha concluded its two-day debate on the Constitution on Tuesday.

LIVE FEED

11:08 AM, 18 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings Begin In Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin at 11 am on Wednesday.

11:04 AM, 18 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2PM

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar by opposition members soon after it resumed proceedings at 11 am on Wednesday.

10:57 AM, 18 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress Demands Amit Shah's Apology For 'Ambedkar Remark'

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for B R Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said those who believe in Manusmriti will be at odds with Ambedkar. Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the upper house. Read More.

Parliament Live Updates
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

10:50 AM, 18 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress Gives Notice To Discuss Amit Shah's BR Ambedkar Remark

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union home minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar

Both houses of the parliament will resumd proceedings at 11 am on Wednesday. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar by opposition members soon after it resumed proceedings. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar.

The Rajya Sabha concluded its two-day debate on the Constitution on Tuesday.

LIVE FEED

11:08 AM, 18 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings Begin In Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin at 11 am on Wednesday.

11:04 AM, 18 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2PM

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar by opposition members soon after it resumed proceedings at 11 am on Wednesday.

10:57 AM, 18 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress Demands Amit Shah's Apology For 'Ambedkar Remark'

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for B R Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said those who believe in Manusmriti will be at odds with Ambedkar. Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the upper house. Read More.

Parliament Live Updates
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

10:50 AM, 18 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress Gives Notice To Discuss Amit Shah's BR Ambedkar Remark

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union home minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar

Last Updated : 2 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARLIAMET LIVEPARLIAMENT LIVE UPDATES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.