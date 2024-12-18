Rajya Sabha proceedings begin at 11 am on Wednesday.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2PM Amid Uproar Over Amit Shah's Remarks On Ambedkar
Both houses of the parliament will resumd proceedings at 11 am on Wednesday. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar by opposition members soon after it resumed proceedings. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar.
The Rajya Sabha concluded its two-day debate on the Constitution on Tuesday.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings Begin In Rajya Sabha
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2PM
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar by opposition members soon after it resumed proceedings at 11 am on Wednesday.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress Demands Amit Shah's Apology For 'Ambedkar Remark'
The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for B R Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said those who believe in Manusmriti will be at odds with Ambedkar. Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the upper house. Read More.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress Gives Notice To Discuss Amit Shah's BR Ambedkar Remark
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union home minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar
Both houses of the parliament will resumd proceedings at 11 am on Wednesday. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar by opposition members soon after it resumed proceedings. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar.
The Rajya Sabha concluded its two-day debate on the Constitution on Tuesday.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings Begin In Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin at 11 am on Wednesday.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2PM
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar by opposition members soon after it resumed proceedings at 11 am on Wednesday.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress Demands Amit Shah's Apology For 'Ambedkar Remark'
The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for B R Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said those who believe in Manusmriti will be at odds with Ambedkar. Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the upper house. Read More.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress Gives Notice To Discuss Amit Shah's BR Ambedkar Remark
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union home minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar