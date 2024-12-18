Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2PM Amid Uproar Over Amit Shah's Remarks On Ambedkar

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress Demands Amit Shah's Apology For 'Ambedkar Remark'

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for B R Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said those who believe in Manusmriti will be at odds with Ambedkar. Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the upper house. Read More.