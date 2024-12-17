As the 'One Nation One Election' Bill is to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today Samajvadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav termed the word 'one' as undemocratic. In a detailed post on X, he wrote: "In democratic contexts, the word 'one' itself is undemocratic. Democracy favours plurality. The feeling of 'one' has no place for others. This violates social tolerance. The feeling of 'one' at the individual level gives birth to ego and turns power into dictatorship."
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: One Nation One Election Bill To Be Tabled In LS Today; BJP, Congress Issue Whips
Parliament will be opening to a busy day of business on Tuesday.
The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly referred to as the Bill on "One Nation, One Election" to permit holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together, is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today morning. The constitutional amendment bill has been listed for introduction in the Lower House of Parliament and could be referred to a joint committee of the two Houses. The Lok Sabha agenda listed the bill to be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The BJP and its allies have issued a three-line whip, asking its members to be present in the House. The Congress also has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, mandating their presence in the House.
The Rajya Sabha will have the final day of debate on the constitution when it resumes business at 11 am on Tuesday.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: ''One' Is Undemocratic, Democracy Favours Plurality,': Akhilesh Yadav
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings Begin In LS, RS
Proceedings of both the houses of parliament began at 11 am on Tuesday.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: 'It's Not For The Party Or Any Other Individual,' Says Kiren Rijiju
On One Nation, One Election Bill, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "One Nation, One Election is a very important issue for the nation. It's not for the party or any other individual, it's for the country. When the bill for One Nation, One Election will be introduced, I hope that the country will see Congress play a negative game. When India got independence, for 2 decades India had One Nation, One Election. It was only after Congress misused Article 356, then there were different elections between Parliament and some of the states...Does Congress mean to say that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's government for so long was illegal because that time, it was One Nation, One Election?...Does Congress mean that the country should keep on conducting elections month after month for 5 years? We must understand that we hold the election to serve the country and the people of this country..."
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: 'It Militates Against Basic Structure Of Constitution,' Says Congress MP Manish Tewari
On One Nation One Election, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "It militates against the basic structure of the constitution. India is a union of states, so therefore you cannot arbitrarily cut short the tenure of state assemblies. The fundamental principles of federalism envisage that the centre and the state are equal partners in the Indian constitutional scheme. How can you make the tenure of the state assemblies subject to the tenure of the national parliament? Under what provision of the Constitution do you get that leverage? So therefore there are very fundamental constitutional questions involved. That is why this bill is being opposed consistently or this idea has been opposed consistently since its inception...What is against the constitutional scheme is against the constitutional scheme, and under those circumstances, if you try and push it through, you will essentially be putting unconstitutional legislation through Parliament"
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Shiv Sena Issues Whip
The Shiv Sena has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha members, asking them to remain present in the House on Tuesday, amid the bill for holding simultaneous polls listed for introduction in the Lower House of Parliament.
Sena MP Shrirang Barne, who is the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, issued the whip saying "some very important issue/legislative business" is to be discussed and passed in the House.
The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is an ally of the BJP.
A constitutional amendment bill for holding the Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously has been listed for introduction in the Lower House on Tuesday and could be referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.
The Lok Sabha agenda said the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly being referred to as the Bill on "one nation, one election", will be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
After its introduction, Meghwal will request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations.
The minister will also introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to align the elections of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi.
The joint panel will be constituted on a pro-rata basis, based on the strength of MPs of various parties.
As the largest party, the BJP will get the chairmanship of the committee, besides several members, a functionary said on Monday.
Last week, the Union Cabinet decided to hold simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies but opted to leave "as of now" how local body polls will be held.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Meghwal To Introduce 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha agenda said the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly referred to as the Bill on "One Nation, One Election", will be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. After its introduction, Meghwal will request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations.
The minister will also introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to align the elections of the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi.
Parliament will be opening to a busy day of business on Tuesday.
The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly referred to as the Bill on "One Nation, One Election" to permit holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together, is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today morning. The constitutional amendment bill has been listed for introduction in the Lower House of Parliament and could be referred to a joint committee of the two Houses. The Lok Sabha agenda listed the bill to be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The BJP and its allies have issued a three-line whip, asking its members to be present in the House. The Congress also has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, mandating their presence in the House.
The Rajya Sabha will have the final day of debate on the constitution when it resumes business at 11 am on Tuesday.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: ''One' Is Undemocratic, Democracy Favours Plurality,': Akhilesh Yadav
As the 'One Nation One Election' Bill is to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today Samajvadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav termed the word 'one' as undemocratic. In a detailed post on X, he wrote: "In democratic contexts, the word 'one' itself is undemocratic. Democracy favours plurality. The feeling of 'one' has no place for others. This violates social tolerance. The feeling of 'one' at the individual level gives birth to ego and turns power into dictatorship."
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings Begin In LS, RS
Proceedings of both the houses of parliament began at 11 am on Tuesday.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: 'It's Not For The Party Or Any Other Individual,' Says Kiren Rijiju
On One Nation, One Election Bill, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "One Nation, One Election is a very important issue for the nation. It's not for the party or any other individual, it's for the country. When the bill for One Nation, One Election will be introduced, I hope that the country will see Congress play a negative game. When India got independence, for 2 decades India had One Nation, One Election. It was only after Congress misused Article 356, then there were different elections between Parliament and some of the states...Does Congress mean to say that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's government for so long was illegal because that time, it was One Nation, One Election?...Does Congress mean that the country should keep on conducting elections month after month for 5 years? We must understand that we hold the election to serve the country and the people of this country..."
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: 'It Militates Against Basic Structure Of Constitution,' Says Congress MP Manish Tewari
On One Nation One Election, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "It militates against the basic structure of the constitution. India is a union of states, so therefore you cannot arbitrarily cut short the tenure of state assemblies. The fundamental principles of federalism envisage that the centre and the state are equal partners in the Indian constitutional scheme. How can you make the tenure of the state assemblies subject to the tenure of the national parliament? Under what provision of the Constitution do you get that leverage? So therefore there are very fundamental constitutional questions involved. That is why this bill is being opposed consistently or this idea has been opposed consistently since its inception...What is against the constitutional scheme is against the constitutional scheme, and under those circumstances, if you try and push it through, you will essentially be putting unconstitutional legislation through Parliament"
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Shiv Sena Issues Whip
The Shiv Sena has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha members, asking them to remain present in the House on Tuesday, amid the bill for holding simultaneous polls listed for introduction in the Lower House of Parliament.
Sena MP Shrirang Barne, who is the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, issued the whip saying "some very important issue/legislative business" is to be discussed and passed in the House.
The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is an ally of the BJP.
A constitutional amendment bill for holding the Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously has been listed for introduction in the Lower House on Tuesday and could be referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.
The Lok Sabha agenda said the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly being referred to as the Bill on "one nation, one election", will be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
After its introduction, Meghwal will request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations.
The minister will also introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to align the elections of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi.
The joint panel will be constituted on a pro-rata basis, based on the strength of MPs of various parties.
As the largest party, the BJP will get the chairmanship of the committee, besides several members, a functionary said on Monday.
Last week, the Union Cabinet decided to hold simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies but opted to leave "as of now" how local body polls will be held.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Meghwal To Introduce 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha agenda said the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly referred to as the Bill on "One Nation, One Election", will be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. After its introduction, Meghwal will request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations.
The minister will also introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to align the elections of the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi.