Parliament Winter Session LIVE: PM Modi Expected To Speak As Debate On Constitution Concludes In LS Today

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi, Others Protest Outside Parliament Demanding Relief Package For Wayanad

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with others, protested in the Parliament premises, demanding a relief package for Wayanad.

"We are very disturbed by the fact that the government is refusing to give the special relief package to Wayanad. We have requested the PM, everyone, to declare that this is a calamity of a severe nature and give a special package. Now, similar, large-scale destruction took place in Himachal Pradesh where Congress is in power. They have been demanding for the longest time that the Centre helps and gives assistance that is required to victims. Whole government has seen devastation, pain and suffering. Yet, just because of politics, in both cases the central government is refusing to do what is due to the victims," said Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi