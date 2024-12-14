ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: PM Modi Expected To Speak As Debate On Constitution Concludes In LS Today

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates
File image of Lok Sabha in session (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 26 minutes ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. The Lok Sabha, on December 13, initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption.

On Friday, the debate on the Constitution witnessed fiery speeches of Defence Minister Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the House. The Defence Minister initiated a debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha with a sharp focus on its historical significance and its role in shaping the nation's governance and global standing. Rajnath Singh reflected on the Constitution's birth from extensive deliberations, underscored its reflection of India's civilizational values, and addressed recent efforts to politicize its legacy. While, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi in her maiden address in the Lok Sabha attacked the ruling government and said that in the last 10 years, the Union government have made all attempts to break down the 'kavach' (shield).

LIVE FEED

11:25 AM, 14 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi, Others Protest Outside Parliament Demanding Relief Package For Wayanad

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with others, protested in the Parliament premises, demanding a relief package for Wayanad.

"We are very disturbed by the fact that the government is refusing to give the special relief package to Wayanad. We have requested the PM, everyone, to declare that this is a calamity of a severe nature and give a special package. Now, similar, large-scale destruction took place in Himachal Pradesh where Congress is in power. They have been demanding for the longest time that the Centre helps and gives assistance that is required to victims. Whole government has seen devastation, pain and suffering. Yet, just because of politics, in both cases the central government is refusing to do what is due to the victims," said Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi

11:13 AM, 14 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Kiran Rijiu Begins Discussion

Union minister Kiren Rijiju starts speaking in Lok Sabha on the debate on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

10:59 AM, 14 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Union Minister Kiran Rijiu To Begin Discussion On Day 2

Union Minister Kiran Rijiu will start the discussion on the second date of the debate on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. The Lok Sabha, on December 13, initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption.

On Friday, the debate on the Constitution witnessed fiery speeches of Defence Minister Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the House. The Defence Minister initiated a debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha with a sharp focus on its historical significance and its role in shaping the nation's governance and global standing. Rajnath Singh reflected on the Constitution's birth from extensive deliberations, underscored its reflection of India's civilizational values, and addressed recent efforts to politicize its legacy. While, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi in her maiden address in the Lok Sabha attacked the ruling government and said that in the last 10 years, the Union government have made all attempts to break down the 'kavach' (shield).

LIVE FEED

11:25 AM, 14 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi, Others Protest Outside Parliament Demanding Relief Package For Wayanad

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with others, protested in the Parliament premises, demanding a relief package for Wayanad.

"We are very disturbed by the fact that the government is refusing to give the special relief package to Wayanad. We have requested the PM, everyone, to declare that this is a calamity of a severe nature and give a special package. Now, similar, large-scale destruction took place in Himachal Pradesh where Congress is in power. They have been demanding for the longest time that the Centre helps and gives assistance that is required to victims. Whole government has seen devastation, pain and suffering. Yet, just because of politics, in both cases the central government is refusing to do what is due to the victims," said Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi

11:13 AM, 14 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Kiran Rijiu Begins Discussion

Union minister Kiren Rijiju starts speaking in Lok Sabha on the debate on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

10:59 AM, 14 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Union Minister Kiran Rijiu To Begin Discussion On Day 2

Union Minister Kiran Rijiu will start the discussion on the second date of the debate on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday

Last Updated : 2 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARLIAMENT LIVELOK SABHAPM MODIPARLIAMENT UPDATES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.