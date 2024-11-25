Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Both Houses Adjourned For The Day

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Uproar, Proceedings Delayed Until Wednesday

The Lok Sabha was adjourned without any significant business on Monday due to an uproar by opposition members. As the House reconvened at noon, opposition MPs raised slogans over violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and called for a probe into allegations against Gautam Adani in the US.

BJP MP Sandhya Pay, in the chair, asked if members were willing to proceed with the session, but the proceedings were adjourned until Wednesday. On Tuesday, a special event marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution will be held.