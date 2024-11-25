Soon after Rajya Sabha resumed at 11.45 am, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar recalled the conversation he had with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Dhankar said he could bear it when he complimented Kharge about his service and seniority. He said he went through the notes and that the exchange was "hurtful". He said that his statement was misread and that he holds respect for everyone who are members of the House and that Kharge and Dev Gowda were among those highly respected by him. Dhankar further sought the members' support to continue with the normal business, when the Opposition was up on their feet demanding that they be allowed to state their business. Dhankar announced that the House is adjourned to 11 am, Nov 27.
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Both Houses Adjourned For The Day
The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday but faced early disruptions, leading to the adjournment of both Houses for the day. The session is expected to be contentious, with several key issues, including the indictment of businessman Gautam Adeani by a US court on bribery allegations, likely to dominate the discussions. The Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, is expected to lodge protests over this and raise concerns over the ongoing Manipur crisis.
A total of 16 bills are listed for consideration during the session, including the Waqf Amendment Bill and five new pieces of legislation. On the first day, the Lok Sabha will discuss the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, while the Rajya Sabha will deliberate on the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak,2024. Other bills set for consideration include the Mussalman Wakf (repeal) Bill, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, and the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Goa, among others.
Rajya Sabha Adjourned To 11 AM, Nov 27
Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Uproar, Proceedings Delayed Until Wednesday
The Lok Sabha was adjourned without any significant business on Monday due to an uproar by opposition members. As the House reconvened at noon, opposition MPs raised slogans over violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and called for a probe into allegations against Gautam Adani in the US.
BJP MP Sandhya Pay, in the chair, asked if members were willing to proceed with the session, but the proceedings were adjourned until Wednesday. On Tuesday, a special event marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution will be held.
TDP MP Appala Naidu Kalisetti Rides Bycycle To Parliament To Raise Awareness On Pollution
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Appala Naidu Kalisetti arrived at Parliament on a bicycle on Monday, stating, "I have come on bicycle to make people aware of pollution in Delhi. It is very dangerous and should be controlled."
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 11.45 AM
The Rajya Sabha Has been adjourned till 11.45 AM as Cong, other oppn parties seek to raise indictment of Gautam Adani in US bribery case.
Rajya Sabha Offers Condolences To Former Members
Rajya Sabha paid tributes to former members who had passed away. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar read the obituary references of Gurcharan Kaur, Sitaram Yechury, Dharam Pal Sabharwal, Dhaneshwar Majhi, Dr. Gyan Prakash Pilania, and Pravat Kumar Samantaray to the House. The House also observed silence to pay respects to the departed souls.
Dhankar informed the members of the House that the Secretary-General would contact the bereaved families and offer condolences on behalf of the members of the House. The House proceeded to its business with Dhankar explaining the session's importance and the plans in place for debate for the current session of Rajya Sabha.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon
The Lok Sabha was adjourned shortly after Speaker Om Birla read the obituary reference, and the House observed a silent tribute for the departed soul. During the session, opposition members raised the issue of Gautam Adani's indictment in the United States.
Opposition Leaders Meet At Kharge's Office Ahead of Parliament Winter Session
The parliamentary floor leaders of the INDIA bloc held a meeting at the office of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament House, ahead of the Winter Session.
All Party Meeting Saw Opposition Demanding Early Discussion Of Adani Issue
The opposition members who attended the Sunday all-party meeting asked the government to allow discussions in the Parliament on the US prosecutors' bribery charges against the Adani Group. The government in response said that the business to be taken up in the two Houses will be decided by their authorised committees in line with the consent of the respective Chair.
On the eve of the Parliament's Winter Session commencing Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiji told reporters that the government has appealed to all the parties to ensure smooth conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The meeting saw the attendance of 42 leaders from 30 parties and it was chaired by senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PM Modi Slams Disruptions In Parliament, Criticises MPs Rejected By People
In his customary address ahead of the Parliament Winter Session, PM Modi criticised opposition MPs for creating disruptions in the House. He remarked, "The people who have been rejected by the people try to control the Parliament with ruckus. Their behaviour is being noticed by the public. The most distressing part is the new MPs, full of fresh ideas, are not given the opportunity to speak." He further slammed those rejected by the people 80-90 times, for hindering discussions, failing to understand public aspirations, and not meeting the people's expectations.
PM Modi Delivers Address Ahead of Parliament Winter Session, Highlights 75th Year Of Indian Constitution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his customary address ahead of the Parliament Winter Session, emphasising the significance of the upcoming session. He said, "This is the last leg of 2024, and the country is heading towards the next year with excitement. This session is special in many ways, with the most significant being the 75-year journey of our Constitution. Tomorrow, in the House, we will mark the beginning of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution, a momentous occasion for our democracy."
Lok Sabha Members To Use Digital Pens On Electronic Tabs To Mark Attendance
Lok Sabha members attending the Winter Session of Parliament will have the option of marking their attendance using a digital pen on an electronic tab. Electronic tabs will be kept at four counters in the lobby of the Lok Sabha chamber as part of Speaker Om Birla's initiative to make Parliament paperless. A team of engineers from the National Informatics Centre will be deployed at each counter for technical assistance. Members have to mark their attendance in the register to avail of their daily allowance when Parliament is in session. Earlier, Lok Sabha members marked their attendance using a mobile app. (PTI)
Congress MP KC Venugopal Moves Adjournment Notice To Discuss Adani Indectment and Call For JPC
Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday submitted an adjournment notice ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, calling for a discussion on the indictment of the Adani Group and proposing the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the alleged bribery charges against the company.
In a similar move, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh also submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267, urging Parliament to discuss the court's findings and its implications.
