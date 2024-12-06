Rajya Sabha proceedings commence for the day.
Parliament Winter Session Day 9 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12PM, Amit Shah To Move Disaster Management Bill
Both houses of Parliament resumed business at 11 am on Friday. Soon after convening, the proceedings in the Lower House were adjourned till 12 noon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to present the Bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for consideration and approval.
Following two days of continuous proceedings on Thursday, the Parliament experienced heated exchanges as BJP members targeted Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. BJP MPs accused them of being involved in a scheme to “derail” India’s economy and undermine its democracy.
In the Lok Sabha, senior BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised concerns about a “dangerous triangle” formed by U.S. billionaire investor George Soros, the global investigative news network OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project), and the Congress, claiming they were attempting to “derail India’s success story.” Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted the Pegasus controversy, the effectiveness of domestically produced Covid-19 vaccines, and the Hindenburg report on Gautam Adani. The Congress party responded by labeling the BJP’s accusations as part of a strategy to prevent them from addressing critical issues, particularly allegations against the Adani Group.
In other developments, the Rajya Sabha passed a bill intending to update the 90-year-old Aircraft Act to enhance the ease of doing business in the rapidly growing aviation sector. The ‘Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024’ was approved through a voice vote, having previously been cleared by the Lok Sabha on August 9. This legislation aims to eliminate redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act of 1934, which has undergone 21 amendments.
Parliament Winter Session Day 9 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Begins Business
Parliament Winter Session Day 9 LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m
Minutes after convening, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon. Congress MPs in Lok Sabha were wearing black masks with ‘Modi Adani Bhai Bhai’ written on it.
Parliament Winter Session Day 9 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Begins Business
Parliament Winter Session Day 9 LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m
Minutes after convening, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon. Congress MPs in Lok Sabha were wearing black masks with ‘Modi Adani Bhai Bhai’ written on it.