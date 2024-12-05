Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: RS Resumes Business, LS Adjourned Till 2PM Amid Uproar Over Sambhal Issue

Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Waqf JPC Meeting Today

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is set to hold a meeting on Thursday. The opposition members in the Joint Parliament Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for an extension to the panel's tenure.

Earlier on November 27, after the opposition MPS walked out of the JPC meeting, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal stated that the members who wished to be heard should not have boycotted the meeting.

Pal added that he had addressed all members' opinions and concerns."In the last three months, we held 29 meetings, and more than 147 delegations participated. We have given opportunities to all organisations as per the JPC's mandate. If the Opposition MPs feel more people need to be heard, boycotting the meeting is not the right approach. I have listened to all members, including Sanjay Singh, Kalyan Banerjee, and Asaduddin Owaisi," he said.

Since August 22, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, has held several meetings, reviewing the work of six ministries and around 195 organisations. Of these, 146 organisations were heard across the country, and the secretariat received nearly 95 lakh suggestions related to the Waqf Bill.