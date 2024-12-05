On Opposition MPs' protest over Adani matter, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "...It would have been better if the people who call themselves as LoP would have done 'Parikrama' of Ram Janmabhoomi temple... Those who are doing political drama here, it would have been better if they had gone and sat at Rajghat."
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: RS Resumes Business, LS Adjourned Till 2PM Amid Uproar Over Sambhal Issue
The eighth day of the Winter Session began at 11 am on Thursday. The Rajya Sabha which was adjourned minutes after resuming on Thursday resumed business at 12pm. The Lok Sabha is expected to continue discussing the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024. On Wednesday, the Lower House engaged in a debate about the Bill, during which Opposition MPs voiced concerns that it could negatively affect the autonomy of the railways and increase the likelihood of privatisation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is anticipated to present a Bill aimed at amending the Disaster Management Act of 2005 for consideration and approval.The Bill seeks to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, bringing more clarity to roles and empowering authorities at the national and state levels.
Tense scenes unfolded in the Rajya Sabha yesterday as Opposition MPs staged a walkout after being denied the opportunity to seek clarifications on a statement made by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding India-China relations. The minister, who had delivered an identical statement in the Lok Sabha the previous day, addressed the friction points at Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso. He noted that temporary and limited measures had been devised in a few other areas where tensions had arisen in 2020.
The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: 'Doing Political Drama Here': Union Minister Giriraj Singh On Opposition MPs' Protest Over Adani Issue
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over certain remarks by a BJP member, issue of Sambhal violence.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Resumes
The Rajya Sabha which was adjourned minutes after resuming on Thursday resumed business at 12pm.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Uproar Over Sambhal In Lok Sabha
Opposition MPs raise slogans for a discussion on Sambhal in Lok Sabha.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: "Rahul Gandhi Not Interested In Running Parliament Session": BJP Leader Jagdambika Pal
After the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped from going to the violence-hit Sambhal, BJP leader and Chairman, of JPC on Waqf (Amendment) bill, Jagdambika Pal on Thursday said that he could have raised the issue in Parliament but he is "not interested" in running the Parliament session.
"If Rahul Gandhi is MP and LoP, he should have been present in the Parliament where the problems of 140 crore people of India are highlighted...one unfortunate incident happened there, the administration is normalising the situation and ordered not to come...if you want to ensure peace, you could have done it from here as well...he could have raised the issue in Parliament but he is not interested in running the Parliament session," Pal told ANI.
Earlier today, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, over the issue of Rahul Gandhi being stopped on his way to visit the violence-hit Sambhal.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Sougata Ray Questions Adani Involvement In Airport Development
Sougata Ray, Trinamool Congress MP from Dumdum in West Bengal, stated, “Six airports have been built at a cost of ₹5,260 crore and have been handed over to private companies.” He further asked, “I want to know if one of these private companies is Adani?”
In response, the Minister confirmed, “Yes, the investment of ₹5,260 crore that has gone into the infrastructure of the airports, which have now been leased out, has already been returned to the Airport Authority.”
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12pm, minutes after resuming on Thursday.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: 'Modi Aur Adani Ek Hain,' Says Rahul Gandhi
"Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated...Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain," said LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as he joined Opposition MPs in protest over the Adani matter.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Question Hour Begins In Lok Sabha
Question Hour is on in Lok Sabha.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Opposition MPs Protest Over Adani Issue
Opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, protested over the Adani matter, at the Parliament premises in the national capital. Opposition MPs wore jackets symbolising their protest over the Adani issue and wore jackets mentioned: "Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani safe hai." "Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated...Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain," said LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as he joined Opposition MPs in protest over Adani matter.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Adjournment Motion In LS Over Stopping Rahul Gandhi On His Sambhal Visit
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, over the issue of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being stopped on his way to visit the violence-hit Sambhal. "In a shocking and unprecedented incident, the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, along with a delegation of Members of Parliament, was blocked by the authorities while on their way to visit the bereaved families of the victims in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh," Venugopal stated in a notice.
He further said that the act "denying permission to the Leader of the Opposition and the Members of Parliament is a grave assault on democratic norms, parliamentary privileges, and the constitutional right to freedom of movement." Venugopal said that such actions are "deplorable and warrant an immediate discussion" in the House to uphold the sanctity of democratic principles and accountability. "This denial of access to an elected representative and his delegation undermines the spirit of democracy, which mandates that opposition voices and their roles in expressing solidarity with citizens in distress be respected," he stated.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Waqf JPC Meeting Today
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is set to hold a meeting on Thursday. The opposition members in the Joint Parliament Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for an extension to the panel's tenure.
Earlier on November 27, after the opposition MPS walked out of the JPC meeting, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal stated that the members who wished to be heard should not have boycotted the meeting.
Pal added that he had addressed all members' opinions and concerns."In the last three months, we held 29 meetings, and more than 147 delegations participated. We have given opportunities to all organisations as per the JPC's mandate. If the Opposition MPs feel more people need to be heard, boycotting the meeting is not the right approach. I have listened to all members, including Sanjay Singh, Kalyan Banerjee, and Asaduddin Owaisi," he said.
Since August 22, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, has held several meetings, reviewing the work of six ministries and around 195 organisations. Of these, 146 organisations were heard across the country, and the secretariat received nearly 95 lakh suggestions related to the Waqf Bill.
The eighth day of the Winter Session began at 11 am on Thursday. The Rajya Sabha which was adjourned minutes after resuming on Thursday resumed business at 12pm. The Lok Sabha is expected to continue discussing the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024. On Wednesday, the Lower House engaged in a debate about the Bill, during which Opposition MPs voiced concerns that it could negatively affect the autonomy of the railways and increase the likelihood of privatisation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is anticipated to present a Bill aimed at amending the Disaster Management Act of 2005 for consideration and approval.The Bill seeks to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, bringing more clarity to roles and empowering authorities at the national and state levels.
Tense scenes unfolded in the Rajya Sabha yesterday as Opposition MPs staged a walkout after being denied the opportunity to seek clarifications on a statement made by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding India-China relations. The minister, who had delivered an identical statement in the Lok Sabha the previous day, addressed the friction points at Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso. He noted that temporary and limited measures had been devised in a few other areas where tensions had arisen in 2020.
The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: 'Doing Political Drama Here': Union Minister Giriraj Singh On Opposition MPs' Protest Over Adani Issue
On Opposition MPs' protest over Adani matter, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "...It would have been better if the people who call themselves as LoP would have done 'Parikrama' of Ram Janmabhoomi temple... Those who are doing political drama here, it would have been better if they had gone and sat at Rajghat."
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over certain remarks by a BJP member, issue of Sambhal violence.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Resumes
The Rajya Sabha which was adjourned minutes after resuming on Thursday resumed business at 12pm.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Uproar Over Sambhal In Lok Sabha
Opposition MPs raise slogans for a discussion on Sambhal in Lok Sabha.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: "Rahul Gandhi Not Interested In Running Parliament Session": BJP Leader Jagdambika Pal
After the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped from going to the violence-hit Sambhal, BJP leader and Chairman, of JPC on Waqf (Amendment) bill, Jagdambika Pal on Thursday said that he could have raised the issue in Parliament but he is "not interested" in running the Parliament session.
"If Rahul Gandhi is MP and LoP, he should have been present in the Parliament where the problems of 140 crore people of India are highlighted...one unfortunate incident happened there, the administration is normalising the situation and ordered not to come...if you want to ensure peace, you could have done it from here as well...he could have raised the issue in Parliament but he is not interested in running the Parliament session," Pal told ANI.
Earlier today, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, over the issue of Rahul Gandhi being stopped on his way to visit the violence-hit Sambhal.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Sougata Ray Questions Adani Involvement In Airport Development
Sougata Ray, Trinamool Congress MP from Dumdum in West Bengal, stated, “Six airports have been built at a cost of ₹5,260 crore and have been handed over to private companies.” He further asked, “I want to know if one of these private companies is Adani?”
In response, the Minister confirmed, “Yes, the investment of ₹5,260 crore that has gone into the infrastructure of the airports, which have now been leased out, has already been returned to the Airport Authority.”
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12pm, minutes after resuming on Thursday.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: 'Modi Aur Adani Ek Hain,' Says Rahul Gandhi
"Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated...Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain," said LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as he joined Opposition MPs in protest over the Adani matter.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Question Hour Begins In Lok Sabha
Question Hour is on in Lok Sabha.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Opposition MPs Protest Over Adani Issue
Opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, protested over the Adani matter, at the Parliament premises in the national capital. Opposition MPs wore jackets symbolising their protest over the Adani issue and wore jackets mentioned: "Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani safe hai." "Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated...Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain," said LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as he joined Opposition MPs in protest over Adani matter.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Adjournment Motion In LS Over Stopping Rahul Gandhi On His Sambhal Visit
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, over the issue of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being stopped on his way to visit the violence-hit Sambhal. "In a shocking and unprecedented incident, the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, along with a delegation of Members of Parliament, was blocked by the authorities while on their way to visit the bereaved families of the victims in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh," Venugopal stated in a notice.
He further said that the act "denying permission to the Leader of the Opposition and the Members of Parliament is a grave assault on democratic norms, parliamentary privileges, and the constitutional right to freedom of movement." Venugopal said that such actions are "deplorable and warrant an immediate discussion" in the House to uphold the sanctity of democratic principles and accountability. "This denial of access to an elected representative and his delegation undermines the spirit of democracy, which mandates that opposition voices and their roles in expressing solidarity with citizens in distress be respected," he stated.
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE: Waqf JPC Meeting Today
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is set to hold a meeting on Thursday. The opposition members in the Joint Parliament Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for an extension to the panel's tenure.
Earlier on November 27, after the opposition MPS walked out of the JPC meeting, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal stated that the members who wished to be heard should not have boycotted the meeting.
Pal added that he had addressed all members' opinions and concerns."In the last three months, we held 29 meetings, and more than 147 delegations participated. We have given opportunities to all organisations as per the JPC's mandate. If the Opposition MPs feel more people need to be heard, boycotting the meeting is not the right approach. I have listened to all members, including Sanjay Singh, Kalyan Banerjee, and Asaduddin Owaisi," he said.
Since August 22, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, has held several meetings, reviewing the work of six ministries and around 195 organisations. Of these, 146 organisations were heard across the country, and the secretariat received nearly 95 lakh suggestions related to the Waqf Bill.