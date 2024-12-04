Hailing the efforts of the Centre in making drinking water accessible in most arid parts of the country, KL Laxman proposed that the 'Four Waters Concept' be proposed heavily in the country. The Four Waters concept is a water management technique that uses rainwater, groundwater, and surface water to increase groundwater levels and improve crop yield. Besides, he also vouched for rainwater harvesting and intensive awareness campaigns to save and utilise drinking water.
Parliament Winter Session Day 7 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah To Table Disaster Management Bill Today
New Delhi: Parliamentary proceedings begin today, December 4, after both houses resumed its normal functioning on Tuesday, December 3, following days of disruption over demands of opposition parties.
Bills In Parliament Today:
1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to table the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha today. The Bill seeks to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, bringing more clarity to roles and empowering authorities at the national and state levels. It proposes that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) directly prepare their respective national and state disaster management plans, bypassing the NEC and SECs.
2. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, will push the Boilers Bill 2024 in the Upper House today. It is a new law that aims to update and modernise the Boilers Act of 1923 to meet current safety, environmental, and technological standards.
3. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement on the “recent developments in India’s relations with China” in Rajya Sabha. India-China ties have improved in recent times, the minister said on Tuesday in the Upper House.
Opposition's Move:
Congress MPs have submitted separate adjournment notices in both the houses today to debate the ongoing agrarian crisis in the country.
The winter session of Parliament, that commenced November 25, witnessed a week-long washout as the Opposition stalled proceedings over multiple issues – including Adani’s indictment by the US prosecutors in an alleged bribery case, recent Sambhal violence and Manipur unrest.
LIVE FEED
K Laxman On Drinking Water Crisis: Promote Four Waters Concept, Rainwater Harvesting, Nation Wise Awareness Campaigns
Rajya Sabha: PT Usha Demands Amendment Of DoPT Sports Order On Casual Leaves
BJP MP from Rajasthan Madan Rathore spoke on the drug problem among youngsters; PT Usha spoke on amending DoPT sports order on casual leaves.
Lok Sabha: Members Discuss Pradhan Mantri-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana
Members chair a discussion on the Pradhan Mantri-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana following which MP Dhanorkar Pratibha Suresh highlights the financial burden on telecom company BSNL.
This Government Is The Enemny Of Farmers: Pramod Tiwari
Accusing the Centre of constantly ignoring the needs of the farmers including that of the Minimum Selling Price (MSP), MP Pramod Tiwari termed the BJP-led government to be an enemy of the agrarian community.
Modiji's Sarkar Is Committed To Transform Railways In The Country: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Speaking about the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, an ongoing Indian Railways mission launched in February 2023 by the Ministry of Railways to redevelop 1275 stations nationwide, Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister in transforming and reshaping the state of railways in India.
Lok Sabha: Opposition MPs Stage Protest In Parliament Over Adani Issue
On the seventh day of the winter session, keeping the tempo alive, opposition MPs stage a protest over Adani controversy inside Parliament premises.
RS Chairman Says Opposition Politicising Farmer's Issue, Ignorant About Definite Solution
As ruckus continues over the farmer's issue, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said that the opposition has no interest of finding a solution. Rather, it merely intends to politicise the issue. He slammed the opposition leaders saying "Kisan (Farmers) Is your last priority."
Interest Of Farmers Not Served By Sloganeering Or Crocodile Tears: RS Chairman
Amid heavy sloganeering in the Upper House over the agrarian crisis where the opposition shouted: KAB GIREGI YE SARKAR (When will this government fall), Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar schooled the opposition leaders about serving farmers in the correct way. He said that mere sloganeering and tears in his eyes do not bring forth concrete changes in the lives of the farmers.
Ashwini Vaishnaw To Move Railways (Amendment) Bill In Lok Sabha
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha. The Bill aims to amend the Railways Act of 1989 to boost the powers of the Railways Board and improve operational efficiency.
Parliament Winter Session Day 7: DMK MP To Question Centre On NEET Paper Leak
DMK MPP Wilson will question Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan about the NEET paper leak 2024, seeking details of the people indentified, actions taken against the offenders and the steps taken to bring an end to such cases of leakage.
