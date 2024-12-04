Parliament Winter Session Day 7 Live Updates: Amit Shah To Table Disaster Management Bill Today

K Laxman On Drinking Water Crisis: Promote Four Waters Concept, Rainwater Harvesting, Nation Wise Awareness Campaigns

Hailing the efforts of the Centre in making drinking water accessible in most arid parts of the country, KL Laxman proposed that the 'Four Waters Concept' be proposed heavily in the country. The Four Waters concept is a water management technique that uses rainwater, groundwater, and surface water to increase groundwater levels and improve crop yield. Besides, he also vouched for rainwater harvesting and intensive awareness campaigns to save and utilise drinking water.