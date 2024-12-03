ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE: Opposition Raises Sambhal, Bangladesh Issues; Both Houses Adjourned Till 2 PM

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 Live Updates
File Image of Parliament in session (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 13 minutes ago

The Parliament resumed its normal functioning from Tuesday after days of disruption over demands of opposition parties, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stating on Monday that members shared concern over the stalemate and "everyone has accepted that discussions will be held from tomorrow".

Parliament's proceedings have seen disruptions since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over their demands, including a discussion on Adani issue, Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation. On Monday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon and then for the rest of the day.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20.

In an effort to break the stalemate, the Lok Sabha Speaker called a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in his chamber on Monday afternoon.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Rijiju said listed business including bills will be taken up in the two Houses of Parliament.

LIVE FEED

12:58 PM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE: Urge UN To Dispatch Peacekeeping Forces To Bangladesh: TMC To Govt

Expressing concern over targeting of religious minorities in Bangladesh, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday urged the central government to ask the United Nations to immediately dispatch peacekeeping forces to the neighbouring country.

TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay raised the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha. He said minorities, including Hindus, are being tortured and killed in Bangladesh and urged the Centre to appeal to the UN to immediately send peacekeeping forces to the country.

Being an immediate neighbour of Bangladesh, West Bengal is directly affected by the happenings there. In the past too, there had been an influx of refugees, he said.

Bandyopadhyay said the government has so far maintained silence on the issue and asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to apprise the House of the latest developments in the matter.

Reportedly, there have been more than 200 attacks on Hindus in 50 districts of Bangladesh since the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

Hindus constitute about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's population of 170 million.

12:18 PM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE: Sambhal Violence 'A Well-Planned Conspiracy,' Says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav takes up the issue of Sambhal violence in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. "...The incident that took place in Sambhal is a well-planned conspiracy and the brotherhood in Sambhal has been shot. The talks of excavation throughout the country done by BJP and its allies will destroy the brotherhood of the country..," said Akhilesh.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav speaking in Lok Sabha (Sansad TV)

12:06 PM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE: Nishikant Dubey Says MGNREGA Funds Diverted; 'Will Probe If Fact Comes,' Replies Minister

During a discussion of wage disbursement under MGNREGA, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said "...MNREGA funds go to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the basis of labour component and I think that perhaps the GoI has permitted it. Do MNREGA funds go to the state government's scheme Abua Awas Yojana, is it permitted in the labour component? If it is not permitted, then what action have you taken? I want to ask this from the Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan)..." Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says "MNREGA money is for paying wages to labourers. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana also, wages can be given to the member of the family whose house is being built. If this money goes to the Abua Awas Yojana, we will investigate it and if it has been misused, we will take action against it."

12:01 PM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE: Sambhal Violence: Opposition Stages Walkout In Lok Sabha

Almost the entire opposition in the Lok Sabha, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday staged a brief walkout from the House over the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

As soon as the House assembled to take up the Question Hour, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav rose from his seat and raised the issue, seeking Speaker Om Birla's permission to speak on the subject.

"This is a very serious matter. Five people have lost their lives," Yadav was heard saying.

As the Speaker said members could raise the issue in the Zero Hour, Yadav and his party colleagues started to walk out in protest. Some SP members, meanwhile, rushed to the Well, raising slogans.

While the SP members were protesting in the Well of the House, DMK member A Raja was seen exhorting other opposition members, including those from the Congress, to rise from their seats and join the SP protest.

NCP and Shiv Sena-UBT members stood up in support of the Samajwadi Party MPs.

Some of the Congress members also rose to their feet and Leader of the Opposition in the House Rahul Gandhi came to the isle in support of the protest.

While the protest was on, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reached out to Yadav to discuss the issue.

After some time, Yadav was seen gesturing his party's MPs to leave and the opposition members, including Gandhi, staged a walkout.

The MPs then returned to participate in the ongoing Question Hour.

11:46 AM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE: KC Venugopal Questions Deletion From MGNREGA Beneficiary List, Minister Says 'Centre Has No Role'

KC Venugopal, during the discussion on MGNREGA, questions why a large number of workers have been deleted from the beneficiary list. MoS for Rural Development Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani says that the deletion if workers is the responsibility of the State. “Centre has no role in it,” he said. He also added that 57 per cent of the Rural development budget is being given to MANREGA.

11:29 AM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE: We Were Talking About Dignity Of This House : Jagdeep Dhankhar

"Honorable members, what a paradox. We were talking about the dignity of this house. I have received 42 notices, the highest so far in the last quarter of the century of adoption of Indian constitution. And the notices are under rule 267. One of the notices remarkably is in public domain, whereas by bulletin and otherwise, we have mandated"

11:21 AM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE: 'Whole Set Of Issues To Do With Modi Govt's Policies': Shashi Tharoor On Protests Outside Parliament

On INDIA Alliance's protest at Parliament premises, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "It's a whole set of issues to do with the Modi Govt's policies... To be very honest, itis a sort of clear signal to the ruling party that many of their policies have found very strong opposition throughout the country. While we are going to cooperate in the House from this morning, nonetheless there was one, sort of salvo to be fired as a form of protest before going out to debate and participate in the Parliamentary processes. Essentially, we are marking the end of the protest for the last 6 days in Parliament."

11:15 AM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 Live: 'INDIA Alliance Will Continue Its Protest,' Says CPI MP

CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar said, "...INDIA alliance will continue its protest, raising certain very important issues. The Adani related scam, Manipur, Sambhal - to name a few...It is not our wish to get it (the House) adjourned, we have already given 267 notices. But we will make all efforts to see that the House functions. So, for us it is clear. We are here to raise pro-people issues and we will continue with the same with the new models of protest..."

11:00 AM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

'It Is Very Important For The Parliament To Run...,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

On the proceedings of the House, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "...It is very important for the Parliament to run for the country... If the proceedings of the Parliament are not done properly, then the country and the opposition MPs suffer the most... We can pass the bill even without discussion because we have the majority, however, we do not feel right to do so... If any court order comes against an Indian in another country, will its discussion continue forever in the House?... Many opposition MPs are realizing that disrupting the House is neither in the interest of the country nor in the interest of the opposition... This pressure has come on the Congress leadership that the country does not want the Parliament to be stopped by creating a ruckus like this... The Congress leadership is probably understanding this. I am happy that the House will run smoothly from today. We will discuss the Constitution in the Lok Sabha on the 13th and 14th December and in the Rajya Sabha on the 16th and 17th December..."

10:56 AM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 Live: INDIA Bloc MPs Hold Protest Over Adani Issue On Parliament Premises

MPs of several INDIA bloc parties protested on the Parliament premises on Tuesday over the Adani issue and reiterated their demand for a joint parliamentary probe into the matter.

MPs of the Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK and the Left parties among others raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded accountability.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AAP's Sanjay Singh, RJD's Misa Bharti and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant also participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Parliament's Makar Dwar.

The Congress and some other opposition have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe following the indictment by US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges.

With billionaire Adani charged in the US with alleged bribery and fraud, the Congress has said it "vindicates" its demand for a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the various "scams" involving his conglomerate.

The Adani Group's indictment in the US has given fresh ammunition to opposition parties to demand a joint parliamentary committee probe into the business group's dealings.

Gandhi had sought Adani's immediate arrest.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations as "baseless".

10:52 AM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 Live: Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha Over Manipur Issue

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over Manipur issue.

10:45 AM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 Live: Notice In Rajya Sabha To Discuss Adani Issue

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the constitution of a JPC over Adani matter.

10:41 AM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 Live: 'Our Demand Is Still The Same...,' Says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Since the day when the parliament session began, Samajwadi Party has tried to raise the issue of the Sambhal incident. The House didn't function, but our demand is still the same - we want to put our views on the Sambhal incident in the House. The officers out there are working arbitrarily - such that they are working as party workers of the BJP... Sambhal incident is a well-thought strategy of the BJP to deviate people from other issues. Those who want to dig everywhere - someday they will lose the cordiality and brotherhood of the country..."

10:32 AM, 3 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 Live: Adjournment Motion Notice To Discuss Fengal Damage

DMK MP TR Baalu gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss damage to standing crops due to heavy rainfall in the districts of Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

TAGGED:

PARLIAMENT LIVE UPDATESRAJYA SABHALOK SABHASAMBHAL VIOLENCEPARLIAMENT WINTER SESSION

