Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh Has been granted a one-year extension, according to an official order. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Nirla approved the extension, which will keep Singh in his current role until November 30, 2025.
Parliament Winter Session Day 5 Live: India-China Briefing, Key Bills, And Opposition Push For Debates
The fifth day of the Winter Session of Parliament is set to witness significant developments as both Houses address key legislative and national issues. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the Lok Sabha on India-China relations following the recent disengagement agreement along the Line of Actual Control. Several critical bills, including those related to Coastal shipping, banking laws, and the regulation of aircraft and oilfields, are scheduled for introduction in both Houses.
Meanwhile, the Opposition under the INDIA bloc, continues to press for discussions on issues like the Manipur unrest, Sambhal violence, and the Adani controversy.
LIVE FEED
Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh Gets One-Year Extension
Bills In Rajya Sabha Today
The following Bills are scheduled for introduction in the Rajya Sabha
- Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendments Bill, 2024: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the bill to amend the Oilfields Act of 1948, focusing on natural gas and petroleum exploration and extraction.
- Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024: Seeks to regulate the design, manufacture, maintenance, and operation of aircraft in India.
Bills To Be Introduced In Lok Sabha
Several important Bills will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today
- Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024: Aims to consolidate and amend laws regulating coastal shipping, promote coasting trade, and encourage domestic participation.
- Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Proposes amendments to various banking-related acts to streamline regulations.
- Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024: To be introduced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to amend provisions of the Railways Act, 1989.
Winter Session So Far: Protests, Interruptions, And Legislative Delays
The Winter Session of Parliament has been marred by continuous disruptions and adjournments since its commencements, primarily due to opposition protests over the Adani issues, Manipur violence, and Sambhal clashes. No business was conducted on the first day as both Houses adjourned within an hour. Tuesday saw no sitting in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution. On Wednesday, despite 18 notices under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on Urgent matters, including Adani allegations and Manipur unrest, the Chairman deferred them, urging consensus and adherence to traditions.
The Lok Sabha raised issues under Rule 377, such as food price inflation and infrastructure projects, but interruptions led to adjournments Thursday saw Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Chavan Ravindra Vasantrao take oaths as MPs, with the Waqf Amendment Bill report deferred to the 2025 Budget Session. Discussions were limited under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, while Rajya Sabha faced continued interruptions. Friday's proceedings followed a similar pattern, with littles progress made in legislative business.
DMK MP Raised Flood Damage Concerns In Tamil Nadu And Puducherry
DMK MP TR BAALU moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the severe damage caused by unprecedented rainfall and flooding in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due Cyclone Fengal, urging the government to address farmers' losses and property damage.
Congress Pushes To Address Sambhal Violence And Ajmer Sharif Plea
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi filed a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Sambhal violence and concerns related to a plea involving the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
AAP Demands Discussion On Atrocities Against Hindus In Bangladesh
AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave a Suspension on Business notice in the Rajya Sabha to highlight the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, including the recent arrest of three ISKCON priests.
Congress Calls For Debate On Adani Allegations
Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Monday, citing public interest to discuss allegations of bribery and corruption against billionaire Gautam Adani.
AAP MP Flags Rising Crimes In Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh submitted a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking a discussion on the rising crime rates in Delhi. Singh emphasised the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.
DMK MP Seeks Discussion On Manipur Violence
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva filed an adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 on Monday. The motion aims to suspend normal proceedings to address the ongoing violence in Manipur and urges government to take immediate steps to resolve the crisis.
INDIA Bloc Plans Strategy Ahead Of Proceedings
The Opposition INDIA bloc will meet at 10 AM at the office of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House. The bloc has been vocal on issues such as the Manipur unrest, Sambhal violence, and Adani indictment, leading to disruptions in parliamentary proceedings.
S Jaishankar To Brief Lok Sabha On India-China Relations
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the Lok Sabha regarding recent developments in India-China relations. This comes after a disengagement and patrolling pact was finalised between the two nations at friction points along the Line of Actual Control.
The fifth day of the Winter Session of Parliament is set to witness significant developments as both Houses address key legislative and national issues. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the Lok Sabha on India-China relations following the recent disengagement agreement along the Line of Actual Control. Several critical bills, including those related to Coastal shipping, banking laws, and the regulation of aircraft and oilfields, are scheduled for introduction in both Houses.
Meanwhile, the Opposition under the INDIA bloc, continues to press for discussions on issues like the Manipur unrest, Sambhal violence, and the Adani controversy.
LIVE FEED
Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh Gets One-Year Extension
Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh Has been granted a one-year extension, according to an official order. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Nirla approved the extension, which will keep Singh in his current role until November 30, 2025.
Bills In Rajya Sabha Today
The following Bills are scheduled for introduction in the Rajya Sabha
- Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendments Bill, 2024: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the bill to amend the Oilfields Act of 1948, focusing on natural gas and petroleum exploration and extraction.
- Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024: Seeks to regulate the design, manufacture, maintenance, and operation of aircraft in India.
Bills To Be Introduced In Lok Sabha
Several important Bills will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today
- Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024: Aims to consolidate and amend laws regulating coastal shipping, promote coasting trade, and encourage domestic participation.
- Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Proposes amendments to various banking-related acts to streamline regulations.
- Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024: To be introduced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to amend provisions of the Railways Act, 1989.
Winter Session So Far: Protests, Interruptions, And Legislative Delays
The Winter Session of Parliament has been marred by continuous disruptions and adjournments since its commencements, primarily due to opposition protests over the Adani issues, Manipur violence, and Sambhal clashes. No business was conducted on the first day as both Houses adjourned within an hour. Tuesday saw no sitting in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution. On Wednesday, despite 18 notices under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on Urgent matters, including Adani allegations and Manipur unrest, the Chairman deferred them, urging consensus and adherence to traditions.
The Lok Sabha raised issues under Rule 377, such as food price inflation and infrastructure projects, but interruptions led to adjournments Thursday saw Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Chavan Ravindra Vasantrao take oaths as MPs, with the Waqf Amendment Bill report deferred to the 2025 Budget Session. Discussions were limited under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, while Rajya Sabha faced continued interruptions. Friday's proceedings followed a similar pattern, with littles progress made in legislative business.
DMK MP Raised Flood Damage Concerns In Tamil Nadu And Puducherry
DMK MP TR BAALU moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the severe damage caused by unprecedented rainfall and flooding in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due Cyclone Fengal, urging the government to address farmers' losses and property damage.
Congress Pushes To Address Sambhal Violence And Ajmer Sharif Plea
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi filed a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Sambhal violence and concerns related to a plea involving the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
AAP Demands Discussion On Atrocities Against Hindus In Bangladesh
AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave a Suspension on Business notice in the Rajya Sabha to highlight the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, including the recent arrest of three ISKCON priests.
Congress Calls For Debate On Adani Allegations
Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Monday, citing public interest to discuss allegations of bribery and corruption against billionaire Gautam Adani.
AAP MP Flags Rising Crimes In Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh submitted a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking a discussion on the rising crime rates in Delhi. Singh emphasised the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.
DMK MP Seeks Discussion On Manipur Violence
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva filed an adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 on Monday. The motion aims to suspend normal proceedings to address the ongoing violence in Manipur and urges government to take immediate steps to resolve the crisis.
INDIA Bloc Plans Strategy Ahead Of Proceedings
The Opposition INDIA bloc will meet at 10 AM at the office of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House. The bloc has been vocal on issues such as the Manipur unrest, Sambhal violence, and Adani indictment, leading to disruptions in parliamentary proceedings.
S Jaishankar To Brief Lok Sabha On India-China Relations
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the Lok Sabha regarding recent developments in India-China relations. This comes after a disengagement and patrolling pact was finalised between the two nations at friction points along the Line of Actual Control.