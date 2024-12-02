Parliament Winter Session Day 5 Live: India-China Briefing, Key Bills, And Opposition Push For Debates

Bills In Rajya Sabha Today

The following Bills are scheduled for introduction in the Rajya Sabha

- Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendments Bill, 2024: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the bill to amend the Oilfields Act of 1948, focusing on natural gas and petroleum exploration and extraction.

- Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024: Seeks to regulate the design, manufacture, maintenance, and operation of aircraft in India.