Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Friday following vociferous protests by Opposition members over the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. As soon as the House met for the day, members from Opposition parties, including the Congress, sought to raise various issues. Some members, mostly from the Congress and Samajwadi Party, were also in the Well of the House and shouted slogans. Speaker Om Birla said the House should be allowed to run and that the Question Hour was members' time. People want the House to function and there should be discussions, he added. Two questions were taken up during the Question Hour that went on for around 10 minutes. As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned till noon.
Parliament Winter Session Day 4 LIVE : Healthcare In Focus As Both Houses To Resume Business After Repeated Adjournments
The fourth day of business of the winter session of both houses of parliament will begin at 11 am on Friday. Today's session comes after repeated adjournments and protests since the beginning of the session on November 25. both Houses of Parliament will meet on Friday. The Business List of both Houses has a long working schedule for the day.
In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Anupriya will make a statement regarding "the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 138th Report of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Medical Devices: Regulation & Control pertaining to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Banking Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of undertakings) Act, 1980. The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passageRailway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move The Railways(Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Railways Act, 1989. The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passing. A motion for the election to the AIIMS Raipur, Jodhpur and Vijaypur will be moved by Health Minister J.P. Nadda. “That in pursuance of Section 4(g) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Act, 1956 read with Section 6 of the AIIMS(Amendment) Act, 2012, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner, as the Speaker may direct, two members from amongst themselves to each of the three All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Raipur, Jodhpur and Vijaypur subject to the other provisions of the said Act.," the Lok Sabha business list mentions. Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal will make a statement regarding government Business for the week commencing December 2.Besides these, Private Members' Legislative Business will be taken up between 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. where MPs will introduce their Bills.
In the Rajya Sabha also, Private Members' Legislative Business will take place between 2.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the "increasing crime graph in the National Capital Delhi".Minister Dr L. Murugan is to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, December 2 in the Upper House. Minister Pabitra Margherita will make statements regarding -- (i) Status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 53rd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on ‘Development and Promotion of JuteIndustry’ pertaining to Ministry of Textiles. (ii) Status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 54th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on ‘Schemes/ Programmes of CentralSilk Board for Development and Promotion of Silk Industry’ pertaining to Ministry of Textiles.(iii) Status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 55th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on ‘Development of Cotton Sector’pertaining to the Ministry of Textiles.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Winter Session Day 4 LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon
-
#WATCH | Amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha, House adjourned till 12 noon— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2024
(Video source: Sansad TV/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/yn0IF6AXif
Parliament Winter Session Day 4 LIVE | Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Monday
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over Chair rejecting adjournment notices on Adani issue
Parliament Winter Session Day 4 LIVE | Opposition MPs Protest On Law And Order Situation in Delhi
Opposition MPs Protest inside Parliament premises over law and order situation in Delhi.
-
VIDEO | Opposition MPs protest inside Parliament premises over law and order situation in #Delhi.#ParliamentWinterSession— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/JZlxjK9YKx
Parliament Winter Session Day 4 LIVE | Adjournment Notice To Discuss Gautam Adani Indictment In Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Gautam Adani indictment in the lower house.
Parliament Winter Session Day 4 LIVE | 'Government Running Away From Discussion Issues,' Says SP MP
On Winter session of Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav says, "Government is running away from discussion issues relating to Adani, Sambhal and Manipur. When the government doesn't want the Parliament to function, then how can it function?"
-
#WATCH | On Winter session of Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav says, "Government is running away from discussion issues relating to Adani, Sambhal and Manipur. When the government doesn't want the Parliament to function, then how can it function?" pic.twitter.com/d76V30tAEL— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2024
The fourth day of business of the winter session of both houses of parliament will begin at 11 am on Friday. Today's session comes after repeated adjournments and protests since the beginning of the session on November 25. both Houses of Parliament will meet on Friday. The Business List of both Houses has a long working schedule for the day.
In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Anupriya will make a statement regarding "the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 138th Report of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Medical Devices: Regulation & Control pertaining to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Banking Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of undertakings) Act, 1980. The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passageRailway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move The Railways(Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Railways Act, 1989. The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passing. A motion for the election to the AIIMS Raipur, Jodhpur and Vijaypur will be moved by Health Minister J.P. Nadda. “That in pursuance of Section 4(g) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Act, 1956 read with Section 6 of the AIIMS(Amendment) Act, 2012, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner, as the Speaker may direct, two members from amongst themselves to each of the three All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Raipur, Jodhpur and Vijaypur subject to the other provisions of the said Act.," the Lok Sabha business list mentions. Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal will make a statement regarding government Business for the week commencing December 2.Besides these, Private Members' Legislative Business will be taken up between 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. where MPs will introduce their Bills.
In the Rajya Sabha also, Private Members' Legislative Business will take place between 2.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the "increasing crime graph in the National Capital Delhi".Minister Dr L. Murugan is to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, December 2 in the Upper House. Minister Pabitra Margherita will make statements regarding -- (i) Status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 53rd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on ‘Development and Promotion of JuteIndustry’ pertaining to Ministry of Textiles. (ii) Status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 54th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on ‘Schemes/ Programmes of CentralSilk Board for Development and Promotion of Silk Industry’ pertaining to Ministry of Textiles.(iii) Status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 55th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on ‘Development of Cotton Sector’pertaining to the Ministry of Textiles.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Winter Session Day 4 LIVE | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Friday following vociferous protests by Opposition members over the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. As soon as the House met for the day, members from Opposition parties, including the Congress, sought to raise various issues. Some members, mostly from the Congress and Samajwadi Party, were also in the Well of the House and shouted slogans. Speaker Om Birla said the House should be allowed to run and that the Question Hour was members' time. People want the House to function and there should be discussions, he added. Two questions were taken up during the Question Hour that went on for around 10 minutes. As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned till noon.
-
#WATCH | Amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha, House adjourned till 12 noon— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2024
(Video source: Sansad TV/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/yn0IF6AXif
Parliament Winter Session Day 4 LIVE | Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Monday
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over Chair rejecting adjournment notices on Adani issue
Parliament Winter Session Day 4 LIVE | Opposition MPs Protest On Law And Order Situation in Delhi
Opposition MPs Protest inside Parliament premises over law and order situation in Delhi.
-
VIDEO | Opposition MPs protest inside Parliament premises over law and order situation in #Delhi.#ParliamentWinterSession— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/JZlxjK9YKx
Parliament Winter Session Day 4 LIVE | Adjournment Notice To Discuss Gautam Adani Indictment In Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Gautam Adani indictment in the lower house.
Parliament Winter Session Day 4 LIVE | 'Government Running Away From Discussion Issues,' Says SP MP
On Winter session of Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav says, "Government is running away from discussion issues relating to Adani, Sambhal and Manipur. When the government doesn't want the Parliament to function, then how can it function?"
-
#WATCH | On Winter session of Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav says, "Government is running away from discussion issues relating to Adani, Sambhal and Manipur. When the government doesn't want the Parliament to function, then how can it function?" pic.twitter.com/d76V30tAEL— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2024