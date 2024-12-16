ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Winter Session Day 16 LIVE | RS To Discuss Constitution Today, LS To Focus On Financial Business

Parliament Winter Session Day 16 LIVE | RS To Discuss Constitution's Evolution, LS Focuses On Financial Business
Parliament New Building (Sansad.in)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 minutes ago

Updated : 5 minutes ago

On the 16th day of the 2024 winter session of the Parliament on Monday, the Rajya Sabha is set to initiate a two-day discussion marking 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. The debate will focus on the Constitution's significance and its evolution over the decades. However, the session is expected to be overshadowed by tensions between the ruling NDA and the Opposition, particularly Congress. According to sources, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may initiate the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha will prioritise financial business today as the two bills on simultaneous elections will not be introduced in the Lok Sabha until later this week.

LIVE FEED

11:05 AM, 16 Dec 2024 (IST)

AAP's Sanjay Singh Moves Notice On Delhi's Deteriorating Law and Order

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has raised a suspension of business notice, urging a discussion on Delhi's rising crime and worsening law and order, calling it a threat to citizens and public representatives.

11:03 AM, 16 Dec 2024 (IST)

Congress MP Moves Motion To Discuss Detention Of Fishermen By Sri Lanka

Congress MP raised an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the detention of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities. In 2024, 350 fishermen and 49 boats have been apprehended, marking the highest in six years.

11:02 AM, 16 Dec 2024 (IST)

Nirmala Sitharaman To Lead Discussion On Constitution In Rajya Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will initiate a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the significance and evolution of the Constitution, marking its adoption on November 26, 1949.

10:47 AM, 16 Dec 2024 (IST)

Lok Sabha Delays 'One Nation One Election' Bills

The government has postponed introducing the 'One Nation One Election' bills in the Lok Sabha until after financial business is addressed. Originally scheduled for Monday, the bills- the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill are now expected to be introduced later this week, following the passage of supplementary demands for grants.

10:36 AM, 16 Dec 2024 (IST)

TMC Seeks Smooth RS Debate On Constitution Amid BJP Disruptions

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien stated that his party wants a smooth debate of the Constitution's 75th anniversary, provided the BJP does not disrupt the proceedings. He blamed the ruling party for recent disruptions in the Upper House, which led to multiple adjournments and clashes.

10:24 AM, 16 Dec 2024 (IST)

Congress MP Seeks Discussion On Removal Of 1971 War Photograph From Army HQ

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has raised a notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the removal of an iconic 1971 war photograph from the Army headquarters. The photograph depicting the surrender during the Bangladesh war has been replaced with a new painting titles 'Karam Kshetra' (Field of Deeds), showcasing Pangong Lake and India's military strength along the India-China border.

