Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: RS Adjourned For The Day Amid Ruckus; Rajnath Singh Speaks In LS Debate On Constitution

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE
Lok Sabha in session (ANI)
Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till Dec 16 amid a ruckus between the treasury, and opposition benches over a no-trust motion against the chairman. A special debate on the Constitution is underway in Lok Sabha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is initiating the debate. Newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate.

The two-day debate is expected to begin at 12 noon on Friday. The Constitution debate will take place in the Lok Sabha on Friday and Saturday, followed by discussions in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday. Recently, parliamentary proceedings have been disrupted—first by the Congress party's demand for a thorough discussion on the Adani controversy, and then by the Centre's criticism of the Grand Old Party for its alleged links to George Soros.

Today's bills up for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha include the Artificial Intelligence (Protection of Rights of Employees) Bill, 2023; the Deepfake Prevention and Criminalisation Bill, 2023; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend Article 368; and the Special Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

LIVE FEED

12:24 PM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: Rajnath Singh Speaks In LS Debate On Constitution

Key Points

  • We are fortunate to be witness to Amrut Mahotsav (75th anniversary) of our Constitution.
  • In the last few years, attempts have been made to project the Constitution as a contribution of a particular party
  • The contribution of several leaders in the making ofthe Constitution was deliberately ignored
  • The truth is that our Constitution is the expression of our civilisational values

12:05 PM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: 'Indian Forces Will Patrol All Designated Points,' EAM Jaishankar On India-China Relations

Congress MP Manish Tewari cited a report from an IPS officer regarding disengagement by China. He asked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar whether the previously inaccessible patrolling stations have now become accessible to Indian forces. Jaishankar reiterated his earlier statement made in Parliament, saying, “The understanding anticipates that Indian forces will patrol all designated points in Depsang and other stations where they have been patrolling.”

11:55 AM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am, 16th December amid a ruckus in the House

11:45 AM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: 'Efforts Are Being Made To Eradicate TB In Each State,' Says Minister Anupriya Patel

In response to a query about tuberculosis, Anupriya Patel, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, stated that efforts are being made to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) in every state. She emphasised that vulnerable populations, including those with co-morbidities, are being identified and provided with support. Patel highlighted that a differentiated approach is being taken for high-risk and drug-resistant patients, which involves longer treatment regimens. She explained that there are three types of treatment regimens available, noting that outcomes have improved for the shorter regimen lasting 9-11 months, with treatment success rates increasing from 68% to 75%.

K.C. Venugopal inquired about plans to scale up measures to eliminate TB by 2025. In her response, Patel mentioned that funds allocated for addressing the disease have increased from Rs 3,400 crores between 2014 and 2022. She stated that the incidence rate of TB in India has decreased and is now lower than the global average. Patel encouraged Venugopal to involve his constituency in the government’s 100-day campaign to eliminate TB, insisting that the government is leaving no stone unturned in this endeavour.

11:37 AM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: Notice In RS For Allahabad HC Judge's Impeachment

Members of several opposition parties on Friday moved a notice in the Rajya Sabha for the impeachment of Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav over his alleged controversial remarks at a recent event, sources said.

The notice for moving an impeachment motion was signed by 55 opposition MPs, including Kapil Sibal, Vivek Tankha, Digvijaya Singh, John Brittas, Manoj Kumar Jha and Saket Gokhale.

The MPs met the Rajya Sabha secretary general and handed over the notice for impeachment, the sources said.

The notice for the motion was moved under the Judges' (Inquiry) Act, 1968, and Article 218 of the Constitution, seeking initiation of proceedings for impeachment of Justice Yadav.

The notice mentioned that the speech/lecture delivered by Justice Yadav in an event organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) prima facie showed that he "engaged in hate speech and incitement to communal disharmony in violation of the Constitution of India".

It also mentioned that the judge prima facie showed that he targeted minorities and displayed bias and prejudice against them.

It went on to further state that the judge showed that Justice Yadav entered into public debate or expressed his views in public on political matters relating to a uniform civil code, in violation of the Restatement of Values of Judicial Life, 1997.

At a VHP function on December 8, Justice Yadav said the main aim of a uniform civil code was to promote social harmony, gender equality and secularism.

A day later, videos of the judge speaking on provocative issues, including the law working according to the majority, were circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from several quarters, including opposition leaders.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of news reports over the purported controversial statements of Justice Yadav function and sought details from Allahabad High Court on the issue.

11:34 AM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: Dhankhar Congratulates Gukesh

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulates D. Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship

11:20 AM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Remembers Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

The Upper House observes a minute of silence to remember those who lost their lives in the tragic attack on Parliament in 2001.

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar (Sansad TV)

11:16 AM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: Notice In RS To Discuss Manipur Situation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the Manipur situation in Rajya Sabha. Singh in his notice highlighted the 19-month-long "ethnic violence" in Manipur which resulted in the burning of hundreds of houses, the killing of innocent people and the displacement of thousands of families. "Respected Sir, the ethnic violence in Manipur for the last 19 months has exposed the failure of law and order in the State and the Government's negligence towards the safety of women. Hundreds of houses were burnt, many innocent people were killed, and thousands of families were displaced in this violence that started in May 2023.

Women and children bore the brunt of this crisis," Singh said in the notice. The AAP MP expressed concern that despite the Supreme Court order, the state government has failed to take concrete steps to submit a report on properties affected by violence and rehabilitation plans. "The brutal incident with a woman in Jiribam district on 7 November 2024, in which the victim was tortured and killed, presents another horrific picture of the deteriorating situation in Manipur. The Supreme Court has ordered the state government to submit a report on the properties affected by the violence and the rehabilitation plans, but no concrete steps have been taken in this direction so far," Singh said in the notice.

11:07 AM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: LS Speaker Pays Tribute To Parliament Attack Martyrs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a speech on the anniversary of the terrorist attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001. He pays tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack.

11:04 AM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: Lok Sabha Session Begins

Lok Sabha commences session at 11 a.m

11:01 AM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin

The proceedings of Rajya Sabha begin.

10:44 AM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: 'There Should Be A Discussion On the Constitution,' Says Mallikarjun Kharge

On the debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We have put this condition that there should be a discussion on the Constitution. Many unconstitutional things are going on, many autonomous bodies are being misused, the governance in the country is not good, so we want a debate so that everyone can know how the governance is going on"

On 'One Nation, One Election',he said, "We will see what is in the bill. How they will do it, we will see all the things and then we will react to it..."

10:33 AM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Others Pay Tributes To Fallen Jawans On 23 Years Of Parliament Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top political leaders and ministers of the country on Friday reached the Parliament and paid their tributes to the fallen Jawans on the 23 years of the Parliament Attack.Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and others paid tribute to the fallen jawans, at the Parliament, on the 23 years of the Parliament Attack.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid the floral tributes. The tributes reminded everyone about the horrific terror attack on the Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001.

It may be recalled that it was on December 13, 2001, that Jagdish, Matbar, Kamlesh Kumari; Nanak Chand and Rampal, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Delhi Police; Om Prakash, Bijender Singh and Ghanshyam, Head Constables in Delhi Police; and Deshraj, a gardener, CPWD, had sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament against the terrorist attack.

The perpetrators belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)-- two Pakistan-raised terrorist organisations-- attacked the Parliament on December 13, 2001, that led to the deaths of five Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, one CRPF Constable and a gardener and led to increased tensions between India and Pakistan, resulting in the 2001-2002 India-Pakistan standoff.

A total of five terrorists, who infiltrated the Parliament in a car with Home Ministry and Parliament labels, were killed on the December 13, 2001 attack.

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack to mark its 23rd anniversary, at the Parliament in New Delhi on Friday (PTI)

10:16 AM, 13 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 14 LIVE: Debate On Constitution In Lok Sabha Today

The Lok Sabha will begin a two-day debate on Friday to mark 75 years of the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Saturday.The Business List of the Lower House mentions, "Discussion on the glorious journey of 75 years of the Constitution of India."Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate the debate on the Constitution.The BJP and Congress have issued a three-line whip for all its members to be present in the House on December 13-14.The discussions will begin soon after the Question Hour, which is also listed in the agenda of the House. As per the Lok Sabha schedule, papers will be laid by seven ministers on various issues related to their departments and various committees will also present their reports.Both parties held their strategy meetings on Thursday.As per reports, PM Modi held a strategy meeting, which was attended among others by Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides BJP chief J.P. Nadda. The Home Minister also held a meeting with senior BJP Ministers.The opposition Congress met at the party headquarters. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, besides other senior leaders, including K.C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, were in the meeting.The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25, is likely to end on December 20. The session so far has witnessed a ruckus on various issues, including the Congress' link with Soros. The debate on the Constitution has been the key demand of the opposition during this session.

