Parliament Winter Session Day 12 LIVE: Stormy Session Likely Amid Opposition's No-Trust Move Against RS Chairman

Parliament Winter Session Day 12 LIVE
MPs in the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 minutes ago

Updated : 47 seconds ago

The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday are expected to be chaotic, as the INDIA bloc has submitted a notice to propose a motion to remove House Chairman Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The opposition bloc has accused Dhankhar of exhibiting "partisan" conduct in his role as the chairman of the Upper House, and they submitted the notice for the motion on Tuesday. This move, led by the Congress party, follows a series of verbal clashes between the opposition and Chairman Dhankhar. If the motion is introduced, the opposition will need a simple majority to pass it; however, they currently do not have the necessary numbers in the 243-member House.

Proceedings for the 12th day of the winter session of both houses of Parliament will resume at 11 am Wednesday. Business of both houses of Parliament was adjourned for the day till Wednesday, shortly after it reconvened at 12 pm after the first adjournment on Tuesday amid disruptions by the opposition. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned shortly after reconvening as the Opposition and the ruling party members clashed over issues related to George Soros and Adani. The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 12 pm due to ongoing disruptions by the Opposition.

The Lok Sabha resumed proceedings with the introduction of The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024. However, Congress MP Manish Tewari and TMC MP Sougata Ray voiced their opposition to the bill's introduction. Disruption continued in the House, leading to its adjournment until Wednesday.

10:15 AM, 11 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 12 LIVE: Dubey's Defamatory Remarks From Record: Congress To Birla

Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has urged Speaker Om Birla to examine the party's complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "defamatory remarks" against Rahul Gandhi and remove them from the record.

Gogol said after the Speaker's decision, the Congress party is keen to participate in the legislative business listed for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Posting the letter on X, Congress General Secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Gogoi has written to the Speaker reiterating the Congress' commitment to ensure Parliament functions smoothly.

Gogoi has suggested a way forward to resume proceedings, he said.

But does the Modi government want both Houses to function, Ramesh asked.

In his letter to Birla dated December 10, Gogoi said, "As highlighted in my previous letters to you on December 5, 2024 and December 6, 2024, we remain deeply concerned about the defamatory remarks made by Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey against Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi and Member of Parliament from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Zero Hour Session on December 5, 2024." "I implore you to announce your decision to examine our complaint and remove all defamatory and unparliamentary remarks from the record," Gogoi said.

"After your decision, the Congress Party is keen to participate in the Legislative Business listed for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament," he said.

Hitting out at BJP MP Dubey for drawing linkages between a foreign investor and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Congress last Thursday had said "agents of Adani" have been given only one task of defaming and abusing those who expose the conglomerate's "mega corruption".

Speaking with reporters outside Parliament, Gogoi had said whenever Rahul Gandhi speaks against Adani, the "sleeper cells of Adani" in Parliament get activated.

Dubey's remarks targeting Rahul Gandhi and seeking to link him to a US-based multi-billionaire, triggered uproar in the Lok Sabha, leading to adjournment of proceedings.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Dubey had claimed the Congress-led opposition had tried to derail Parliament proceedings based on reports in a French publication which had alleged links to the billionaire investor.

He alleged the US-based investor, investigative media platform Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and the Congress were trying to derail India's success story under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Dubey said several opposition leaders raised the issues flagged in media reports, many of which were published on the eve of Parliament sessions in India.

Congress members were up on their feet protesting against Dubey as he tried to put questions to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

10:08 AM, 11 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 12 LIVE : Notice To Discuss Law And Order In Delhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of law and order situation, rise of crimes and threats to representatives in Delhi

10:01 AM, 11 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 12 LIVE : No-Trust Motion 'Extremely Regrettable,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday dubbed the opposition INDIA bloc's move to submit a notice for removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as "extremely regrettable" and said the government is very proud of him.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, the parliamentary affairs minister said the vice president, who is also chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, is extremely professional and impartial.

In a first, parties of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a notice to bring a motion in Rajya Sabha for the removal of Dhankhar, accusing him of "partisan" conduct as the chairperson of the Upper House.

9:54 AM, 11 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 12 LIVE : No-Confidence Motion Against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to the Secretary General of the Upper House.
In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the INDIA group had no option but to formally submit a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman for the extremely "partisan manner."
"ALL parties belonging to the INDIA group have had no option but to formally submit a no-confidence motion against the learned Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha for the extremely partisan manner in which he has been conducting the proceedings of the Council of States. It has been a very painful decision for the INDIA parties to take, but in the interests of parliamentary democracy, they have had to take this step. The motion has just been submitted to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.
TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh said, "TMC has walked out of the Rajya Sabha. In pursuit of our constitutional rights, in order to protect constitutional parliamentary democracy, we have given in our resolution of no-confidence. We have given it because the Modi government is murdering Parliament. The opposition is not being allowed to raise people's issues."

10:08 AM, 11 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 12 LIVE : Notice To Discuss Law And Order In Delhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of law and order situation, rise of crimes and threats to representatives in Delhi

10:01 AM, 11 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 12 LIVE : No-Trust Motion 'Extremely Regrettable,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday dubbed the opposition INDIA bloc's move to submit a notice for removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as "extremely regrettable" and said the government is very proud of him.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, the parliamentary affairs minister said the vice president, who is also chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, is extremely professional and impartial.

In a first, parties of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a notice to bring a motion in Rajya Sabha for the removal of Dhankhar, accusing him of "partisan" conduct as the chairperson of the Upper House.

9:54 AM, 11 Dec 2024 (IST)

Parliament Winter Session Day 12 LIVE : No-Confidence Motion Against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to the Secretary General of the Upper House.
In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the INDIA group had no option but to formally submit a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman for the extremely "partisan manner."
"ALL parties belonging to the INDIA group have had no option but to formally submit a no-confidence motion against the learned Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha for the extremely partisan manner in which he has been conducting the proceedings of the Council of States. It has been a very painful decision for the INDIA parties to take, but in the interests of parliamentary democracy, they have had to take this step. The motion has just been submitted to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.
TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh said, "TMC has walked out of the Rajya Sabha. In pursuit of our constitutional rights, in order to protect constitutional parliamentary democracy, we have given in our resolution of no-confidence. We have given it because the Modi government is murdering Parliament. The opposition is not being allowed to raise people's issues."

