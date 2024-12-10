Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid uproar over the Congress-George Soros links issue.
Parliament Winter Session Day 11 LIVE: Both Houses Adjourned For The Day
Proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 12 pm after they resumed business on Tuesday amid disruptions by the opposition. Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-noon session Tuesday without transacting any business as ruling and opposition MPs created a ruckus over different issues.MPs from both sides raised slogans in support of the issues they wanted to raise, forcing Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings till noon. The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 12 pm due to ongoing disruptions by the Opposition.
The BJP is stepping up its attack on Congress over alleged links to George Soros and the opposition members alleging that the treasury benches do not want the House to function. The opposition Congress party convened a meeting of all its Lok Sabha MPs at 9:30 AM at the Main Committee Room of the Parliament Annexe in the national capital. The Opposition parties have been accusing Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of partisanship for some time and are considering submitting a notice to bring an impeachment resolution since the last session.
Meanwhile, Dhankhar invited JP Nadda and Mallikarjun Kharge to his chamber yesterday to find a way out of the impasse. He said there will be another meeting at 10.30 am today.
Parliament Winter Session Day 11 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day
Parliament Winter Session Day 11 LIVE: Merchant Shipping Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, in the House to consolidate and amend the laws related to merchant shipping. The aim is to ensure compliance with India's obligations under maritime treaties and international agreements to which India is a party. Additionally, the bill seeks to promote the development of Indian shipping and to maintain the Indian mercantile marine effectively in a manner that serves the national interest.
Congress MP Manish Tewari opposed the introduction of the bill, stating that it lacked legislative competence.
Parliament Winter Session Day 11 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid war of words between ruling and opposition members over Adani, Soros issues.
Parliament Winter Session Day 11 LIVE: Both Houses Resume Proceedings After Adjournment
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed business after adjournment.
Parliament Winter Session Day 11 LIVE: Opposition MPs Protest On Adani Issue
After both Houses are adjourned till noon, Opposition MPs protest on the steps of the Parliament on the Adani issue, demanding reply from the government on the issue
Parliament Winter Session Day 11 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-noon session Tuesday without transacting any business as ruling and opposition MPs created a ruckus over different issues.
MPs from both sides raised slogans in support of the issues they wanted to raise, forcing Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings till 12:00 noon.
No sooner were the obituary references and listed official papers laid on the table, Dhankhar mentioned that he had received five notices under rule 267 that seeks to set aside the listed agenda of the day to discuss the issue being raised.
The first notice was from Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The moment Dhankhar mentioned his name, Singh was up on his feet stating his notice was on the bomb threats 40 schools received in the national capital.
Ruling MPs were also up on their feet raising slogans but nothing could be heard in the din.
Dhankhar pleaded with members to allow him to at least mention the names of four other MPs who had given the other notices under rule 267 but neither side was relenting.
Since Monday, the ruling BJP MPs have been trying to raise the issue of alleged nexus between US hedge fund tycoon George Soros the and Congress posing a threat to national security.
Amid sloganeering, Dhankhar allowed Derek O'Brien (TMC) to raise a point of order.
But as Derek O'Brien got up to speak, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 12.00 Hrs
Parliament Winter Session Day 11 LIVE: RS Pays Tribute To Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna
The Rajya Sabha held a minute of silence to express condolences for the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who died in Bengaluru that morning. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Krishna as an eminent statesman and skilled administrator, noting that the nation has lost a transformative figure in Indian politics. Dhankhar also highlighted Krishna's significant achievements and invaluable contributions to the political landscape.
Parliament Winter Session Day 11 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protest by opposition MPs seeking to raise their issues.
