AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over increasing crimes in New Delhi.
Parliament Winter Session 2024 Day 3 Live Updates: Opposition Demands Discussion On Adani Bribery Charges
Parliament Winter Session, which commenced Monday can expect a heated day today as the opposition is likely to take on the government on multiple issues including the recent flareup in Manipur, and billionaire Gautam Adani's indictment by a US court on allegations of bribery. The Congress announced Tuesday that they would be demonstrating inside and outside Parliament demanding Central assistance for the landslide survivors in Wayanad. As many as 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, are listed for discussion.
Bills to be taken for consideration today
Rajya Sabha:
- The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024
- The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024
Lok Sabha
- The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024
- The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024
On the first day of the Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the media and urged the MPs to take part in the debates efficiently. The proceedings will begin at 11 am today in both Houses.
LIVE FEED
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani On Adani Row: Not A Single Piece Of Evidence In This Indictment
Commenting on the allegations against the Adani Group in a US Court, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said that as far as the indictment is concerned, it is very sketchy, and the timing very suspicious, as it came just before the eve of the parliamentary session. "This adjournment motion and all this noise which the Congress party has made is completely misconceived," he added.
-
#WATCH | Delhi: On the allegations against Adani Group in a US Court, Rajya Sabha MP & Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani says, "As far as the indictment is concerned, it is very sketchy, the timing is very suspicious, it has come just before the eve of the parliamentary… pic.twitter.com/8h8BQTtSmg— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024
Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) On Waqf (Amendment) Bill To Meet Today
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will chair a meeting on Wednesday. The opposition members in the Joint Parliament Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for an extension to the panel’s tenure.
Congress MP Hibi Eden Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In Lok Sabha
Congress MP Hibi Eden gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the deteriorating conditions in Manipur, demand accountability, and push for immediate measures to restore peace and justice."
Trinamool Congress To Skip Opposition Meet In Parliament
The Trinamool Congress announced that party leaders will not join the Opposition meeting in the Parliament today and the TMC MPs will chair their meeting at 1 pm.
DMK Seeks Discussion On President Droupadi Murmu's Address
DMK leader TR Baalu on Tuesday, in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, claimed that certain salient features of the Constitution, including the words 'socialistic' and 'secular', were not at all mentioned in the address of the president, "hopefully drafted and approved by the government".
Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Randeep Singh Surjewala & Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In Lok Sabha
Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Manish Tewari moved adjournment notices before the commencement of the session today to debate the Adani issue. The debate, they said, would focus on the "impact on India as a business destination and the robustness of our regulatory and oversight processes, following two indictments in the United States against the Adani conglomerate."
-
#ParliamentWinterSession | Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demands discussion on the issue of indictment of Gautam Adani— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024
"The silence of the Modi government on this matter raises concerns about India's integrity and global standing.… pic.twitter.com/q8YJwJEicA
Opposition Demands Debate On Constitution In Both Houses Of Parliament
Opposition leaders on Tuesday demanded a debate on the Constitution in both Houses of Parliament. Mallikarjun Kharge announced that along with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, he had requested for a two-day discussion on the Constitution.
"Time should be allotted for that so that the good things about the Constitution can be discussed, and the wrong things that are happening today can also be discussed. Rahul Gandhi ji and I have written letters, we are waiting for the government's response," Kharge said.
Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live Updates: Bills Likely To Be Taken For Consideration
There are 16 bills scheduled for consideration, including the Waqf Amendment Bill. Following the submission of the report by the joint committee of the two Houses to the Lok Sabha, the Waqf Bill has been scheduled for consideration and eventual passage. The five new draft legislations include the one to set up a cooperative university, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya.
The Officials (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill 2024 and Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak are among the bills that the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to consider and approve today. The Indian Ports Bill, Merchant Shipping Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill are all scheduled for review and possible passage during this winter session.
Parliament Winter Session, which commenced Monday can expect a heated day today as the opposition is likely to take on the government on multiple issues including the recent flareup in Manipur, and billionaire Gautam Adani's indictment by a US court on allegations of bribery. The Congress announced Tuesday that they would be demonstrating inside and outside Parliament demanding Central assistance for the landslide survivors in Wayanad. As many as 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, are listed for discussion.
Bills to be taken for consideration today
Rajya Sabha:
- The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024
- The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024
Lok Sabha
- The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024
- The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024
On the first day of the Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the media and urged the MPs to take part in the debates efficiently. The proceedings will begin at 11 am today in both Houses.
LIVE FEED
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In Rajya Sabha
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over increasing crimes in New Delhi.
Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani On Adani Row: Not A Single Piece Of Evidence In This Indictment
Commenting on the allegations against the Adani Group in a US Court, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said that as far as the indictment is concerned, it is very sketchy, and the timing very suspicious, as it came just before the eve of the parliamentary session. "This adjournment motion and all this noise which the Congress party has made is completely misconceived," he added.
-
#WATCH | Delhi: On the allegations against Adani Group in a US Court, Rajya Sabha MP & Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani says, "As far as the indictment is concerned, it is very sketchy, the timing is very suspicious, it has come just before the eve of the parliamentary… pic.twitter.com/8h8BQTtSmg— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024
Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) On Waqf (Amendment) Bill To Meet Today
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will chair a meeting on Wednesday. The opposition members in the Joint Parliament Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for an extension to the panel’s tenure.
Congress MP Hibi Eden Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In Lok Sabha
Congress MP Hibi Eden gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the deteriorating conditions in Manipur, demand accountability, and push for immediate measures to restore peace and justice."
Trinamool Congress To Skip Opposition Meet In Parliament
The Trinamool Congress announced that party leaders will not join the Opposition meeting in the Parliament today and the TMC MPs will chair their meeting at 1 pm.
DMK Seeks Discussion On President Droupadi Murmu's Address
DMK leader TR Baalu on Tuesday, in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, claimed that certain salient features of the Constitution, including the words 'socialistic' and 'secular', were not at all mentioned in the address of the president, "hopefully drafted and approved by the government".
Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Randeep Singh Surjewala & Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In Lok Sabha
Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Manish Tewari moved adjournment notices before the commencement of the session today to debate the Adani issue. The debate, they said, would focus on the "impact on India as a business destination and the robustness of our regulatory and oversight processes, following two indictments in the United States against the Adani conglomerate."
-
#ParliamentWinterSession | Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demands discussion on the issue of indictment of Gautam Adani— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024
"The silence of the Modi government on this matter raises concerns about India's integrity and global standing.… pic.twitter.com/q8YJwJEicA
Opposition Demands Debate On Constitution In Both Houses Of Parliament
Opposition leaders on Tuesday demanded a debate on the Constitution in both Houses of Parliament. Mallikarjun Kharge announced that along with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, he had requested for a two-day discussion on the Constitution.
"Time should be allotted for that so that the good things about the Constitution can be discussed, and the wrong things that are happening today can also be discussed. Rahul Gandhi ji and I have written letters, we are waiting for the government's response," Kharge said.
Parliament Winter Session 2024 Live Updates: Bills Likely To Be Taken For Consideration
There are 16 bills scheduled for consideration, including the Waqf Amendment Bill. Following the submission of the report by the joint committee of the two Houses to the Lok Sabha, the Waqf Bill has been scheduled for consideration and eventual passage. The five new draft legislations include the one to set up a cooperative university, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya.
The Officials (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill 2024 and Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak are among the bills that the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to consider and approve today. The Indian Ports Bill, Merchant Shipping Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill are all scheduled for review and possible passage during this winter session.