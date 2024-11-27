Parliament Winter Session 2024 Day 3 Live Updates: Opposition Demands Discussion On Adani Bribery Charges

Opposition Demands Debate On Constitution In Both Houses Of Parliament

Opposition leaders on Tuesday demanded a debate on the Constitution in both Houses of Parliament. Mallikarjun Kharge announced that along with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, he had requested for a two-day discussion on the Constitution.

"Time should be allotted for that so that the good things about the Constitution can be discussed, and the wrong things that are happening today can also be discussed. Rahul Gandhi ji and I have written letters, we are waiting for the government's response," Kharge said.