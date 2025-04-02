Waqf Bill 'Unconstitutional, Will Harm Muslim Community': DMK Leader A Raja In Parliament

New Delhi: Amid intense showdown between the government and the Opposition leaders in the Parliament on Wednesday after tabling of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, DMK MP A Raja expressed concerns and criticised that this bill intends to cripple the Waqf institutions and harm the Muslim community.

Addressing the House, Raja said, "Today is a remarkable day for the Indian Parliament to decide our destiny; we will see whether the secular country is going to traverse the path of our forefathers and freedom fighters or will it travel in a negative path as decided by the communal forces in the country."

"On what basis is this Bill being brought? Government is attempting to grab the Waqf property," remarked MP Raja.

Bill Will Cripple Waqf Institutions

Quoting the resolution of the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed against Waqf Amendment Bill, the Parliamentarian stated, "The Waqf Bill introduced by the Parliament is against minority rights, against religious freedom, is unconstitutional, judicial findings are inconsistent, it is unnecessary and confusing; and if passed, it will cripple the Waqf institutions and harm Muslim community."

Therefore, we urge the Union government to complete withdraw the Waqf Amendment Bill, he added.

Launching an attack on the BJP, Raja said, "The irony is that the rights of minorities are going to be protected through this bill which is being brought by a party (BJP) which has no MP from the Muslim community. The party does not have a single Muslim MP to introduce the Waqf Bill, and they are giving us lectures on secularism."

The DMK MP further accused the government of spreading falsehoods, arguing that the Bill goes against the Constitution and court verdicts.

Strongly opposed the Bill, Raja said that the Parliament was being used as a ventilatory chamber. He also asked why the Centre was injecting non-Muslims in the Waqf Board. "Our prayer is religion and politics are different, do not mix them," Raja said, urging the Centre to keep these two things separate to hold the secular fabric of the country.

He reiterated that the Waqf Bill is unnecessary and will be detrimental to Muslims.

I Will Resign If..

Criticising the speech of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Raja said, "I wonder where did he (MP Kiren Rijiju) get so much courage to explore cock-and-bull stories in the Parliament... Please go through the text of your speech and tally it with JPC report and documents submitted with the JPC. If it tallies, I will resign from the House."