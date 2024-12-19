High Drama Outside Parliament: BJP, Congress MPs Allege Physical Confrontations, Rahul Gandhi At Centre Of Controversy

New Delhi: The already falling ties between treasury and opposition MPs took a dramatic plunge on Thursday as both accused each other of physical assault and violence.

BJP and Congress MPs clashed amid protests over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar on Tuesday. Both parties alleged physical assault, leading to heightened tensions and a chaotic atmosphere at the Parliament complex.

Two BJP MPs -- Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput -- were admitted to hospital for injuries after it was alleged that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pushed them. Gandhi, however, claimed it was the BJP MPs who stopped him and other opposition MPs from entering the Parliament.

Congress President and LoP Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, also claimed that he was physically pushed by BJP MPs. Kharge even wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker describing how he lost his balance and fell to the ground due to the alleged assault.

What happened

The confrontation began when BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing an MP, which led Sarangi to fall and sustain injuries. "I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me," Sarangi told the media as he was being rushed to a hospital.

In response, Rahul Gandhi denied the allegations, stating, "I was standing near the entrance where BJP MPs, who were countering protests by INDIA bloc MPs on Amit Shah's remarks, were blocking my way. They were pushing me and threatening me." Gandhi further accused BJP MPs of trying to stop his entry into Parliament and obstructing his progress.

Kharge's Allegations and Injury

The scuffle escalated when Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, also claimed that he was physically pushed by BJP MPs. Kharge wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker describing how he lost his balance and fell to the ground due to the alleged assault. "I was physically pushed by BJP MPs. I lost my balance and was forced to sit down on the ground in front of Makar Dwar," Kharge stated. The fall aggravated Kharge's pre-existing knee injuries, requiring him to be assisted back to the House.

Kharge also expressed his concerns in the letter, urging Speaker Om Birla to order an inquiry into the incident. "This assault was not just on me personally but also on the dignity of the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and the Congress President," Kharge added.

BJP's Counter-Claims

The BJP, in turn, responded sharply, condemning Rahul Gandhi's actions. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, claimed that Rahul Gandhi had physically assaulted BJP MPs, Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Sarangi. "We protested because the Congress party has always disrespected Dr B R Ambedkar. Rahul Gandhi physically assaulted our MPs. Which law given him the right to take matters into his own hands?" Rijiju said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached out to the injured BJP MPs to inquire about their health. Following the allegations, the BJP confirmed it would be reviewing videos of the incident to verify claims made by Sarangi and other MPs.

Woman MP's Allegations

In a fresh turn, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak from Nagaland alleged that Rahul Gandhi had made her feel uncomfortable during the protests. "I was holding a peaceful protest when Rahul Gandhi came and stood very close to me, which made me uncomfortable. Then, he started shouting at me," Konyak said.

Protests and Scuffle Outside Parliament

The protests outside Parliament were fueled by the ongoing controversy surrounding Amit Shah's remarks on Dr B R Ambedkar. The Opposition, including Congress, demanded an apology and resignation from the Home Minister for what they claimed was an insult to the Constitution's architect. Meanwhile, BJP MPs held counter-protests, accusing the opposition of disrespecting Ambedkar's legacy.

LoP in the Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc members during a protest in Parliament premises (PTI)

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day due to the ruckus, and it was announced that proceedings would resume on December 20 at 11 am.

Press Meets by Kharge and BJP Leaders

In the aftermath of the scuffle, both the Congress and BJP held press meetings to address the situation. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge address the media, reiterating his allegations and urging for action. Senior BJP leaders including Kiren Rijiju and JP Nadda also held the press conference, accusing Rahul Gandhi of inciting violence and disrespecting parliamentary decorum.

FIR and Legal Action

Amid the growing tensions, three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, reached the Parliament Street Police Station to file complaints regarding the scuffle. Congress MPs have also met with the Speaker, submitting a complaint against BJP MPs for allegedly manhandling Rahul Gandhi and obstructing his entry into the Parliament complex.