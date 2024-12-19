High Drama Outside Parliament: BJP, Congress MPs Allege Physical Confrontations, Rahul Gandhi At Centre Of Controversy

New Delhi: The already falling ties between treasury and opposition MPs took a dramatic plunge on Thursday as both accused each other of physical assault and violence.
BJP and Congress MPs clashed amid protests over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar on Tuesday. Both parties alleged physical assault, leading to heightened tensions and a chaotic atmosphere at the Parliament complex.
Two BJP MPs -- Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput -- were admitted to hospital for injuries after it was alleged that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pushed them. Gandhi, however, claimed it was the BJP MPs who stopped him and other opposition MPs from entering the Parliament.
Congress President and LoP Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, also claimed that he was physically pushed by BJP MPs. Kharge even wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker describing how he lost his balance and fell to the ground due to the alleged assault.
What happened
The confrontation began when BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing an MP, which led Sarangi to fall and sustain injuries. "I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me," Sarangi told the media as he was being rushed to a hospital.
#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi says, " rahul gandhi pushed an mp who fell on me after which i fell down...i was standing near the stairs when rahul gandhi came and pushed an mp who then fell on me..." pic.twitter.com/xhn2XOvYt4— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024
In response, Rahul Gandhi denied the allegations, stating, "I was standing near the entrance where BJP MPs, who were countering protests by INDIA bloc MPs on Amit Shah's remarks, were blocking my way. They were pushing me and threatening me." Gandhi further accused BJP MPs of trying to stop his entry into Parliament and obstructing his progress.
#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, " this might be on your camera. i was trying to go inside through the parliament entrance, bjp mps were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. so this happened...yes, this has happened (mallikarjun kharge being pushed). but we do not… https://t.co/q1RSr2BWqu pic.twitter.com/ZKDWbIY6D6— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024
Kharge's Allegations and Injury
The scuffle escalated when Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, also claimed that he was physically pushed by BJP MPs. Kharge wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker describing how he lost his balance and fell to the ground due to the alleged assault. "I was physically pushed by BJP MPs. I lost my balance and was forced to sit down on the ground in front of Makar Dwar," Kharge stated. The fall aggravated Kharge's pre-existing knee injuries, requiring him to be assisted back to the House.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stating that he was physically pushed by the BJP MPs at the Makar Dwar and sustained an injury on his knees. He has urged the speaker to… pic.twitter.com/GMDgVr95I2— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024
Kharge also expressed his concerns in the letter, urging Speaker Om Birla to order an inquiry into the incident. "This assault was not just on me personally but also on the dignity of the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and the Congress President," Kharge added.
BJP's Counter-Claims
The BJP, in turn, responded sharply, condemning Rahul Gandhi's actions. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, claimed that Rahul Gandhi had physically assaulted BJP MPs, Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Sarangi. "We protested because the Congress party has always disrespected Dr B R Ambedkar. Rahul Gandhi physically assaulted our MPs. Which law given him the right to take matters into his own hands?" Rijiju said.
I condemn Shri Rahul Gandhi for causing injuries to the MPs!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 19, 2024
संसद कोई कुश्ती का मंच नहीं है। श्री राहुल गांधी को सांसदों के खिलाफ अपनी ताकत का प्रदर्शन नहीं करना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/hYCglYAIhC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached out to the injured BJP MPs to inquire about their health. Following the allegations, the BJP confirmed it would be reviewing videos of the incident to verify claims made by Sarangi and other MPs.
Woman MP's Allegations
In a fresh turn, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak from Nagaland alleged that Rahul Gandhi had made her feel uncomfortable during the protests. "I was holding a peaceful protest when Rahul Gandhi came and stood very close to me, which made me uncomfortable. Then, he started shouting at me," Konyak said.
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak says, " lop rahul gandhi came close... i did not like it and he started shouting...whatever happened today is very sad, this should not happen. we did not like the way they threatened...i have also complained to the chairman..." https://t.co/d83HUvwQFl pic.twitter.com/oGtaja66le— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024
Protests and Scuffle Outside Parliament
The protests outside Parliament were fueled by the ongoing controversy surrounding Amit Shah's remarks on Dr B R Ambedkar. The Opposition, including Congress, demanded an apology and resignation from the Home Minister for what they claimed was an insult to the Constitution's architect. Meanwhile, BJP MPs held counter-protests, accusing the opposition of disrespecting Ambedkar's legacy.
Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day due to the ruckus, and it was announced that proceedings would resume on December 20 at 11 am.
Press Meets by Kharge and BJP Leaders
In the aftermath of the scuffle, both the Congress and BJP held press meetings to address the situation. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge address the media, reiterating his allegations and urging for action. Senior BJP leaders including Kiren Rijiju and JP Nadda also held the press conference, accusing Rahul Gandhi of inciting violence and disrespecting parliamentary decorum.
FIR and Legal Action
Amid the growing tensions, three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, reached the Parliament Street Police Station to file complaints regarding the scuffle. Congress MPs have also met with the Speaker, submitting a complaint against BJP MPs for allegedly manhandling Rahul Gandhi and obstructing his entry into the Parliament complex.