Parliament, State Legislatures To Get Araku Coffee Outlets

Visakhapatnam: The Araku coffee, renowned for its aroma, is set to make its presence felt in the top legislative houses with stalls being set up in Parliament and state assemblies.

Following the approval of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Tribal Cooperative Corporation (GCC) has announced that temporary Araku coffee stalls will be operational in two locations within the Parliament canteen starting Monday.

GCC officials have also curated special Araku coffee gift packs for Union Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. These exclusive packs will be distributed within the Parliament premises as part of the promotional effort.

With the ongoing Assembly sessions until the 28th of this month, officials are working towards setting up similar coffee joints in the Assembly premises within the next few days. GCC MD Kalpana Kumari has discussed the initiative with Tribal Welfare Minister Sandhya Rani to facilitate the process. This move aims to promote Araku coffee, which is grown by tribal farmers in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh, and boost its recognition at the national level.