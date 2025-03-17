Parliament, State Legislatures To Get Araku Coffee Outlets

Visakhapatnam: The Araku coffee, renowned for its aroma, is set to make its presence felt in the top legislative houses with stalls being set up in Parliament and state assemblies.
Following the approval of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Tribal Cooperative Corporation (GCC) has announced that temporary Araku coffee stalls will be operational in two locations within the Parliament canteen starting Monday.
GCC officials have also curated special Araku coffee gift packs for Union Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. These exclusive packs will be distributed within the Parliament premises as part of the promotional effort.
With the ongoing Assembly sessions until the 28th of this month, officials are working towards setting up similar coffee joints in the Assembly premises within the next few days. GCC MD Kalpana Kumari has discussed the initiative with Tribal Welfare Minister Sandhya Rani to facilitate the process. This move aims to promote Araku coffee, which is grown by tribal farmers in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh, and boost its recognition at the national level.
Recently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he aspires to see Araku coffee attain the status of a global brand like Starbucks in the future.
While commemorating International Women's Day in Markapuram, Prakasam district, Naidu noted that Araku Coffee, grown by tribal farmers, has already gained international recognition.
"One day, our Araku Coffee should emerge as another Starbucks. It should become an international brand. To achieve this, we will set up 100 pilot outlets," Naidu said during his address to a large gathering of Women’s Day celebrants.
Also Read: