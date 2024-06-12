ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Session From June 24 to July 3: Kiren Rijiju

author img

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will begin on June 27, and the Prime Minister is anticipated to introduce his council of ministers after the President's address on the same day.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (ANI Picture)

New Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 for oath or affirmation of the newly elected members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

The first three days of the session will see the newly elected leaders taking oath or making affirmation of their membership of the Lok Sabha and electing the Speaker of the House. The session will conclude on July 3.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27 and is likely to outline the new government's road-map for the next five years.

"First session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24/6/24 to 3/7/24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected members, election of Speaker, President's address and discussion thereon," Rijiju said in a post on X.

He said the 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will also commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3. Prime Minister Modi is expected to introduce his council of ministers to Parliament after the President's address on June 27.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is expected to see an aggressive opposition trying to corner the NDA government on various issues. The prime minister will respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in both the Houses of Parliament.

Read More

  1. Rijiju Accuses Trinamool Congress of Rampant Corruption; Refers to Scrapping of SSC Recruitment
  2. Chakmas-Hajong Row: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Says Refugees Should Be Relocated To Assam

TAGGED:

KIREN RIJIJU18TH LOK SABHAPARLIAMENT SESSION FROM JUNE 24

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.