18th Lok Sabha First Session Updates: House Adjourned Till 11 AM On June 25

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 24, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

Updated : 14 hours ago

18th Lok Sabha First Session Live Updates: Rahul Takes Swipe At PM Modi, HM Shah Over 'Attack' On Constitution
First session of the 18th Lok Sabha session underway in New Delhi (Lok Sabha TV)

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began Monday, where oath-taking of newly elected members are underway. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to seven-term member Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Mahtab then reached Parliament House and called the Lok Sabha to order at 11 am. The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26. President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses has been slated for June 27. The inaugural special session of Parliament is also expected to see the Opposition turn the heat on the Centre over the NEET paper leak issue.

As the Lok Sabha 2024 election results signalled emergence of a resurgent INDIA bloc, controversy over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and the now-cancelled UGC-NET exam are expected to become rallying points for the opposition alliance.

LIVE FEED

7:20 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

MPs Take Oath in Different Languages Including Kannada, Telugu, Odia, Malayalam

The elected members of the Lok Sabha took oath in different Indian languages. Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, the newly elected Member of Parliament from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, took his oath in Kashmiri, underscoring the richness of Jammu and Kashmir's linguistic tapestry. BJP MP Tejaswi Surya took oath in his mother tongue Kannada while Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been elected from Sambalpur, took oath in Odia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his oath in Hindi amid slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" from the treasury benches. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Urban Development Minister ML Khattar were among those who took oath in Hindi.

Suresh Gopi, the first BJP MP to be elected from Kerala, also took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. Before taking his oath in Malayalam, the actor-politician invoked the gods, saying "Krishna, Guruvayurappa". Gopi is the Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism and Petroleum. He represents Kerala's Thrissur constituency.

Shripad Yesso Naik, the MoS for Power and Renewable Energy, took his oath in Sanskrit. Naik won a sixth term from the North Goa constituency. MoS for Education and Development of North Eastern Region Sukanta Majumdar took his oath in Bengali.

Pune MP Muralidhar Mohol, the MoS for Aviation, took his oath in Marathi. Union Minister Jitender Singh, the MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, took his oath in Dogri.

Union Minister of Port and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal and Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu took their oaths in Assamese and Telugu, respectively. Sonowal is the MP from Assam's Dibrugarh while Naidu is a three-time MP from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam constituency. He is also the youngest minister in the third Modi government.

Steel and Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took their oaths in Kannada while Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy took his oath in Telugu.

6:02 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM on June 25

Pro Term Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab adjourned the Lok Sabha till 11 AM on June 25. On Tuesday, June 25 too, elected members will continue to take oath of office.

5:43 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

K C Venugopal Takes Oath as MP

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, took oath on Monday, June 24 during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Congress leader KC Venugopal takes oath as an MP (Sansad TV)

5:09 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

Anurag Thakur, Tejaswi Surya Take Oath

BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Tejaswi Surya were sworn in as MPs in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. Surya took oath in Kannda and then greeted the Proterm Spaker Bhartruhari Mahtab. Dr K Sudhakar, who was elected on BJP ticket from Chikkballapur in Karnataka also took oath as an MP.

BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Tejaswi Surya took oath in Lok Sabha (undefined)

4:21 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

Kangana Ranaut Takes Oath as MP

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who was elected as MP on BJP ticket from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, took oath in the Lower House in the Parliament. Dressed in a white saree, Kangana after taking the oath greeted the Chair Faggan Singh Kulaste and then signed the official document.

Basuri Swaraj and Kangana Ranaut taking oath as MPs (Sansad TV)

4:14 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

J P Nadda Made Leader Of House In Rajya Sabha

BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda has been made the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, sources from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.

3:46 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

Bansuri Swaraj, Six Other MPs from Delhi Take Oath

BJP leader and MP from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Bansuri Swaraj took oath as an MP in the Lower House of Parliament. Six other MPs from Delhi were also sworn-in in the 18th Lok Sabha during the first session. Bansuri is the daughter of late Sushma Swaraj, a former Union Minister.

3:35 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

PM Should Have Spoken On NEET Issue, 'Exam Pe Charcha' Is Long-Term Commitment To Students: Omar

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have spoken over the NEET row instead of attacking the opposition on the first day of the Parliament session. "While attacking the opposition is the prerogative of the Hon PM & we wouldn't expect BJP being humbled in the recent polls to change that, it would have been in the fitness of things for the Hon PM to spare a few words for the young men & women for whom the #NEET scandal is the only issue that matters," he said on X.

"Exam pe charcha isn't a one off but a long term commitment to the interests & concerns of students," Abdullah said. He was responding to the prime minister's remarks in Parliament premises on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha.

3:10 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Misa Bharti Take Oath As MPs

Misa Bharti, RJD MP from Bihar's Pataliputra and former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was elected from Patna Sahib in Bihar took oath on Monday during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. Ajay Kumar Mandal,who won on a JD(U) ticket from Bhagalpur in Bihar, Giridhar Yadav, who won on a JD (U) ticket from Banka and JD(U) MP from Nalanda in Bihar also took oath in the Lower House of the Parliament.

2:54 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

Eight More MPs from Bihar Take Oath

Ramprit Mandal, who won on a JD(U) ticket from Jhanjharpur in Bihar, Dileshwar Kamait, who won a JD(U) ticket from Supaul in Bihar were sworn in as MPs. BJP MP from Bihar's Araria Pradeep Kumar Singh, Congress MP from Bihar's Kishanganj Mohammad Jawed, Congress MP from Katihar Tariq Anwar, Janata Dal (United) MP from Madhepura Dinesh Chandra Yadav also took oath in the Lower House of Parliament. BJP MP from Darbhanga Gopal Thakur and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) MP from Vaishali Veena Devi also took oath.

2:41 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

Lovely Anand, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, Devesh Chandra Thakur Take Oath as MPs

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, elected from Paschim Champaran, from BJP and Lovely Anand, who was elected on a Janata Dal (United), Sheohar, took oath as Member of Parliament. Devesh Chandra Thakur, who was electd on a Janata Dal (United) ticket, from Sitamarhi in Bihar, also took oath as a MP.

2:20 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

BJP MP From Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao Takes Oath

  • BJP MP From Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao Takes Oath.
  • YS Avinash Reddy (YSR Congress Party) takes oath as Member of Parliament, Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh
  • B K Parthasarathi (TDP) takes oath as Member of Parliament, Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh
  • Bastipati Nagaraju (TDP) takes oath as Member of Parliament Kurnoolu, Andhra Pradesh
  • Krishna Prasad Tenneti of TDP takes oath as Member of Parliament (Bapatla (SC), Andhra Pradesh
  • Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy (TDP) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Ongole, Andhra Pradesh
  • Byreddy Shabari (TDP) takes oath as Member of Parliament Nandyal Andhra, Pradesh

1:04 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

We Will Protect The Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi and HM Amit Shah of attacking the Constitution. He said it was not acceptable to them.

"We would not allow the attack on the Constitution that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing," the Raebareli MP who had given up his Wayanad seat told the media. "This attack is not acceptable to us," he added.

"Our message is reaching the public and no power can touch the Constitution of India and we will protect it," the Congress leader said when asked whether the Opposition is able to send their message out to the people. Earlier, armed with the copies of the Constitution, the members of the INDIA bloc marched to the Lok Sabha chamber on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking to media persons in New Delhi (aANI)

12:56 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

Anupriya Patel Takes Oath As Member Of Lok Sabha

  • Union Minister Anupriya Patel took oath as a member of the Lower House on Monday along with other newly elected MPs.
  • BJP MP and Union Minister of State from Kerala, Suresh Gopi, took oath.
  • Bhupender Yadav took oath as MP
  • Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took oath.
  • Shantanu Thakur took oath.
Anupriya Patel, Suresh Gopi take oath as MPs during the first session of the Lok Sabha in New Delhi (Sansad TV)

12:35 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

JMM Targets Modi Govt Over NEET Row

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji took a swipe at the Centre on NEET controversy. She said, "The issue of NEET is critical for the nation... Middle-class individuals are unable to afford costly private medical colleges. Hence, they aspire for government colleges. However, there are significant discrepancies in government exams... They (the central government) have also cancelled the UGC NET exam... The state government cannot be held accountable for this. It is the central government's responsibility for the irregularities. It reflects the failure of the Education department."

12:29 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

Kharge Takes Swipe At Modi, Says PM Silent On Many Issues

Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the latter made a longer than usual customary address today. "Clearly, even after moral and political defeat, the arrogance remains ! The nation was hoping that Modi ji would say something on many important issues. He will show some sympathy towards the youth regarding the paper leak in NEET and other recruitment examinations, but he did not take any responsibility for the massive rigging and corruption of his government. Modi ji also remained silent about the recent train accident in West Bengal and utter mismanagement of the Railways," Kharge said.

12:27 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Takes Oath As Member Of 18th Lok Sabha

  • Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya takes oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.
  • Sukanta Majumdar takes Oath.
  • HAM(S) MP Jitan Ram Manjhi takes oath.
  • JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh takes oath.
  • Bhupender Yadav takes oath.
  • Gajendra Singh Shekhawat takes oath.

11:28 AM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

Prahlad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Giriraj Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju Take Oath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's other cabinet colleagues, who include Union Ministers such as Giriraj Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju and Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu were among others who take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Earlier, while welcoming new MPs, Pm Modi said the 18th Lok Sabha commences with a dream of building a developed India by 2047. He also expressed hope that his government will fulfil its role and maintain democracy's decorum.

11:08 AM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

PM Modi Takes Oath At Parliament, Cabinet Colleagues Join Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath at the Parliament as member of the 18th Lok Sabha soon after the session commences. As Leader of the House, he was the first one to take oath. "I'll respectfully and dutifully discharge my duties without any bias and full responsibility as I understand the duties fully. I'll work towards ensuring the sovereignty of the country according to the tenets of the Constitution," PM Modi said, in his oath of office, which he read in Hindi. His cabinet colleagues, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, join him in the oath taking event one by one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took oath as member of the 18th Lok Sabha. Modi returned to power for a third consecutive term earlier this month. Modi and his Council of Ministers took oath on June 9. This is the third term of Modi as a member of the Lok Sabha. He retained the Varanasi seat, which he has been winning since 2014.

10:57 AM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

INDIA Bloc Leaders Holding Copy Of Constitution Protest In Front Of Gandhi Statue In Parliament

INDIA bloc leaders, who trooped in large numbers, held a copy of the Constitution and protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Monday. They shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government alleging the government's attempt to disrespect the tenets of the Constitution. INDIA bloc leaders including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, led the protest at the Parliament premises.

10:44 AM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

Imposition Of Emergence Was A Blot, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress government under late PM Indira Gandhi who imposed emergency in 1975. He speaks about consensus, highlighting 'Sabka Sath' which he says is the fulcrum of his government's pledge. "We saw what had happened during the emergency on June 25, 1975, when the Constitution was negated," he said. "People expect good steps from the opposition, it has been disappointing so far but I hope it will fulfil its role, maintain democracy's decorum," PM Modi told the Opposition. "India needs responsible opposition; people want substance not slogans, they want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament," he added.

10:39 AM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

In Our Third Term, My Govt Will Produce Three-Fold More Results, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his gratitude to electorates with promise that his government will produce three-fold extra result that his government showed during the previous two-terms in the governance. "The people want to see speedy development and progress in fast pace. I know expectations are high and our motto will be to meet people's expectations," says PM Modi. Modi returned to power for a third consecutive term earlier this month. Modi and his Council of Ministers took oath on June 9.

10:36 AM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

18th Lok Sabha Is A Testament to the Glory of Amrit Kaal, Says PM Modi

Soon after attending the oath-taking ceremony of Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his satisfaction over installation of his government in its third term which came after 60 years."Our goal is to serve monther India as my government wants to speed up development in accordance with tenets of the Constitution. It's heartening that the number of young MPs are good," PM Modi said.

10:18 AM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

President Murmu Administers Oath to Mahtab As Pro-Tem Speaker

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday administered oath to BJP member B Mahtab as 'speaker pro-tem' of the newly-constituted 18th Lok Sabha. A seven-time MP, Mahtab, along with a panel of chairpersons is tasked with running the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Monday and Tuesday when winning candidates will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. On Wednesday, he will preside over the House when a new Speaker will be elected. Mahtab along with the panel of chairpersons was appointed by the president on June 20. Read more...

Last Updated : 14 hours ago

TAGGED:

18TH PARLIAMENT SESSION 2024PARLIAMENT SESSION LIVE UPDATES

