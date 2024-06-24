18th Lok Sabha First Session Updates: House Adjourned Till 11 AM On June 25

MPs Take Oath in Different Languages Including Kannada, Telugu, Odia, Malayalam

The elected members of the Lok Sabha took oath in different Indian languages. Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, the newly elected Member of Parliament from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, took his oath in Kashmiri, underscoring the richness of Jammu and Kashmir's linguistic tapestry. BJP MP Tejaswi Surya took oath in his mother tongue Kannada while Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been elected from Sambalpur, took oath in Odia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his oath in Hindi amid slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" from the treasury benches. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Urban Development Minister ML Khattar were among those who took oath in Hindi.

Suresh Gopi, the first BJP MP to be elected from Kerala, also took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. Before taking his oath in Malayalam, the actor-politician invoked the gods, saying "Krishna, Guruvayurappa". Gopi is the Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism and Petroleum. He represents Kerala's Thrissur constituency.

Shripad Yesso Naik, the MoS for Power and Renewable Energy, took his oath in Sanskrit. Naik won a sixth term from the North Goa constituency. MoS for Education and Development of North Eastern Region Sukanta Majumdar took his oath in Bengali.

Pune MP Muralidhar Mohol, the MoS for Aviation, took his oath in Marathi. Union Minister Jitender Singh, the MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, took his oath in Dogri.

Union Minister of Port and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal and Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu took their oaths in Assamese and Telugu, respectively. Sonowal is the MP from Assam's Dibrugarh while Naidu is a three-time MP from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam constituency. He is also the youngest minister in the third Modi government.

Steel and Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took their oaths in Kannada while Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy took his oath in Telugu.