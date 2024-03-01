Parliament Security Breach: Judicial Custody of Six Accused Extended

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of the six accused in the Parliament security breach case till March 11. The order was given by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur. During today's appearance, accused Neelam Azad told the court that she is changing her lawyer Suresh Chaudhary, while the remaining five accused said that they want to have their lawyer.

On December 21, 2023, Patiala House Court directed the Special Cell of Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR to the family of accused Neelam within 24 hours. The Delhi police challenged this order of Patiala House Court in the High Court and on December 22, 2023, the High Court had stayed the order of the Court.

It may be recalled that in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour on December 13 last year, released yellow gas from canisters and raised slogans before they were overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises. These four were taken into custody from the spot, while Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat were arrested later.

