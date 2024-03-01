Parliament Security Breach: Judicial Custody of Six Accused Extended

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

he Patiala House Court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of the six accused in the Parliament security breach case till March 11.

On December 13, two men jumped into the chamber from the visitor's gallery of Parliament, shortly after which one while climbing on top of the desk, took something out of his shoes and released smoke.

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of the six accused in the Parliament security breach case till March 11. The order was given by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur. During today's appearance, accused Neelam Azad told the court that she is changing her lawyer Suresh Chaudhary, while the remaining five accused said that they want to have their lawyer.

On December 21, 2023, Patiala House Court directed the Special Cell of Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR to the family of accused Neelam within 24 hours. The Delhi police challenged this order of Patiala House Court in the High Court and on December 22, 2023, the High Court had stayed the order of the Court.

It may be recalled that in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour on December 13 last year, released yellow gas from canisters and raised slogans before they were overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises. These four were taken into custody from the spot, while Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat were arrested later.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Being Tortured to Accept Association with Opposition: Parliament Case Accused Tell Court
  2. Parliament Security Breach: Judicial Custody of 6 Accused Extended
  3. Parliament security breach: Accused wanted to do 'something big' for fame, says Delhi Police

TAGGED:

Patiala House CourtParliament security breachNeelam AzadJudicial custody

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.