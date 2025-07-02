ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Security Breach: Delhi HC Grants Bail To Accused Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat

HC granted relief to two accused in 2023 Parliament security breach case on personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and two sureties of like amount.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 2, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to two accused in the December 2023 Parliament security breach case. A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar granted relief to Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and two sureties of the like amount. The judge also directed them not to give interviews to media outlets or make social media posts related to the incident.

The accused had challenged a trial court's order rejecting their bail plea. In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D allegedly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and sloganeered before they were overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- allegedly sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't work)" outside Parliament premises. (With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. Priyadarshini Mattoo Murder Case: Delhi HC Asks SLB To Reconsider Convict's Premature Release Plea
  2. Rajasthan HC Seeks Govt Response On Rising Cyber Crimes; 'I Too Was Targeted,' Reveals Chief Justice

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to two accused in the December 2023 Parliament security breach case. A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar granted relief to Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and two sureties of the like amount. The judge also directed them not to give interviews to media outlets or make social media posts related to the incident.

The accused had challenged a trial court's order rejecting their bail plea. In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D allegedly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and sloganeered before they were overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- allegedly sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't work)" outside Parliament premises. (With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. Priyadarshini Mattoo Murder Case: Delhi HC Asks SLB To Reconsider Convict's Premature Release Plea
  2. Rajasthan HC Seeks Govt Response On Rising Cyber Crimes; 'I Too Was Targeted,' Reveals Chief Justice

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARLIAMENT SECURITY BREACH2023 PARLIAMENT SECURITY BREACHMAHESH KUMAWATNEELAM AZAD

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.