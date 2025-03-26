ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Security Breach: Delhi HC Seeks Police Reply On Bail Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought Delhi Police's response on the bail plea of one of the accused persons held for the Parliament security breach on December 13, 2023.

A bench of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued a notice to the police on Manoranjan D's petition challenging a trial court's order refusing him bail. The court posted the matter on July 24.

The counsel for Manoranjan, who denied bail on December 24, 2024, said that though their "method" of protesting was wrong, they had no intention to commit any terrorist act by entering Parliament.

"Whether their act comes under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the question is this. They are all highly educated. Their intention was to demonstrate issues like unemployment. The way they adopted was totally wrong. The method was wrong, and it is none of their business to protest like this," he said.

Justice Singh, however, remarked, "Highly educated people are more dangerous." The plea said the petitioner was innocent and arrested without any tangible evidence, let alone probable cause, by the investigating agency. Neither did the probe agency recover any material, nor was there anything remaining to be recovered from the accused, which warranted further custody, it added.