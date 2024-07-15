Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Police Files Supplementary Chargesheet under UAPA

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Patiala House Court in the Parliament security lapse case. Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur has ordered the next hearing of the case to be held on August 2. The court has extended the judicial custody of all the accused in this case till August 2.

During the hearing, Delhi Police told the court that prosecution approval has been received against the accused under Section 13 of UAPA.

Delhi Police filed the first chargesheet on 7 June. The accused against whom Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet under the sections of UAPA include Manoranjan D, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat, Sagar Sharma and Neelam Azad. The first chargesheet filed by Delhi Police is about a thousand pages long. On 24th May, the court had given 13 more days to Delhi Police to investigate this matter.

Security Breach: On 13 December 2023, two accused jumped into the chamber from the visitor gallery of Parliament. Shortly after, one of the accused took out something from his shoes while walking on the desk and suddenly yellow smoke started coming out. After this incident, there was chaos in the House. Amidst the uproar and smoke, some MPs caught these youths and also beat them up. After some time, the security personnel of the Parliament took both the youths into custody.

Two people were also caught outside the Parliament who were raising slogans and emitting yellow smoke. On 21 December 2023, the Patiala House Court had directed the Special Cell of Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR to the family of accused Neelam within 24 hours. Delhi Police has challenged this order of the Patiala House Court in the High Court. On 22 December 2023, the High Court had stayed the order of the Patiala House Court.