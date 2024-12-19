Parliament Scuffle: PM Modi Calls Up Injured BJP MPs Enquiring About Their Health

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput today to inquire about their health after they sustained head injuries in parliament premises after an alleged scuffle between the opposition and ruling alliance. This comes amidst the controversy of Rahul Gandhi allegedly pushing an MP while he claimed that he had been blocked from entering the Parliament and being allegedly pushed himself.

Both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises, when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs. BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi has alleged that he was hurt after getting a push from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sarangi claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

"Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." Singh told reporters. The BJP MP was rushed for treatment in an ambulance.

Both the MPs were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said that both of the leaders suffered head injuries and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"Tests will be done. Symptomatic treatment has begun. Since both of them suffered head injuries, they were admitted to the ICU. Pratap Sarangi was experiencing heavy bleeding and he had suffered a deep cut. So, he had to be stitched up. His evaluation is in progress," Shukla said.

Regarding the health of the other MP, he said, "Mukesh Rajput had fallen unconscious. Right now, he is conscious but he is dizzy and anxious. His BP had shot up." Reacting to the allegations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his defence, said that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

"This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. This has happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed)," Rahul Gandhi told reporters. He added, "But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in..."

Congress MP KC Venugopal accused the BJP MPs of preventing Congress leaders from entering Parliament.

"In a disgraceful turn of events, the stick-wielding BJP MPs pushed the Hon'ble Congress President, a senior and respected leader, while the Hon'ble LOP in Lok Sabha was also prevented and pushed from entering the House. These unruly BJP MPs were clearly the ones responsible for vitiating the atmosphere and lowering the dignity of Parliament. No theatrics or trickery will save them from accountability for the disrespectful comments made by Amit Shah against Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said. BJP is expected are filing a complaint against Rahul Gandhi and other MPs accusing them of physical violence against the BJP MPs.