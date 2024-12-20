Parliament Scuffle: Gehlot Smells 'Deep Conspiracy To Defame Rahul Gandhi', BJP Hits Back

New Delhi: The standoff between leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc led to adjournment of both Houses of the Parliament sine die on Friday. The Congress is fuming after police registered a case against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi following the incident of scuffle on the premises of the Parliament, which left two BJP MPs seriously injured.

Smelling a conspiracy behind ‘swift registration of FIR against Rahul Gandhi’, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the entire incident seems to be a pre-planned conspiracy to frame and defame Rahul Gandhi.

"Everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi's thinking, his behavior, and thoughts are aimed at serving humanity by following the path of truth. Serving people with non-violence, love and brotherhood is an integral part of his commitment to the people of this country; otherwise no one could have undertaken a journey across the country covering 4000km just for the sake of nothing. The Gandhi family has so much faith in non-violence that they even pardoned the death sentence given to Rajiv Gandhi's killers," said Gehlot in a social media post.

He stated, "Allegations were leveled against Rahul Gandhi in the morning and an FIR was registered the same day in the evening. This swiftness shows that this was done as part of a deep conspiracy."

"There is no mention in the media of the misbehavior and pushing done by BJP MPs with our Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other MPs. The incident happened yesterday, but why has the CCTV footage of this incident not been released even till today? It is suspected that these footages may be tampered with as per the convenience of the BJP and released thereafter," the senior Congressman alleged.

Gehlot further said, "This is part of a big conspiracy in which the government, the officials and the media are together engaged in spreading propaganda against Rahul Gandhi. But the people of the country know Rahul Gandhi very well, so this propaganda will not make any difference."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed Rahul Gandhi for 'flouting all the rules' and yet not being apologetic for the alleged misconduct. "The arrogance of Rahul Gandhi that was seen yesterday and his attitude towards his fellow MPs is very unfortunate. What he did is not forgivable. When he (Rahul Gandhi) was taken to the injured, forget about asking about our MP's well-being, forget about apologizing, arrogance was visible on his face. Rahul Gandhi said in his statement that pushing and shoving keeps happening. It is clear that he thinks he can do anything to anyone, and still nothing would happen to him," commented Thakur.