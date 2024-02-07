Parliament Updates | Lok Sabha Passes Finance Bill, Completes Exercise for Passage of Interim Budget

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Rs 47.66-lakh-crore interim Budget 2024-25 of the Union Government with a voice vote. The lower house also approved the Rs 1.8 lakh crore budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a voice vote.
The two budgets, along with the supplementary demands for grants and relevant appropriation bills, were piloted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman. Replying to the debate, the minister said the fiscal deficit of the central government is proposed to be brought down to 5.1 per cent of the GDP during 2024-25.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress alleging that the opposition party has become outdated and has always been against any kind of reservation.
Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the Congress party has "outsourced" its work and expressed his sympathies over its downfall. "The Congress' thought has become outdated and it has outsourced its work. We are not happy at such a downfall of the party and we express our sympathies," he said.
Here are the updates:
- 10.39 PM
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill, completes exercise for passage of interim Budget 2024-25. Lok Sabha adjourned. The House shall reconvene at 11 am. on February 08.
- 10.00 PM
The House extends time to discuss and pass the Finance Bill, 2024.
- 8.15 PM
Lok Sabha has extended its working hours today till 10 pm as the house takes up the Finance Bill (2024) for consideration and passing. Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, has been adjourned till 11 am on Thursday.
- 7.45 PM
Lok Sabha approves interim budgets of Union Government and Jammu and Kashmir govt for 2024-25.
- 7.00 PM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responds to discussion on the interim budget in Lok Sabha. Talking about the labour force, the FM says the same has increased from 49.8 in 2017-18 to 57.9% in 2022-23 in the country, registering a growth of about 8.1 per cent.
- 5.30 PM
Rajya Sabha takes up general discussion on the Interim Budget.
- 5.00 PM
PM Modi wraps up his speech by thanking the President for her address. Rajya Sabha adopts Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.
- 4.36 PM
On PM Modi's Reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "I urge everyone, especially the PM, to turn the pages of history. Only then they will find out that out of those who participated in the freedom struggle to oust British colonial power from the country, none belonged to the BJP...History also says that the ancestors of today's ruling party supported British rule and lobbied to further strengthen them."
- 4.15 PM
PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: "Tourism is going to give the maximum employment in the coming days. Due to the policies we are pursuing, India is going to become a big tourist destination...India is going to make a name for itself in the world of digital economy in the coming five years, India is a new power, and digital systems are going to enhance India's potential. It is my firm belief that our scientists will take India to the world of space in the direction of surprising the world. I am confident that the country will not listen to those whose warranty has ended, the country will believe in those whose guarantee has been tested..."
- 4.07 PM
PM Modi says, "In the coming 5 years, the strength of India's youth in the world within sports will be recognised. In the next 5 years, the public transport of India is going to be transformed. In the next 5 years, the country will see Bullet Train and the expansion of Vande Bharat. In the coming 5 years, Made in India will echo in the semiconductor world, and we will be the leader in electronics...I launched a campaign for millet through the UN. I do not see that day far away, where in the coming five years, the superfood millet produced by the small farmers of our village will be available in the world market. Drones will be a new strength for farmers. I am sure that animal husbandry and fish farming will increase and we are going to create records..."
- 4.04 PM
TMC MP Derek O'Brien on PM's RS speech: "PM Narendra Modi delivers looong Mann Ki Baat (Rajya Sabha edition). His govt has converted Parliament into a deep, dark chamber. No guarantees about employment, price rise, Manipur. Hollow words about federalism from a man who has blood on his hands for butchering federalism."
- 4.00 PM
PM Narendra Modi says, "I was born in independent India and my dreams are independent...Congress said we sold PSUs and destroyed them. I want to ask them who destroyed BSNL and MTNL? Recall the state of HAL under Congress. They destroyed HAL and Air India. Congress party and UPA cannot run away from their failure. Today, the BSNL that you destroyed in it is moving towards Made in India 4G and 5G. HAL is showing record revenue generation and it has become Asia's largest helicopter manufacturing factory. We have turned around the story. Today LIC's shares are breaking records..."
- 3.59 PM
PM Narendra Modi says, "The third term of our Government is not far. A few people call it 'Modi 3.0'. Modi 3.0 will use all its strength towards strengthening the foundation of Viksit Bharat."
- 3:43 PM
PM Modi said that a nation can be developed only through the development of states. "My mantra was the same at that time (as the then Gujarat CM) and even today - Desh ke vikas ke liye rajya ka vikas...We should all follow that path. We will be able to develop the nation only through the development of the states, there can be no dispute about it. I assure you that if the state walks one step, it gives the strength (to the country) to walk two steps," he said.
- 3:24 PM
In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reads out a letter by the then PM late Jawaharlal Nehru to the then Chief Ministers. He says, "....I am reading out its translation - "I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against anything which leads to inefficiency and second rate standards..," That is why I say that they are against it (reservation) by birth...Had the government recruited at that time and promoted them from time to time, they would have been here today."
- 3:15 PM
PM Modi takes a dig at Congress Rahul Gandhi in Rajya Sabha: "...They have made a start-up for their 'Yuvraj'. But he is a non-starter, he neither lifts nor launches..."
- 3:10 PM
Prime Minister continues his attack: "Congress has been their biggest opponent of Dalits, backward and tribal people by birth. Sometimes, a question comes to my mind if Baba Saheb had not been there, whether the SC/ST would not have got a reservation..."
- 3:05 PM
PM Modi while speaking in the Rajya Sabha alleges that Congress party deprived OBCs of their rights for 7 decades. "The Congress which never gave complete reservation to OBCs, never gave reservation to the poor of the general category, which did not consider Baba Saheb worthy of Bharat Ratna, kept giving Bharat Ratna only to its family. They are now preaching and teaching us the lesson of social justice. Those who have no guarantee as a leader are raising questions about Modi's guarantee...." he said.
- 3:00 PM
PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: "The British were remembered in this House, Raja-Maharajas had a close connect with the British at that time...I would like to ask - who was inspired by the British?...Even after independence, who promoted colonial mindset in the country? If you were not inspired by the British, why did you not changed the IPC drafted by them? Why did you let the hundreds of laws that were framed by them, continue? Why did the red beacon culture continue even after decades? India's Budget used to be tabled at 5 pm because the British Parliament used to convene at that time in the morning...Who was inspired by the British?...Why did Rajpath have to wait for Modi to become Kartavya Path?..."
- 2:48 PM
PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: "The Congress that handed over a large part of our land to our enemies, the Congress which stopped the modernisation of the country's armies, is today giving us speeches on national security and internal security."
- 2:43 PM
PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: "The Congress that handed over a large part of our land to our enemies, the Congress which stopped the modernisation of the country's armies, is today giving us speeches on national security and internal security, the Congress which, after independence, They remained confused, whether industries are necessary or farming. The Congress could not decide whether nationalisation is important or privatisation...The Congress that brought India's economy from number 12 to number 11 in 10 years...we brought India's economy to number 5 in just 10 years and this Congress is here to give us long speeches on economic policies..."
- 2:42 PM
"When I hear them, both there and here (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), my belief is further strengthened that the party (Congress) has become outdated even with their thinking. When their thinking has become outdated, they have outsourced their work...Such a huge party, which ruled the country for decades has seen such a downfall. We are not delighted, our sympathies with you. But what can the doctor do if the patient himself...what do I add?"
- 2:41 PM
Prime Minister Modi: "...Ek baat khushi ki rahi, unhone (Mallikarjun Kharge) jo 400 seat NDA ke liye aashirwad diya hai...aapke aashirwad mere sar aankhon par..."
- 2:40 PM
PM Modi continues to attack Congress: "Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time and then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took the advantage of it and I think that Kharge ji must have heard that song 'Aisa mauka phir kaha milega'..."
- 2:39 PM
PM Narendra Modi says, "I remember the incident from last years. We used to sit in that building and attempts were made to stifle the voices of the PM of the country...Today too, you have come prepared to not listen. But you can't suppress my voice. People of the country have strengthened this voice...I too have come prepared this time..."
- 2:37 PM
A challenge has been posed before you from West Bengal that Congress will not be able to cross 40 (in Lok Sabha elections 2024). I pray that you are able to secure 40: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.
- 2.17 PM
Modi takes a dig at Mamata Banerjee over her statement that Congress won't go past 40-seat mark. "The Congress party is outdated in terms of thinking. Their thinking is outsourced," he says regretting he is sad at the decline of Congress. "It is this Congress which has killed democracy, sound of the country. It is this Congress which has divided the nation on language, caste and creed. It is this Congress which has gifted the country to enemies. Who are they to lecture us on freedom?", he said.
- 2.10 PM
PM Modi thanks President Droupadi Murmu on her speech that talked about India's development. "Some colleagues have been harsh yet I am emphasising with them, especially Mallikarjun Kharge. I was hearing his speech meticulously and he is so entertaining," he says adding, "How come he had so much of freedom? Then I realised he didn't have the Commanders. And thank you Khargeji for blessing us with 400 seats." And he adds, "You can never stop my voice because I have support from the people. And I have come with full preparations."
- 2.00 PM
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Rajya Sabha.
- 1.19 PM
NCP MP Praful Patel thanks Presdient Droupadi Murmu for addressing both Houses of the Parliament. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he says India is one of the top nations in the field of renewable energy.
- 1.02 PM
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in the Rajya Sabha rues the decline of legislature in the country. 'Hold caste-based census before the elections," she says.
- 12.29 PM
Shashi Tharoor says NDA Stands for No Data Available. "The problem with the government is not ideation and execution," he says adding that most government projects have been a damp squib. The economy is trickling down."
- 12.20 PM
As Nirmala Sitharaman enters Lok Sabha Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tears into the ruling party on development.
- 12.13 PM
Ruckus over the absence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.
- 11.40 AM
Railways Minister lauds PM Modi on expanding the railway corridor. Various projects have come up on railway lands, he said. "Prime Minister has directed the renovation of more than 1000 stations," he says adding it is the biggest project in the world.
- 11.38 AM
Union Minister Piyush Goyal clarifies doubts on espionage and steps taken to counter it. He lauds Vaishnaw on the steps taken to avert snooping. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha extended till Saturday. Questions hours will not be scheduled on Saturday.
- 11.28 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in the Upper House at 2 PM. Shashi Tharoor raises the issue of women's empowerment. Union Minister Jitender Singh clarifies there is no bias against women. "Women hold important positions in various organisations," he adds.
- 11. 17 AM
JDU MP Mahabli Singh asks questions on the closure of sugar mills in Bihar. In his reply, union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says the government doing everything possible to restore the stature of sugar mills. "Cooperative mills are on a roll," he says adding environment is getting an impetus because of these mills.
- 11.11 AM
Congress MP Adhir Choudhury alleges Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw of incompetence over failure to refurbish Union Railways Ministry. Vaishnaw says the ministry trying its level best to live up to the expectations. Vaishnaw says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 13 thousand 280 crore to West Bengal.
- 11 AM
Lok Sabha session begins. Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill queries on transit route.
- 10.46 AM
MP Mahabali Singh to ask question on sugar mills in Lok Sabha
- 10. 15 AM
Rajya Sabha to have general discussion on the interim budget 2024-25, and the interim budget on Jammu and Kashmir 2024-25 after PM's address in the second half today.