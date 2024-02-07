Parliament Updates | Lok Sabha Passes Finance Bill, Completes Exercise for Passage of Interim Budget

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Rs 47.66-lakh-crore interim Budget 2024-25 of the Union Government with a voice vote. The lower house also approved the Rs 1.8 lakh crore budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a voice vote.

The two budgets, along with the supplementary demands for grants and relevant appropriation bills, were piloted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman. Replying to the debate, the minister said the fiscal deficit of the central government is proposed to be brought down to 5.1 per cent of the GDP during 2024-25.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress alleging that the opposition party has become outdated and has always been against any kind of reservation.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the Congress party has "outsourced" its work and expressed his sympathies over its downfall. "The Congress' thought has become outdated and it has outsourced its work. We are not happy at such a downfall of the party and we express our sympathies," he said.

Here are the updates: