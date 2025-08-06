ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Passes The Carriage Of Goods By Sea Bill

While retaining the substantive legal framework, the bill aligns it with contemporary drafting practices, reducing ambiguities and minimising the risk of potential litigation.

Parliament Passes The Carriage Of Goods By Sea Bill
Opposition MPs protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025, amid Opposition protests and sloganeering in the Rajya Sabha over the Special Intensive Revision issue. A brief debate was held on the Bill amid protests. Several Opposition MPs who stood up to participate in the debate on the Bill, demanded a discussion on SIR.

Chair Bhubaneshwar Kalita, however, said anything unrelated to the Bill will not go on record. Moving the Bill, Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the Bill intends to replace 100 years old, pre-independence Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925.

The Act establishes the responsibilities, liabilities, rights, and immunities in case of goods carried from a port in India to another port in the country or any other in the world, and is in conformance with the International Convention for the Unification of Certain Rules of Law relating to Bills of Lading of August 1924 (Hague Rules) and subsequent amendments to it.

The Bill retains all provisions of the Act. According to a government statement, the bill simplifies the language and structure, making the law more accessible to stakeholders, particularly Indian exporters, importers, and shipping professionals.

While retaining the substantive legal framework, the bill aligns it with contemporary drafting practices, reducing ambiguities and minimising the risk of potential litigation. The bill empowers the government allowing India to swiftly adapt to evolving international maritime conventions. It also ensures transparency and accountability by providing for parliamentary oversight of executive notifications.

THE CARRIAGE OF GOODS BY SEA BILLSPARLIAMENTSPECIAL INTENSIVE REVISIONBILL PASSEDRAJYA SABHA

